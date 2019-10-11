PM calls out international media for 'ignoring dire human rights crisis' in occupied Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called out the international media for continuing to give "headline coverage" to the ongoing Hong Kong protests but "ignoring the dire human rights crisis" in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

"I am puzzled as to how international media continues to give headline coverage to Hong Kong protests but ignores the dire human rights crisis in IOJK — an internationally recognised disputed territory illegally annexed by India with 900,000 troops imposing a siege on 8 million Kashmiris [contd] for over 2 months, with a complete blackout of communications, thousands imprisoned — including [the] entire spectrum of political leadership plus children — and a growing humanitarian crisis," the premier wrote on Twitter.

"In IOJK, 100,000 Kashmiris have been killed over 30 years fighting for their right to self-determination as committed to them by the international community through UN Security Council resolutions," he added.

Prime Minister Imran will participate in formation of a human chain today to show solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir who have been facing curfew for over two months.

The chain would be made after Friday prayers. It will start from D-Chowk and the premier will join it at Gate No 1 of Prime Minister Office.

PTI chief organiser Saifullah Niazi has directed party workers to reach D-Chowk to form the human chain.