DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 11, 2019

PM begins visit to Iran, Saudi Arabia tomorrow

Baqir Sajjad SyedUpdated October 11, 2019

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan will on Saturday embark on a trip for mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, officials disclosed. — AFP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan will on Saturday embark on a trip for mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, officials disclosed. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will on Saturday embark on a trip for mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, officials disclosed.

The prime minister would first travel to Iran where he will have a night stay. His meeting with President Hassan Rouhani has been scheduled for Sunday. He will later in the day go to Riyadh for meetings with the Saudi leadership.

Speaking at the weekly media briefing on Thursday, Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal confirmed Mr Khan’s upcoming trip.

Read: Possibility of PM Imran's visit to Saudi Arabia, Iran 'on the cards': FO

“The visits of the Prime Minister to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran are on the cards,” he said without giving dates for the trip. He told reporters: “I will update you as and when things unfold.”

Set to initiate mediation bid at Saudi crown prince’s request to help defuse tensions with Tehran

The mediation initiative is being taken at the request of Saudi Arabia. Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had during Mr Khan’s last visit to Saudi Arabia asked him to help defuse tensions with Iran as Saudi Arabia wanted to avoid war.

Read: PM Imran says he is mediating with Iran after Trump asked him to help

Iranians have expressed their readiness to accept the offer, but have made it conditional to the US and other western forces leaving the region.

Pakistan is not new to mediation between the two Gulf rivals. There have been at least four major and minor initiatives since the 80s. Pakistan first tried its hand at mediation in the Middle East rivalry during the Iran-Iraq war, later in 1997 a meeting of the leadership of Iran and Saudi Arabia was hosted in Islamabad on the sidelines on an OIC Summit, and President Musharraf too tried to work on the matter in 2003/4, but his efforts did not make progress because he was seen too close to the US. The recent most initiative was in 2016 when the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Army Chief Gen Raheel Sharif tried to get involved after tensions flared between the two sides in the aftermath of execution of top Saudi Shia cleric Baqir Al-Nimr. On that occasion, Saudi Arabia did not encourage the initiative.

Former foreign secretary Aizaz Chaudhry, who was in office at the time of the last initiative, said Pakistan had a vested interest in Iran-Saudi Arabia rapprochement. Speaking at a roundtable conference hosted by the Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI) on ‘Mediation in the Persian Gulf: Initiatives, Strategies and Obstacles’, he noted that Pakistan has strong credentials for such a role, but at the same time there are huge challenges including deep mistrust, Saudi fears about rising Iranian influence and regional power play.

“This is a timely and historic initiative. We, however, have to be realistic because of the difficult and complex issues involved in this rivalry,” Mr Chaudhry maintained, adding that if these disputes were not addressed now, global politics would further deepen the gulf.

Geo-political situation and all sides realising their vulnerability make the timing of the initiative most conducive, he maintained.

The former foreign secretary proposed that PM Imran Khan should during the trip warn leaders of both countries about the consequences of war; seek a minimum common agenda on which the effort could be taken forward; offer to host a summit or a senior leadership meeting of both countries in Pakistan; and renew good offices to both countries. The minimum agenda, he said, could be an understanding on not attacking each other and uninterrupted oil traffic.

Pakistan’s former ambassador to Iran Mr Asif Durrani observed that good sense had prevailed with Saudi Arabia after it realised that the war in Yemen was not going its way even after four years. He emphasised the need for confidence-building measures between Iran and Saudi Arabia for the peace effort to progress.

Prof (Dr) Qandeel Abbas said there was need to change the narrative about Iran-Saudi conflict from a sectarian one to that of power contestation.

Arab Affairs analyst Ali Mehr said PM Khan could at best play the role of a messenger between the two countries. He warned the US role and influence on Saudi Arabia could prevent any breakthrough in the initiative. He suggested that the PM should be exclusively focused on finding some solution of the Yemen war. He further proposed that Pakistan should join hands with Iraq and Oman for making a bigger effort for rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

IPI’s Executive Director Prof Sajjad Bokhari said because of its legitimate political, economic and security interests in the region Pakistan needs to work for peace there.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Gordon D. Walker
Oct 11, 2019 07:43am

Khan the mediator... A big task... Khan can do it.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Guest
Oct 11, 2019 07:53am

Imran solve Pakistan’s issues first than solving others .

Recommend 0
Khalid Mulla Kuwait
Oct 11, 2019 07:53am

Imran Khan can't solve any of his problem but eager to solve others problem! Who will listen to a man with no credibility?

Recommend 0
Nisar
Oct 11, 2019 08:00am

Why tomorrow? Why not today? He has no responsibility for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Himmat
Oct 11, 2019 08:00am

While Rome is burning....

Recommend 0
Moin Kamal
Oct 11, 2019 08:00am

I hope and pray for our brothers Iran and Saudi Arabia come together as it will be a great day for Muslim Ummah. These two Oil-rich nations can change the history along with Turkey and Pakistan. What great block it will from Meditrran sea to Arabian sea. Ameen.

Recommend 0
rat
Oct 11, 2019 08:05am

He is more out of the Country than he is in the country!

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Oct 11, 2019 08:05am

@Guest , Constricted hearts only can comment like this.

Recommend 0
Israr Khan Ismailzai
Oct 11, 2019 08:09am

A leader trustred by the world.

Recommend 0
Robert Mitts
Oct 11, 2019 08:58am

Imran Khan is Pakistan's gift to the world.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 11, 2019

PM’s China visit

THE high-level visit to China by the top political and military leadership of Pakistan has yielded some positive...
October 11, 2019

Gift of life

FOR a nation that prides itself on its charitable instincts, Pakistanis are very niggardly about pledging their...
October 11, 2019

Targeted killings

OVER the past few years, the law-and-order situation in Karachi appears to have improved drastically. When compared...
October 10, 2019

The Chinese model

There are many things we in Pakistan can learn from China’s impressive rise but there are also lessons on what to avoid.
October 10, 2019

Mental health

IT is a global challenge of mammoth proportions: according to the WHO, one in four individuals suffers from some ...
October 10, 2019

A task half done

HUNDREDS of schools in KP hit by the earthquake in 2005 have yet to be restored. Lack of funds is a major problem....