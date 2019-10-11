DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 12, 2019

Two sisters kidnapped, gang-raped by five men in Kabirwala

Sajjad Akbar ShahOctober 11, 2019

Email

The two sisters were asleep in their room when five men entered their house and kidnapped them on gunpoint. — Reuters/File
The two sisters were asleep in their room when five men entered their house and kidnapped them on gunpoint. — Reuters/File

Two daughters of a labourer were kidnapped and allegedly gang-raped by a group of men in Punjab's Kabirwala tehsil, police said on Friday.

According to a First Information Report (FIR) of the incident, the two sisters were asleep in their room when five men entered their house located in Koraibaloch area and kidnapped them on gunpoint at 2am on October 10.

The suspects took the two women, who are in their 20s, to a mango orchard and subjected them to gang rape, according to their brother, on whose complaint the FIR was registered.

The family then sought the help of a panchayat (village council) to seek the release of their daughters by the men whom they suspected to have abducted the women.

Later on Thursday, the five suspects dropped the two women near their house. The sisters were naked when they were released, their brother told DawnNewsTV.

After the incident was reported by the victims' father at Kabirwala Saddar police station, Khanewal District Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik formed teams to apprehend the suspects.

A medical examination conducted at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Kabirwala confirmed that the two women had been raped, DPO Malik said.

He said one primary suspect in the case was arrested and raids are being conducted at various locations to nab the other four men. The arrested suspect confessed to his crimes, the DPO said.

A case has been registered against the suspects, two of whom remain unidentified, under Sections 365-B (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman for marriage) and 376 (rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Khanewal DPO.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Vm
Oct 12, 2019 12:27am

This is the real violation of human rights.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 11, 2019

PM’s China visit

THE high-level visit to China by the top political and military leadership of Pakistan has yielded some positive...
October 11, 2019

Gift of life

FOR a nation that prides itself on its charitable instincts, Pakistanis are very niggardly about pledging their...
October 11, 2019

Targeted killings

OVER the past few years, the law-and-order situation in Karachi appears to have improved drastically. When compared...
October 10, 2019

The Chinese model

There are many things we in Pakistan can learn from China’s impressive rise but there are also lessons on what to avoid.
October 10, 2019

Mental health

IT is a global challenge of mammoth proportions: according to the WHO, one in four individuals suffers from some ...
October 10, 2019

A task half done

HUNDREDS of schools in KP hit by the earthquake in 2005 have yet to be restored. Lack of funds is a major problem....