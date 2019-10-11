DAWN.COM

PM calls out international media for 'ignoring dire human rights crisis' in occupied Kashmir

Dawn.comOctober 11, 2019

"I am puzzled as to how international media continues to give headline coverage to Hong Kong protests but ignores the dire human rights crisis in IOJK," wrote the premier on Twitter. — AP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called out the international media for continuing to give "headline coverage" to the ongoing Hong Kong protests but "ignoring the dire human rights crisis" in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

"I am puzzled as to how international media continues to give headline coverage to Hong Kong protests but ignores the dire human rights crisis in IOJK — an internationally recognised disputed territory illegally annexed by India with 900,000 troops imposing a siege on 8 million Kashmiris [contd] for over 2 months, with a complete blackout of communications, thousands imprisoned — including [the] entire spectrum of political leadership plus children — and a growing humanitarian crisis," the premier wrote on Twitter.

"In IOJK, 100,000 Kashmiris have been killed over 30 years fighting for their right to self-determination as committed to them by the international community through UN Security Council resolutions," he added.

In pictures: 60 days on, occupied Kashmir remains under siege

Prime Minister Imran will participate in formation of a human chain today to show solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir who have been facing curfew for over two months.

The chain would be made after Friday prayers. It will start from D-Chowk and the premier will join it at Gate No 1 of Prime Minister Office.

PTI chief organiser Saifullah Niazi has directed party workers to reach D-Chowk to form the human chain.

A.Fiaz
Oct 11, 2019 10:32am

And while we are advocating for human righte, who will call out China for committing the uyghur muslim genocide?

Recommend 0
Elizabeth
Oct 11, 2019 10:36am

Why is Imran khan puzzeled at being sidelined by international media and politicians knowing fully well that's false narrative are good for local public but not for others. Diverting citizens attention from real issues facing the country will not last long. People have already seen through his game.

Recommend 0
Kris
Oct 11, 2019 10:41am

Has he looked at the mirror lately? He is talking about a future genocide in Kashmir while a real genocide is happening in Syria-Turkey border. He hasn't uttered a single word on it yet. Of course he hasn't had time to "study" the Uighur issue as well.

Hypocrisy, thy name is...

Recommend 0
David
Oct 11, 2019 10:48am

Kha'saab, Since you are the guardian angel of all human right issues, how about speaking up against Turkey offensive on Syria ? Or is it that, since Turkey is a friend all crimes are forgiven.

Recommend 0
Gaur
Oct 11, 2019 10:54am

Kaptaan is basically saying, 'you're ignoring me, how dare you' !

Recommend 0
Salamat
Oct 11, 2019 11:04am

Here we go again.

Recommend 0
Judge
Oct 11, 2019 11:06am

But why Imran is quiet on Hong Kong, Kurd, Yemen and Uighur issues and human right violations.

Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Oct 11, 2019 11:12am

Keep up the pressure Khan sahib.

Recommend 0
Haider Ali
Oct 11, 2019 11:12am

International media is in connivance with India to hide IOKashmir atrocities at the hands of 0.9 million troops supported by TSS hooligans. Shame on those who deliberately hide the truth especially misseries of affected people. CE

Recommend 0
RP
Oct 11, 2019 11:17am

IK diverting citizens from real issues..

Recommend 0
Bigg boss
Oct 11, 2019 11:18am

That’s what India wants. Waste time, resources, and energy on Kashmir while other issues get ignored

Recommend 0
Dr Nehal Alam
Oct 11, 2019 11:23am

What is the ticket price for this drama show? I will come with my family.

Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 11, 2019 11:29am

@Elizabeth, He is a true leader having guts to tell a person nazi on an international stage. He is not rowdy

Recommend 0
BOB
Oct 11, 2019 11:40am

The problem is you can't fool international community. They are well educated and well informed.

Recommend 0
AW
Oct 11, 2019 11:47am

PM doing the right thing. Kashmir is the highest priority issue for Pakistan. The issues like Syria etc. are secondary. We need complete focus on Kashmir at this time. 8 million Kashmiris are locked up as hostages by one million Indian troops and their 15,000 teenage male children have been kidnapped by the Indian forces. There is no parallel to this human tragedy

Recommend 0
Billu
Oct 11, 2019 11:48am

25 crores Indian Muslims will show black flags to Chinese president for torture and killing of Uighur muslims in China.

Recommend 0
Brijesh
Oct 11, 2019 11:48am

@Truth, Does he have the GUTS to talk for Ulinghir Muslims in China and the Attrocities committed by Turkey in Syria??? Please explain??

Recommend 0
REALITY CHECK
Oct 11, 2019 11:55am

Down fall of PTI is eminent now

Recommend 0
glen
Oct 11, 2019 12:09pm

these are the issues before the world. turkey syria, saudi iran, china Hong kong uighur, india pakistan kashmir. why is kashmir more important

Recommend 0

