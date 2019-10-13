Solar panels stolen from Haripur school

HARIPUR: Unknown thieves stole the solar system from a primary school in an Afghan refugee camp here on Friday night.

It was the second theft within a week, Shafiq Khan, the head teacher of the school established in Padhana Afghan refugee camp, said.

He told the police that thieves had decamped with three batteries and a converter used for supplying solar power three days ago.

The police had hardly completed inquiry or recovered the stolen valuables the thieves removed five solar power plates from the same school on Friday night.

The teachers have demanded early arrest of the thieves and recovery of the stolen solar system.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2019