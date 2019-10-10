DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 10, 2019

ECP rejects PTI applications for secrecy in scrutiny of foreign funding

Fahad ChaudhryOctober 10, 2019

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday rejected four applications by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) seeking secrecy in the scrutiny of its foreign funding case. — AFP/File
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday rejected four applications filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) seeking secrecy during the scrutiny of its foreign funding sources.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Mohammad Raza also instructed the scrutiny committee to continue its work and instructed PTI representatives to appear before the committee on Oct 14.

PTI’s founding member Akbar S. Babar had filed the case in 2014, alleging that nearly $3 million in illegal foreign funds were collected through two offshore companies and that money was sent through illegal 'hundi' channels from the Middle East to accounts of 'PTI employees'. He had also alleged that the foreign accounts used to collect funds were concealed from the annual audit reports submitted to the ECP.

A scrutiny committee was formed in March last year to complete an audit of PTI's funding sources in one month. Its mandate was later extended for an indefinite period.

In a previous hearing on Oct 1, the ECP bench had reserved its verdict on PTI's applications after listening to the arguments of the various parties to the case.

Speaking to media after the verdict was announced, Babar said that the process of the scrutiny of PTI's funding would be brought to its logical conclusion. He said that the funding case against PTI would reveal the true facts to people and clarified that he did not have any personal enmity with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Foreign Funding Case

Dissident founding member of the PTI Babar had filed the foreign funding case before the ECP in 2014 after he developed differences with PTI Chairman Imran Khan over alleged internal corruption and abuse of laws governing political funding.

For over a year, the proceedings of the case were delayed in the ECP as the PTI had filed a writ petition in October 2015 in the Islamabad High Court seeking to restrain the ECP from scrutinising its accounts.

In February 2017, the IHC had remanded the case back to the ECP for a fresh review of its jurisdiction. On May 8 of the same year, a full bench of the ECP had once again declared its complete jurisdiction over the matter and stated that the PTI had failed to produce any evidence that the petitioner had been expelled from the party and hence lost the right to question the PTI's accounts.

In March 2018, a scrutiny committee had been formed to look into PTI's foreign funding accounts to ascertain any wrongdoing.

Comments (8)

Novoice
Oct 10, 2019 11:13am

Shame that PTI that wishes to reveal corruption of everyone else, is so insecure when it comes to disclosing its own financial interests.

Recommend 0
Amli
Oct 10, 2019 11:19am

What is there to Hide?. Everybody knows who they are dealing with now.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Oct 10, 2019 11:21am

Clarity... Transparency... Keep them honest.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Oct 10, 2019 11:23am

Trial should be speedup and PTI should make answerable for it's unknown foreign finding case

Recommend 0
Muneer
Oct 10, 2019 11:31am

An expected decision of the ECP headed by the CEC. The remarks of the CEC in the a / m case and other cases involving PTI had indicated that the CEC is totally biased toward PTI. A fair judgement from him is not possible.

Recommend 0
Unknown
Oct 10, 2019 11:39am

So as long as Akbar S Baber was in PTI, everything was good. As soon as he was kicked out, the party became corrupt

Recommend 0
Tarique Paul
Oct 10, 2019 11:42am

ECP double standards and they must be on Sharif and Zirdari payroll.

Recommend 0
Haseeb
Oct 10, 2019 11:49am

Now let's see who is getting money from where ? Looks like IK will also be with Nawaj shareef in jail soon..

Recommend 0

