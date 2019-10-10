Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves fall to $14.99 billion: SBP
The country's total liquid foreign reserves stood at $14.992 billion on October 4, a press release issued by the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday said.
During the week ending on September 27, the country’s total reserves had been reported at $15.003bn.
The central bank's own reserves witnessed an increase of $16 million to reach $7.76bn during the week ending October 4, the handout added.
According to a breakup of the foreign reserves position provided by SBP:
- Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan — $7.757bn
- Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks — $7.235bn
- Total liquid foreign reserves — $14.992bn
Remittances decline
The central bank also reported a decline in the remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis in the first three months of FY 2019-20.
"Overseas Pakistani workers remitted $5,478.11 million in the first three months (July to September) of FY20, compared to $5,557.61m received during the same period in the preceding year," said the SBP statement.
The central bank observed, however, that during September, the remittances amounted to $1,747.95m, 3.4 per cent higher than August and 17.6 per cent greater than the amount received in September 2018.
The inflows per country in September show that from Saudi Arabia remittances amounted to $420.88m as compared to $360.16m in September 2018 and from UAE the figures stood at $363.34m as compared to $308.13m.
From the US $281.91m were received as compared to $240.49m, from UK $264.89m as compared to $216.75m and from GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) $162.77m as compared to $134.49m.
Remittances from the EU this September stood at $53.20m as compared to $41.14m last September.
"Remittances received from Malaysia, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during September 2019 amounted to $200.95m together as against $185.31m received in September 2018," the statement added.
This number is not impressive. I thought Pakistan's foreign reserve is much higher.
provide incentives to people who send money to Pakistan, fast transfer, better rates, better service, all is non existent, How can you improve when you don't want to improve, Basically no one cares in Pakistan how to increase the foreign exchange. Foreign investment is not coming anytime soon, so you have to think of out of the box solutions. Exports are not increasing due to lack of interest and structure plus increase in Smuggling.
$15 billion is a very good number it covers more than 3 months imports.
Foreign reserve's tally should match an year's import bill of Pakistan, at least.
And then Pakistanis like to be compared with India which holds 433.5bn dollars as reserves which is up from 428.5bn dollar previous week. Indian reserves are increasing 5bn dollar a week.
$7 Billion Foregin Reserve and $115 Billion foregin Debt, Naya Pakistan going Right Direction
Indias increased to $430billion a few days ago.
How much from that 15billion accounts to remittances from oversee Pakistan. I guess atleast 10 percent ?
Foreign Exchange Reserve Statistics - 2019
Rank 7 - Indian - $433.6 Billion Rank 43 - Nigeria - $44.94 Billion Rank 51- Bangladesh - $32.5 Billion Rank 53 - Kazakhstan - $30 Billion Rank 84 - Pakistan - $14Billion Rank 135 Rawanda - $1Billion
@Dabang, $7 Billion Foregin Reserve and $115 Billion foregin Debt, Naya Pakistan going Right Direction
K word is the only solution to hide all these issues
Naya Pakistan.
And Walmart bought Flipkart for $20bn . Come join with India.
@Justice, Should be around $500 billion (in our imagination) as India's reserves are $433 billion. How can our reserves be less?
does Pakistan have any economist who can draw balance sheet on CPEC. i am sure is eating out some money. LOAN interest compae to what you get (most Chinese companies gets tax benefits)
@Junaid Fazil, $434 billion