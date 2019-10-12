DAWN.COM

Modi picks up trash from seaside town while hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping

ReutersUpdated October 12, 2019

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes morning walk at a beach in Mamallapuram, in southern India on Saturday. — Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi Twitter via AP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi went picking up trash on Saturday from a scenic beach resort where he is hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping for summit talks.

Modi and Xi are meeting in the southern town of Mamallapuram, home to centuries old wind-swept temple monuments but also popular with tourists for surfing in its perfect waves.

But Modi released a video of himself going "plogging" — an activity where joggers combine their run or walk with picking up the trash - on the beach outside his luxury resort early on Saturday.

He collected plastic bottles — on which he has declared war — as well as banana skins and other litter in a big plastic bag, as the waves rolled into the shore in his latest effort to highlight the lack of cleanliness in public places in India.

"Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my collection to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff," he tweeted.

"Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy."

Indian cities have some of the world's highest levels of atmospheric pollution but they are also among the dirtiest with piles of garbage lying in big centres like Delhi and Mumbai because of rapid urban growth and poor governance.

Modi has called for an end to the consumption of single-use plastics by 2022.

Concerns are growing worldwide about plastic pollution, especially in oceans, where nearly 50 per cent of single-use plastic products end up, killing marine life and entering the human food chain, studies have shown.

Modi gave a personal tour to Xi of the Shore Temple, dating back to the seventh and eighth century and other ancient monuments that are part of Unesco's world heritage sites and which were emptied of all visitors for the two-day summit.

Vivek BJP
Oct 12, 2019 12:04pm

PM Modi....Pride of India

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 12, 2019 12:04pm

A cruel, cunning and crooked marketing gimmick to mislead the world and distract attention from real issues.

Recommend 0
Tariq
Oct 12, 2019 12:04pm

GR8 and legend

Recommend 0
Piyush
Oct 12, 2019 12:05pm

What a great leader for whole world not just India.

Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Oct 12, 2019 12:09pm

Modi craves for attention. What about the inhumane act in Jammu & Kashmir?

Recommend 0
Moksha
Oct 12, 2019 12:11pm

Great leader with a geeat vision for India

Recommend 0
Aurora
Oct 12, 2019 12:14pm

Only last month he spoke about environment & ecology. Setting example by himself . It's upto others to LEARN fast and make efforts for safe future for the generations to come.

Recommend 0
Junaid Ali
Oct 12, 2019 12:14pm

How about the trash all over India?

Recommend 0
Ravirajsher
Oct 12, 2019 12:14pm

Leading from the front and by example. Great Global Leader and Great Man.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 12, 2019 12:15pm

Modi stated in his latest tweet - "let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy!" I say to Modi what about ensuring all citizens are given their full religious and social rights according to Indian constitution and, when the over two months old curfew in occupied Jummu and Kashmir be lifted? This is far more important than anything else!

(Note: I regularly advocate my impartial views against injustice, inequality and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. For me my country comes first. So be aware of fake IDs' and corrupt mafia's cronies!).

Recommend 0
Babar Azam
Oct 12, 2019 12:17pm

Leaders must lead by examples, do their work and talk less. When you talk less you do more; when you talk more you do nothing.

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Oct 12, 2019 12:17pm

India is proud of its PM. We are watching stunningly beautiful pictures of venue. These are treat to all eyes.

Recommend 0
Diya
Oct 12, 2019 12:18pm

Great. Environment and our earth planet should be the utmost priority for all of us . We need leaders to set examples by this

Recommend 0
DesiDesi
Oct 12, 2019 12:19pm

The picture alone tells how Beautiful Our India Is.

Recommend 0
TBH
Oct 12, 2019 12:19pm

The level of maturity and chemistry is unparalleled when leaders of these 2 countries come together. Mamallapuram is one of the most relevant and beautiful places to host summit between these 2 neighbours. It showcases nicely the heritage of Tamil Nadu and the links it had with ancient China.

Recommend 0
Kris
Oct 12, 2019 12:19pm

That's an interesting move with Xi sitting in his backyard. Wonder how it will play in China.

Recommend 0
Anuj Sharma
Oct 12, 2019 12:23pm

What a leader

Recommend 0
Anuj Sharma
Oct 12, 2019 12:24pm

@Junaid Ali, its beyond ur level of thinking...to understand the message modi is giving

Recommend 0
Dr.Khan
Oct 12, 2019 12:24pm

@Piyush, wishful thinking

Recommend 0
Haider
Oct 12, 2019 12:24pm

Such a man should be put in jail for a 1000 years for blatant human rights violations and not to forget the butchering of Muslims in Gujrat.

Recommend 0
Bala Ugale
Oct 12, 2019 12:25pm

Leading by example sign of leadership

Recommend 0
Dinesh
Oct 12, 2019 12:37pm

Leading by example.

Recommend 0
PAF Thunder
Oct 12, 2019 12:37pm

Modi will do anything for a pose.

Recommend 0
Rahul
Oct 12, 2019 12:38pm

@Junaid Ali, heard of Karachi flies epidemic?

Recommend 0
Hafiz
Oct 12, 2019 12:38pm

Making trash in kashmir at the same time

Recommend 0
Pavanpalamoor
Oct 12, 2019 12:49pm

Kudos to dawn first positive article on Modi

Recommend 0
yousafzai
Oct 12, 2019 12:50pm

he is a very cruel man on this planet

Recommend 0
amir_indian
Oct 12, 2019 12:51pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, keep day dreaming

Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Oct 12, 2019 12:58pm

Leader who leads with examples.

Recommend 0
Ashok
Oct 12, 2019 01:10pm

Great world leader, example for everyone.

Recommend 0
TBH
Oct 12, 2019 01:11pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, What else you have to say?

Recommend 0
Haqnawaz
Oct 12, 2019 01:13pm

@Piyush, hitler illiterate version

Recommend 0

