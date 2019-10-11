DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 11, 2019

Nawaz Sharif arrested in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

Rana BilalUpdated October 11, 2019

Email

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case and is being taken to an accountability court in Lahore. — AFP/File
Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case and is being taken to an accountability court in Lahore. — AFP/File

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case and is being taken to an accountability court in Lahore.

Earlier, NAB had issued his arrest warrants in connection with the case.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif being taken to an accountability court in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif being taken to an accountability court in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV

Nawaz is currently serving a seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case at Kot Lakhpat jail. NAB has already arrested his daughter Maryam Nawaz and nephew Yousuf Abbas in the CSM case. Both of them are on judicial remand till Oct 23.

NAB prosecutor Hafiz Asadullah Awan on Thursday told DawnNewsTV that Nawaz would be arrested in the CSM case today and presented in the court of presiding judge Chaudhry Ameer Muhammad Khan, where the accountability watchdog will seek 15-day physical remand of the former premier.

According to Awan, Nawaz's arrest will be carried out after permission is obtained from the court. He added that the NAB chairman had issued Nawaz's arrest warrants.

Earlier, sources said a team of the NAB Lahore bureau would visit Nawaz in Kot Lakhpat jail today to take him to the accountability court for his physical remand.

A large number of party workers also gathered outside the court ahead of former premier Nawaz Sharif's appearance. — DawnNewsTV
A large number of party workers also gathered outside the court ahead of former premier Nawaz Sharif's appearance. — DawnNewsTV

Ahead of the former premier's expected appearance, routes leading to the accountability court have been closed.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, PML-N senator Asif Kirmani, MPA Shumaila Rana, Talal Chaudhry, Nawaz's son-in-law retired Captain Mohammad Safdar, Pervaiz Rasheed, Ameer Muqam, Azma Bokhari, Rana Arshad and others have also arrived in court ahead of Nawaz's appearance.

A large number of party workers also gathered outside the court.

The former premier was handed a seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia reference in December 2018. He was acquitted in a second reference related to Flagship Investments while his sentence in the Avenfield corruption reference — which he was convicted in on July 6 last year — was suspended.

Additional reporting by Muhammad Taimoor and Ali Waqar

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Asad
Oct 11, 2019 10:09am

Stay strong Nawaz

Recommend 0
Vikas
Oct 11, 2019 10:10am

What is new? This government has put more political opponents in jail than any in the world.

Recommend 0
Johhny Jo
Oct 11, 2019 10:21am

Who else is super-suspicious on the timing of this 'arrest'..? NS offers JUI full support for sit-in and bingo.. NAB acts in super haste to arrest him again. Clear as day..!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 11, 2019

PM’s China visit

THE high-level visit to China by the top political and military leadership of Pakistan has yielded some positive...
October 11, 2019

Gift of life

FOR a nation that prides itself on its charitable instincts, Pakistanis are very niggardly about pledging their...
October 11, 2019

Targeted killings

OVER the past few years, the law-and-order situation in Karachi appears to have improved drastically. When compared...
October 10, 2019

The Chinese model

There are many things we in Pakistan can learn from China’s impressive rise but there are also lessons on what to avoid.
October 10, 2019

Mental health

IT is a global challenge of mammoth proportions: according to the WHO, one in four individuals suffers from some ...
October 10, 2019

A task half done

HUNDREDS of schools in KP hit by the earthquake in 2005 have yet to be restored. Lack of funds is a major problem....