Today's Paper | October 11, 2019

PM to take part in human chain event

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated October 11, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday will participate in formation of a human chain to show solidarity with the people of India-held Kashmir who have been facing curfew for the last over two months. — Reuters/File
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday will participate in formation of a human chain to show solidarity with the people of India-held Kashmir who have been facing curfew for the last over two months.

The chain would be made after Friday prayers. It will start from D-Chowk and the premier will join it at Gate No 1 of Prime Minister Office.

Meanwhile, PTI chief organiser Saifullah Niazi has directed party workers to reach D-Chowk to form the human chain.

In a message, Mr Niazi said people of Pakistan would give a clear message that they are with the people of India-held Kashmir and will continue supporting them.

“We will inform the world about the atrocities of the Indian army and will play our role to get freedom for people of the occupied valley,” he said.

Meanwhile, PTI has set up a policy working group and as per notification Dr Shahid Zia has been nominated as secretary planning and development. Dr Shahid Yousuf has been nominated as secretary good governance and Naeem Khalid Lodhi secretary geo-politics.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2019

Dr Vikas Jamwal
Oct 11, 2019 09:27am

Does it matter ? Anyway the show must go on.

Recommend 0
Sympathiser
Oct 11, 2019 09:41am

But what will be the outcome ??

Recommend 0

