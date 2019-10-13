DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 13, 2019

Modi to inaugurate Indian side of Kartarpur corridor on Nov 8, says aide

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated October 13, 2019

Email

Indian premier will visit Punjab on Nov 8 and attend religious programme marking Guru Nanak Dev's 550th anniversary. — Dawn/File
Indian premier will visit Punjab on Nov 8 and attend religious programme marking Guru Nanak Dev's 550th anniversary. — Dawn/File

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor’s Integrated Check Post on the Indian side on Nov 8, reports quoted his cabinet colleague Harsimrat Kaur Badal as saying on Saturday.

She said the prime minister will visit Punjab on Nov 8 to inaugurate the corridor and also attend the religious programme organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) to mark the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

There appears to be a parallel track of events relating to the landmark anniversary, divided between Mr Modi’s Sikh allies and the Congress party’s Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The chief minister had invited former prime minister Manmohan Singh to join the visit to the Pakistan side of the event, which he has accepted.

Ms Badal accused the chief minister of challenging the supremacy of Sri Akal Takht Sahib by deciding to hold a parallel stage to mark the 550th Parkash Purab celebrations at Sultanpur Lodhi in Indian Punjab.

“For a devout Sikh, a directive from Sri Akal Takht Sahib is the supreme order. It was extremely unfortunate that the Congress government has decided to hold a parallel function despite an advisory from Sri Akal Takht Sahib Jathedar Harpreet Singh and attempts by the SGPC to hold a joint celebration,” said Ms Badal, who was campaigning for Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali for the upcoming Dakha by-poll.

“A joint coordination committee was also made for this purpose but Congress representatives of the committee did not let efforts for a joint celebration succeed. This will certainly create confusion amongst the Sikh community and be considered as an act aimed at weakening the community,” she added.

Urging the state government to relent and follow traditions, Ms Badal said: “It’s our Guru’s 550th Parkash Purab. Let’s celebrate it together without any ego clash. If the CM and his Cabinet ministers are really so enthusiastic to celebrate, they must first perform the duties which the government is supposed to do, like creating the infrastructure to facilitate the pilgrims, which hasn’t been done in the holy city of Sultanpur Lodhi till date.”

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Dispossessing the poor

Dispossessing the poor

Should ‘khokha’ owners wait to become prime minister before the state stops persecuting them?

Editorial

The march momentum
Updated October 13, 2019

The march momentum

Pakistan is in the middle of a build-up that could encourage and embolden JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.
October 13, 2019

The militant threat

OVER the past four decades, a variety of jihadi organisations have taken root in South Asia, thanks largely to the...
October 13, 2019

Delayed LG election

THE delay by the PTI-led government in KP in providing the required information to the ECP for conducting LG polls ...
October 12, 2019

Gas price reform

IT has been apparent for a number of years now that gas pricing in Pakistan is in need of urgent reform. The recent...
October 12, 2019

Releasing prisoners

THE Saudi government’s decision to release 579 Pakistani prisoners is a welcome step towards the fulfilment of...