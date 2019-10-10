Altaf Hussain arrives at London police station after bail expires

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain arrived at a London police station on Thursday after his bail expired in a probe related to his alleged hate speeches relayed from the United Kingdom to his followers in Pakistan.

Hussain reached the Metropolitan Police Southwark Police Station, accompanied by a handful of London-based supporters.

This is his third appearance at the station in connection with the case.

On September 12, the MQM chief was grilled for five hours at the same police station in connection with the case. He was released with an extension in his bail.

The MQM founder was arrested by the Met Police on June 11 as part of the investigation into his alleged hate speeches. However, he was released on bail a day later by the British authorities without filing charges relating to the probe.

Hussain had been arrested on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting offences contrary to Section 44 (intentionally encouraging or assisting an offence) of the Serious Crime Act, 2007.

The investigation that led to his arrest in June was led by the Met’s counterterrorism command, a statement released at the time said.

The Met said the inquiry was "focused on a speech broadcast in August 2016 by an individual associated with the MQM movement in Pakistan as well as other speeches previously broadcast by the same person".

Officers in June had searched two addresses linked to the MQM founder in north-west London. Police had also said that its officers had been liaising with authorities in Pakistan in relation to their ongoing inquiry.