Two sisters kidnapped, gang-raped by five men in Kabirwala

Two daughters of a labourer were kidnapped and allegedly gang-raped by a group of men in Punjab's Kabirwala tehsil, police said on Friday.

According to a First Information Report (FIR) of the incident, the two sisters were asleep in their room when five men entered their house located in Koraibaloch area and kidnapped them on gunpoint at 2am on October 10.

The suspects took the two women, who are in their 20s, to a mango orchard and subjected them to gang rape, according to their brother, on whose complaint the FIR was registered.

The family then sought the help of a panchayat (village council) to seek the release of their daughters by the men whom they suspected to have abducted the women.

Later on Thursday, the five suspects dropped the two women near their house. The sisters were naked when they were released, their brother told DawnNewsTV.

After the incident was reported by the victims' father at Kabirwala Saddar police station, Khanewal District Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik formed teams to apprehend the suspects.

A medical examination conducted at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Kabirwala confirmed that the two women had been raped, DPO Malik said.

He said one primary suspect in the case was arrested and raids are being conducted at various locations to nab the other four men. The arrested suspect confessed to his crimes, the DPO said.

A case has been registered against the suspects, two of whom remain unidentified, under Sections 365-B (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman for marriage) and 376 (rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Khanewal DPO.