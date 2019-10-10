Altaf Hussain charged by UK police with terrorism offence over 2016 speech

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain was on Thursday charged with a terrorism offence in a case related to his incendiary speech relayed from the United Kingdom to his followers in Pakistan in 2016.

Hussain, who had earlier today arrived at a London police station after his bail expired, was charged by detectives from the Met Police's Counter Terrorism Command.

"Altaf Hussain [...], of Abbey View, Mill Hill, NW7, was charged under section 1(2) of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2006 with encouraging terrorism," the Met Police said in a statement on its website.

The charge as stated by the UK police is that Hussain "On 22 August 2016 published a speech to crowds gathered in Karachi, Pakistan which were likely to be understood by some or all of the members of the public to whom they were published as a direct or indirect encouragement to them to the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism and at the time he published them, intended them to be so encouraged, or was reckless as to whether they would be so encouraged."

The MQM founder will now appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court later today.

According to the Met Police, "Hussain was previously arrested on 11 June on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting offences contrary to Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007. He was released on bail and subsequently charged as above."

Arrest and appearances

Earlier on Thursday, Hussain had reached the Metropolitan Police Southwark Police Station, accompanied by a handful of London-based supporters.

This was his third appearance at the station in connection with the case.

On September 12, the MQM chief was grilled for five hours at the same police station in connection with the case. He was released with an extension in his bail.

The MQM founder was arrested by the Met Police on June 11 as part of the investigation into his alleged hate speeches. However, he was released on bail a day later by the British authorities without filing charges relating to the probe.

Hussain had been arrested on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting offences contrary to Section 44 (intentionally encouraging or assisting an offence) of the Serious Crime Act, 2007.

The investigation that led to his arrest in June was led by the Met’s counterterrorism command, a statement released at the time said.

The Met said the inquiry was "focused on a speech broadcast in August 2016 by an individual associated with the MQM movement in Pakistan as well as other speeches previously broadcast by the same person".

Officers in June had searched two addresses linked to the MQM founder in north-west London. Police had also said that its officers had been liaising with authorities in Pakistan in relation to their ongoing inquiry.