FIA arrests suspect for harassing, torturing woman in Karachi

The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle on Thursday arrested a man suspected of abusing, torturing and blackmailing a woman in Karachi.

FIA Cyber Crime Circle Additional Director Faizullah Korejo said that the suspect impersonated himself as a person associated with an intelligence agency.

The suspect belongs to an influential family, he said, adding that FIA personnel recovered from his possession two mobile phones and a memory card containing obscene videos of several women.

A case has already been lodged against the suspect on the victim's complaint.

According to the first information report (FIR), the suspect lured the woman to a farmhouse where he captured objectionable pictures of her. Later, the suspect used these photos to blackmail the woman and subjected her to "physical intimidation".

The suspect, according to the FIR, created two fake Facebook profiles of the complainant and uploaded her photos on the social networking site when she resisted the suspect. He also allegedly sent objectionable pictures of the woman to her relatives.

Meanwhile, he continued to force the woman to have a relationship with him and on at least one occasion, he tortured the woman, shaved her hair and eyebrows, and subjected her to electrocution.

On Thursday, the FIA on the victim's complaint conducted a raid at the suspect's office located on Tariq Road and arrested him. The FIA officials also recovered the phones used in the alleged offence.

According to the FIR, the suspect surrendered the passwords of the fake IDs and confessed to his crime.