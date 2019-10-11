DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 11, 2019

PM Imran assures Erdogan of Pakistan’s support, solidarity over Turkey's Syria operation

Sanaullah KhanOctober 11, 2019

Email

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) welcomes Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of their meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on January 4. — AFP/File
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) welcomes Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of their meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on January 4. — AFP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday telephoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to express solidarity and support for Ankara as it faces international pressure over Turkey's ongoing operation against Kurdish forces in Syria.

The premier during the conversation told the Turkish president that "Pakistan fully understands Turkey’s concerns relating to terrorism", a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

"As a country which has lost more than 70,000 lives due to terrorism and borne the burden of more than 3 million refugees for decades, Pakistan is fully cognisant of the threats and challenges being faced by Turkey having lost 40,000 of its people to terrorism," the prime minister was quoted as saying.

"We pray that Turkey’s efforts for enhanced security, regional stability and peaceful resolution of the Syrian situation are fully successful," he added.

Turkey considers Kurdish militants in northern Syria a "terrorist" offshoot of Kurdish insurgents in its own territory.

It wants a 30 kilometre wide buffer zone along the border, which can also serve as an area to repatriate millions of Syrian refugees currently living in Turkey. In this regard, Turkey earlier this week launched a military offensive against Kurdish militants in northern Syria, causing concerns among several countries who have called on Ankara to show restraint.

During the phone call, Prime Minister Imran said that the government and people of Pakistan are looking forward to accord a warm welcome to President Erdogan on his forthcoming visit to Pakistan later this month.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sachin
Oct 11, 2019 05:14pm

Choosing one muslim against other.

Recommend 0
Slimebay
Oct 11, 2019 05:15pm

Supporting Turkey is inhuman

Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 11, 2019 05:16pm

Bravo excellent statement by PM

Recommend 0
YODA
Oct 11, 2019 05:25pm

How can that be? Is this not genocide?

Recommend 0
Pavel
Oct 11, 2019 05:32pm

Supporting a Muslim nation while it kills other Muslims ..... why? Just because turkey supports Pakistan ?

Recommend 0
Just Saying
Oct 11, 2019 05:33pm

Remember, there are always two sides to every war. When you support one, you anger the other.

Recommend 0
PRAVEEN
Oct 11, 2019 05:43pm

very sad

Recommend 0
Ahmad
Oct 11, 2019 05:44pm

Kurds are our brothers too

Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Oct 11, 2019 05:54pm

My goodness. May common sense prevail.

Recommend 0
GN
Oct 11, 2019 05:56pm

Kurds are Muslim too, who are fighting for their existence and west supports them.

Recommend 0
Sane One
Oct 11, 2019 05:57pm

Clear vision

Recommend 0
SMI
Oct 11, 2019 06:14pm

We stand with our Turk Brothers

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 11, 2019

PM’s China visit

THE high-level visit to China by the top political and military leadership of Pakistan has yielded some positive...
October 11, 2019

Gift of life

FOR a nation that prides itself on its charitable instincts, Pakistanis are very niggardly about pledging their...
October 11, 2019

Targeted killings

OVER the past few years, the law-and-order situation in Karachi appears to have improved drastically. When compared...
October 10, 2019

The Chinese model

There are many things we in Pakistan can learn from China’s impressive rise but there are also lessons on what to avoid.
October 10, 2019

Mental health

IT is a global challenge of mammoth proportions: according to the WHO, one in four individuals suffers from some ...
October 10, 2019

A task half done

HUNDREDS of schools in KP hit by the earthquake in 2005 have yet to be restored. Lack of funds is a major problem....