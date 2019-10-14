Woman and man hanged in Kalat district in name of ‘honour’

KHUZDAR: A man and a woman were allegedly hanged in the name of honour in a village in Kalat district on Sunday, sources said.

According to officials of the Levies Force, the incident took place in the Chapar Giyawindra union council of the district.

The name of the slain man was Imdad Ali, said the Levies officials, but refused to disclose the name of the woman.

“It’s an incident of honour killing,” said a Levies official while quoting some residents of the village.

Investigations had been launched to ascertain the facts of the case, he added.

Another official said some residents informed the Levies Force about the incident.

The security personnel rushed to the crime scene and moved the two bodies to the District Headquar­ters Hospital, Kalat, for medico-legal formalities.

Scores of women and men are killed across the country every year in the name of honour.

In May a young man gunned down his mother in the city of Dera Murad Jamali, in Nasirabad district of Balochistan.

In June, July and August this year at least four people were murdered in the name of honour in Karachi alone.

Among those killed were a man and a woman who had married of their free will.

Perhaps the most well-known of such killings is the murder of model Qandeel Baloch, who was strangled by her brother in 2016.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2019