Nawaz Sharif arrested in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case and is being taken to an accountability court in Lahore.

Earlier, NAB had issued his arrest warrants in connection with the case.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif being taken to an accountability court in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV

Nawaz is currently serving a seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case at Kot Lakhpat jail. NAB has already arrested his daughter Maryam Nawaz and nephew Yousuf Abbas in the CSM case. Both of them are on judicial remand till Oct 23.

NAB prosecutor Hafiz Asadullah Awan on Thursday told DawnNewsTV that Nawaz would be arrested in the CSM case today and presented in the court of presiding judge Chaudhry Ameer Muhammad Khan, where the accountability watchdog will seek 15-day physical remand of the former premier.

According to Awan, Nawaz's arrest will be carried out after permission is obtained from the court. He added that the NAB chairman had issued Nawaz's arrest warrants.

Earlier, sources said a team of the NAB Lahore bureau would visit Nawaz in Kot Lakhpat jail today to take him to the accountability court for his physical remand.

A large number of party workers also gathered outside the court ahead of former premier Nawaz Sharif's appearance. — DawnNewsTV

Ahead of the former premier's expected appearance, routes leading to the accountability court have been closed.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, PML-N senator Asif Kirmani, MPA Shumaila Rana, Talal Chaudhry, Nawaz's son-in-law retired Captain Mohammad Safdar, Pervaiz Rasheed, Ameer Muqam, Azma Bokhari, Rana Arshad and others have also arrived in court ahead of Nawaz's appearance.

A large number of party workers also gathered outside the court.

The former premier was handed a seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia reference in December 2018. He was acquitted in a second reference related to Flagship Investments while his sentence in the Avenfield corruption reference — which he was convicted in on July 6 last year — was suspended.

Additional reporting by Muhammad Taimoor and Ali Waqar