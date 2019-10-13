ECP issues show-cause notice to Bilawal, others for Larkana visit ahead of by-election

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a show-cause notice to PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and other party leaders for visiting Larkana's PS-11 constituency ahead of a by-election.

Bilawal had visited Larkana on Saturday to spearhead the election campaign of his party’s candidate, Jamil Soomro, in the by-polls in the Sindh Assembly constituency PS-11, scheduled to be held on Oct 17. The PPP chief addressed party’s rallies in Nazar Mohalla and Pakistan Chowk areas of Larkana.

As per Para 17 of the ECP's Code of Conduct, no member of parliament can visit a constituency where by-elections are scheduled after the dates for the election have been notified.

In its notification dated October 12, ECP directed the PPP chairman to "explain [his] position" within a day and warned that failure to do so will result in disciplinary action.

"Being a member of the National Assembly, you were fully aware about the announcement of schedule of by-election," the notification read.

A similar notice was also issued to PPP leaders, who visited Larkana as well, including Nisar Khuhro, Sharjeel Memon, Syed Nasir Shah, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Sohail Anwar Siyal and others, with the same instructions.

The ECP had announced that by-elections be held in PS-11 after Grand Democratic Alliance's Moazzam Abbasi was deseated by the Supreme Court in August.