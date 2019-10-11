Dubai Land Department to share details of Pakistani property owners: Zaidi

Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi announced on Friday via Twitter that the country's top tax authority has held "a very productive meeting" over October 9 and 10 with UAE officials on the exchange of information regarding property owners.

"Dubai Land Department will instantly provide details of Pakistani owners of Dubai properties," Zaidi wrote on Twitter. "Iqama abuse is also being handled."

Addressing a discussion forum on October 5, Zaidi had said that in the last 20 years, around $6 billion had been siphoned off on an annual basis from the country.

Noting that this figure had been reported in the Supreme Court of Pakistan as well, he had described the flight of capital from the country was a serious matter.

Zaidi is currently burdened with the difficult task of ensuring Pakistan meets a highly ambitious tax target for the ongoing fiscal year, and has vowed to go after tax cheats and evaders using all means at his disposal.