Today's Paper | October 13, 2019

Solar panels stolen from Haripur school

Updated October 13, 2019

It was the second theft within a week, says teacher in school established in Padhana Afghan refugee camp. — AFP/File
HARIPUR: Unknown thieves stole the solar system from a primary school in an Afghan refugee camp here on Friday night.

It was the second theft within a week, Shafiq Khan, the head teacher of the school established in Padhana Afghan refugee camp, said.

He told the police that thieves had decamped with three batteries and a converter used for supplying solar power three days ago.

The police had hardly completed inquiry or recovered the stolen valuables the thieves removed five solar power plates from the same school on Friday night.

The teachers have demanded early arrest of the thieves and recovery of the stolen solar system.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2019

