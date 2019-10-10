DAWN.COM

Soldier martyred in Indian ceasefire violation: ISPR

Dawn.com | Tariq NaqashUpdated October 10, 2019

A Pakistan Army soldier Sepoy Naimat Wali was martyred and two civilians were injured as the Indian army resorted to ceasefire violations along the restive Line of Control (LoC), the Army's media wing said on Thursday. — Photo courtesy ISPR
A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred as the Indian army resorted to ceasefire violations from across the restive Line of Control (LoC), the military's media wing said on Thursday.

The firing also left one civilian dead and 14 others injured, officials said.

“Indian Army troops resorted to ceasefires violation in Baroh and Chirikot sector along [the] LoC. [As a result] Sepoy Naimat Wali embraced martyrdom,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Chirikot sector is located in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) Haveli district.

In response, the ISPR said, Pakistan Army troops targeted Indian posts, damaging them “substantially”. There were reports of casualties of Indian troops, the statement added.

It was believed that the soldier was martyred on Wednesday evening, when two civilians – 50-year-old Perveen Akhtar and her 15-year-old daughter Saba Tariq – were also injured in Seerhiyan village of Chirikot sector.

On Thursday, Neza Pir sector of Haveli district came under heavy Indian shelling from 3pm to 6pm, and resultantly two women – Naseeb Jan, 40, and Robina Bibi, 16 — were injured in Chahjal Bala and Kairni villages, respectively, police official Khalid Mahmood told Dawn from the area.

Also on Thursday, the Indian army resorted to “unprovoked” shelling in Neelum district after sunset, which left an 8-year-old boy, Faizan Mir, dead and his parents, Fayaz Mir and Zahida Bibi, injured in Changan Seri village, said Akhtar Ayub, a disaster management officer based in district headquarters Athmuqam. He added that the family's house was burnt to ashes.

Another six people were injured in main Changan village along Neelum valley road.

They were identified as Muhammad Din, his spouse Asiya Bibi and children Asad Mir and Anjum Bibi; Khalid Mir, Habibullah Mir and Malik Tufail.

Houses of Muhammad Din and Malik Tufail were also destroyed, according to the official.

Ayub said since shelling in Neelum valley was continuing, casualties were feared to rise.

In Poonch district, three people were injured in Tetrinote village of tehsil Hajira. They were identified as Ajmal, 55, Sughra, 15, and Zahira, 13.

Two houses, owned by Chaudhry Muhammad Hussain and Muhammad Shafi, were also damaged by the Indian shelling.

An official in Abbaspur tehsil of Poonch district said intermittent shelling was going on in his area as well, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Condemning the fresh ceasefire violations by the Indian troops, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said the Indian army had crossed all limits of “shamelessness and cowardliness”.

“Hardly anywhere in the world exists such an army that derives pleasure from shooting down unarmed men, women and children while they are busy in their normal life [along the LoC],” he said.

“Escalations along the ceasefire line are aimed at diverting the world attention from occupied Jammu and Kashmir which is under lockdown for over two months,” Haider said.

“Since India is being chastised around the globe for the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, it is venting its frustration by killing Kashmiris both within the occupied territory and on our side of the dividing line,” he added.

The AJK premier also paid tributes to the Pakistan Army for offering their lives to thwart Indian aggression.

He directed the health authorities to leave no stone unturned to provide the best available medical facilities to the victims of the Indian shelling.

According to Saeed Qureshi, a director at the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the latest ceasefire violations have pushed the civilian death toll in the current year to 44.

Military sources said that 19 soldiers have laid down their lives along the LoC in 2019.

Apart from the deceased, another 222 civilians sustained injuries in the ongoing year, he said.

Qureshi said some 49 houses were also destroyed and 360 houses and nine shops partially damaged in Indian shelling.

Aside from the above, eight cattle sheds, four schools, two health facilities, one mosque and 11 vehicles also suffered partial damages, he said.

Villagers also lost at least 49 cattle head in Indian shelling in the current year, he added.

The LoC violations come as tensions remain high between India and Pakistan over the former's move to revoke occupied Kashmir's special autonomy on August 5.

Comments (37)

fairplay
Oct 10, 2019 10:36am

the so-called free indian press reports nothing of their casualties.

Recommend 0
Saumya, India
Oct 10, 2019 10:38am

Who violates first?

Recommend 0
Wisdom
Oct 10, 2019 10:44am

Another border crossing episode gone bad. So sad, in necessary loss of human life.

Recommend 0
Makhdoom
Oct 10, 2019 10:54am

Start something and see what happens.

Recommend 0
MuhammadUmar
Oct 10, 2019 10:56am

inna lilahe wa inna ilahe rajihon

Recommend 0
Amir
Oct 10, 2019 10:56am

Substantial damage means unknown damage left to individual imagination.

Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 10, 2019 10:57am

India is just playing with Pakistan

Recommend 0
Helloall
Oct 10, 2019 11:08am

Why don't both sides grow up and stop this madness? .. STOP killing each other. How could anyone hate the other so much.. for so long???

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Oct 10, 2019 11:09am

RIP Dear soldiers on both sides. RSS govt never wants peace with Pakistan because to them Pakistan is still part of India. RSS foundations is filled with supremacy of one race that is what Germans did back in the days of Nazis.

Recommend 0
Pradeep
Oct 10, 2019 11:11am

Very sad. Hope things don't escalate. Innocents pay the price of infiltration bids that are foiled.

Recommend 0
Krishan Kumar
Oct 10, 2019 11:17am

Both sides, stop this non-sense.

Recommend 0
True Story
Oct 10, 2019 11:30am

RIP. Both countries should restrain provoking others. No one can really judge the happenings on LOC. Life is most valuable thing.

Recommend 0
Yep!!!
Oct 10, 2019 11:40am

Please STOP!!!

Recommend 0
splash
Oct 10, 2019 11:40am

both countries should be happy with what they already have, else it would lead to nothing more killings.

Recommend 0
Sachin
Oct 10, 2019 11:50am

I am really sick of this bloodshed.. Please be humane and find a middle solution to this age old problem of human greed..

Recommend 0
Shyam
Oct 10, 2019 11:57am

Both sides should try to stay with in their side with out foolish adventurism.

Recommend 0
True Story
Oct 10, 2019 12:08pm

@fairplay, May be you are not following indian news properly, many indian soldiers this year lost their lives because of this nonsense act on both sides.

Recommend 0
Vicky
Oct 10, 2019 12:14pm

@fairplay, there is no causality on the Indian side

Recommend 0
JustSaying
Oct 10, 2019 12:16pm

Requesting both the Matured nations to please stop this unwanted violence...

Recommend 0
Bts
Oct 10, 2019 12:41pm

Pakistan always have and will give India a taste of their own medicines.

Recommend 0
Suresh Tekade
Oct 10, 2019 12:49pm

Sad, sad, sad. No Winner. Humanity is looser.

Recommend 0
Jacky
Oct 10, 2019 01:06pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan, who are killing afghan civilians and their soldiers? There is no RSS..

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Wanker
Oct 10, 2019 01:09pm

Stop infiltration and respect the border. Period.

Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Oct 10, 2019 01:16pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan, care to mention which race?

Recommend 0
SKI
Oct 10, 2019 01:37pm

@fairplay, Because there's no casualty. If there is, it gets reported.

Recommend 0
SKI
Oct 10, 2019 01:38pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan,

RSS has nothing to do with government.

Recommend 0
guest
Oct 10, 2019 02:46pm

@SKI, "RSS has nothing to do with government." But we need something other that the governments of both countries to put the blame on.

Recommend 0
Bilal Indian
Oct 10, 2019 03:57pm

Feel sad for loss of precious life.

Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Oct 10, 2019 04:15pm

Thank you for your sacrifice, Mr. Naimat Wali, and we also thank your parents and family for this SHAHADAT for the sake of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Bangbang
Oct 10, 2019 04:19pm

Make peace is the only lasting solution.

Recommend 0
Peace loving
Oct 10, 2019 04:31pm

India always violates ceasefire in the shadow of border crossings.

Recommend 0
Paul Gill
Oct 10, 2019 04:50pm

So sad for the loss of the brave soldier. RIP

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Oct 10, 2019 05:19pm

@Sher Khan, Amen

Recommend 0
Hafeez
Oct 10, 2019 05:47pm

Stop this madness and killings of innocents..

Recommend 0
Hafeez
Oct 10, 2019 05:48pm

RSS led govt. Only knows killings

Recommend 0
Jaan Nishapuri
Oct 10, 2019 07:58pm

@Wisdom, ... Necessary losses, troll?

Recommend 0
Kashmir
Oct 10, 2019 09:50pm

Rip

Recommend 0

