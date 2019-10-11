DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 11, 2019

LHC dismisses Meesha Shafi's appeal in harassment case against Ali Zafar

Rana BilalOctober 11, 2019

Email

The Lahore High Court on Friday disposed off a petition filed by singer Meesha Shafi in a harassment case lodged by her against fellow artist Ali Zafar. — Dawn.com/File
The Lahore High Court on Friday disposed off a petition filed by singer Meesha Shafi in a harassment case lodged by her against fellow artist Ali Zafar. — Dawn.com/File

The Lahore High Court on Friday disposed of a petition filed by singer Meesha Shafi in a harassment case lodged by her against fellow artist Ali Zafar.

In the appeal, filed in August 2018, Shafi had challenged the Punjab ombudsperson (Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace) and governor's decision to dismiss her complaint against Zafar whom she accused of sexual harassment.

On October 2, Justice Shahid Kareem reserved the verdict in the case after hearing final arguments by lawyers.

Shafi had initially filed a complaint accusing Zafar of harassment with the provincial ombudsperson, who had rejected it on technical grounds saying that as she and Zafar "did not have an employer-employee relationship", the case could not be heard in that forum.

She then appealed against the decision before the Punjab governor, whom her legal team considered the competent authority to review any decisions made by the ombudsperson.

However, the Punjab governor upheld the ombudsperson's decision in July 2018, dismissing her request on "technical grounds".

Shafi had subsequently approached the LHC to challenge the governor's decision.

Representing Shafi, Barrister Ahmed Pansota and Saqib Jilani had told the court that the Punjab governor had dismissed their client's appeal by upholding the opinion that the ombudsperson's office was not the appropriate forum to hear such a complaint.

The counsel argued that it was not a prerequisite for two parties to have an employer-employee relationship in a case of sexual harassment, and that the provincial ombudsperson could be approached with a complaint regarding sexual harassment at the workplace.

The petition requested the court to declare invalid the governor's decision to dismiss Shafi's complaint and to order the initiation of proceedings against Zafar for harassment.

On the other hand, the counsel for Zafar had argued that the case did not fall under the law concerning harassment at the workplace.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
bhaRAT©
Oct 11, 2019 02:17pm

Difficult for women to get justice against harassment in subcontinent when misogyny is rife.

Recommend 0
OLDHABIBIAN
Oct 11, 2019 02:20pm

so who gets the billion rupees?

Recommend 0
Tarik
Oct 11, 2019 02:31pm

A pure PR effort... nothing accomplished!

Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 11, 2019 02:51pm

@bhaRAT©,
Agreed. But in this case many close friends of Mesha Shafi who were present at the alleged crime scene cane forward to support Ali. In any court of law, you cannot ignore that just because Mesha Shafi happens to be a women

Recommend 0
Laeeq
Oct 11, 2019 02:57pm

This should be over now. Lawyers already made good some of money!

Recommend 0
Syed Rehan Ashraf
Oct 11, 2019 02:58pm

@bhaRAT©, U cant say that current case proceeding reflect its a base less allegation.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 11, 2019

PM’s China visit

THE high-level visit to China by the top political and military leadership of Pakistan has yielded some positive...
October 11, 2019

Gift of life

FOR a nation that prides itself on its charitable instincts, Pakistanis are very niggardly about pledging their...
October 11, 2019

Targeted killings

OVER the past few years, the law-and-order situation in Karachi appears to have improved drastically. When compared...
October 10, 2019

The Chinese model

There are many things we in Pakistan can learn from China’s impressive rise but there are also lessons on what to avoid.
October 10, 2019

Mental health

IT is a global challenge of mammoth proportions: according to the WHO, one in four individuals suffers from some ...
October 10, 2019

A task half done

HUNDREDS of schools in KP hit by the earthquake in 2005 have yet to be restored. Lack of funds is a major problem....