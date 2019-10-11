Nawaz Sharif arrested in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, brought to accountability court in Lahore

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

Members of the Sharif family are accused of being involved in money laundering under the garb of sale/purchase of the sugar mill's shares. The bureau has accused Nawaz of being a direct beneficiary of Chaudhry Sugar Mills. NAB has also accused Nawaz's daughter Maryam — who was arrested in the case in August along with her cousin Yousuf Abbas — and said she had over 12 million shares in the sugar mills.

A source had earlier revealed that in January 2018, the PML-N government’s financial monitoring unit reported to NAB a huge suspicious transaction involving billions of rupees in the M/s Chaudhry Sugar Mills Ltd under Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The CSM reference is the latest in a series of court cases involving the former prime minister, beginning with his ouster from office in 2017 in the Panama Papers verdict to his convictions in two corruption references: Al Azizia and Avenfield.

A NAB team, after taking the former premier into custody from Kot Lakhpat jail — where he is serving a seven-year sentence in the Al Azizia reference — brought him to an accountability court in Lahore and sought a 15-day physical remand.

Judge Chaudhry Ameer Muhammad Khan questioned where Nawaz was, after which he appeared on the rostrum.

During the proceedings, which were disrupted by party workers attempting to take pictures with the former premier, NAB prosecutor Hafiz Asadullah Awan said that in 2016, Nawaz was the biggest shareholder of CSM, adding that he had remained a shareholder in Chaudhry Sugar Mills as well as in Shamim Sugar Mills.

The NAB prosecutor added that Maryam, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and other Sharif family members had been shareholders in CSM.

He said that the CSM accounts had received foreign funds, adding that in 1992 one foreign company had provided Nawaz with Rs55.5 million. Awan said that they still don't know who the owner of this foreign company is.

After the NAB prosecutor concluded his statements, Nawaz's counsel Advocate Amjad Pervez denied that his client had ever been a shareholder or director of CSM.

"This is not the first time that Nawaz Sharif's assets are under scrutiny," he said, adding that opposing governments had previously also investigated the formation of the companies, but nothing was found.

He said Nawaz had no role in the formation of CSM.

According to Pervez, all of Nawaz's children had been directors and shareholders in the sugar mill. "For 30 years, Nawaz has declared his assets," he said.

Pervez said that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had already investigated all the issues after which NAB had filed a reference in Islamabad.

"There is no justification for another investigation, this is a fake case."

He said that there was no need to give NAB physical remand of the former premier and alleged that his client had been wrongfully arrested.

"NAB's dishonesty in the case is evident and one more case is being formed on a political basis," said Pervez.

He said NAB's "disclosures" in the CSM case were baseless.

Nawaz's counsel said that his client was already in prison and if NAB wanted to conduct an investigation they could have come to the jail.

"Nawaz Sharif is serving his sentence after a trial and his arrest is not as per the law. Nawaz should not be handed over to the agency on physical remand for even an hour."

He said that Nawaz should be discharged in the CSM case.

In his statement before the court, the former premier said NAB officials visited him once in jail and he had answered their questions, adding that he had not shared information that he did not have knowledge of.

Nawaz said that he had requested to meet his lawyer and alleged that he was not permitted to do so.

"The allegations being made against me are fake. NAB is conducting an investigation on declared assets," he said.

Ahead of the former premier's appearance, routes leading to the accountability court were closed.

A large number of party workers also gathered outside the court ahead of former premier Nawaz Sharif's appearance. — DawnNewsTV

PML-N leadership — including spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, PML-N senator Asif Kirmani, Nawaz's son-in-law retired Captain Mohammad Safdar, Pervaiz Rasheed, and Ameer Muqam — and a large number of party workers gathered outside the court in a show of support.

Earlier NAB references

Nawaz is currently serving a seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case at Kot Lakhpat jail, which was handed to him in December 2018. The same court had acquitted Nawaz in a second reference related to Flagship Investments.

The reference pertained to the Sharifs being unable to justify the source of the funds provided to set up Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment (HME) in Saudi Arabia, making it a case of owning assets beyond means.

In July 2018, he was handed a 10-year sentence in the Avenfield properties corruption reference.

Nawaz was convicted under NAO 1999 9(a)(v): "A holder of a public office, or any other person, is said to commit or to have committed the offence of corruption and corrupt practices [...] if he or any of his dependents or benamidar owns, possesses, or has acquired right or title in any assets or holds irrevocable power of attorney in respect of any assets or pecuniary resources disproportionate to his known sources of income, which he cannot reasonably account for or maintains a standard of living beyond that which is commensurate with his sources of income."

The sentence, however, has been suspended by the Islamabad High Court.

Additional reporting by Muhammad Taimoor and Ali Waqar