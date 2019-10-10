DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 10, 2019

FIA arrests suspect for harassing, torturing woman in Karachi

Imtiaz AliUpdated October 10, 2019

FIA officials say the suspect confessed to his crime, surrendered passwords of fake IDs. — Photo: Creative Commons
The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle on Thursday arrested a man suspected of abusing, torturing and blackmailing a woman in Karachi.

FIA Cyber Crime Circle Additional Director Faizullah Korejo said that the suspect impersonated himself as a person associated with an intelligence agency.

The suspect belongs to an influential family, he said, adding that FIA personnel recovered from his possession two mobile phones and a memory card containing obscene videos of several women.

Read more: A 7-step guide for Pakistani victims of hacking and blackmail

A case has already been lodged against the suspect on the victim's complaint.

According to the first information report (FIR), the suspect lured the woman to a farmhouse where he captured objectionable pictures of her. Later, the suspect used these photos to blackmail the woman and subjected her to "physical intimidation".

The suspect, according to the FIR, created two fake Facebook profiles of the complainant and uploaded her photos on the social networking site when she resisted the suspect. He also allegedly sent objectionable pictures of the woman to her relatives.

Meanwhile, he continued to force the woman to have a relationship with him and on at least one occasion, he tortured the woman, shaved her hair and eyebrows, and subjected her to electrocution.

On Thursday, the FIA on the victim's complaint conducted a raid at the suspect's office located on Tariq Road and arrested him. The FIA officials also recovered the phones used in the alleged offence.

According to the FIR, the suspect surrendered the passwords of the fake IDs and confessed to his crime.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Riaz
Oct 10, 2019 08:12pm

The relationship starts only after exchange of conversation between male and female. The woman falls into trap when responds to unknown person inviting for conversation. The lady here is also responsible for what has happened.

