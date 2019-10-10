Soldier martyred, 2 civilians injured in Indian ceasefire violations: ISPR
A Pakistan Army soldier, Sepoy Naimat Wali, was martyred and two civilians were injured as the Indian army resorted to ceasefire violations along the restive Line of Control (LoC), the Army's media wing said on Thursday.
According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian troops resorted to ceasefire violations in Baroh and Chirikot sector along the LoC, injuring two women in Serian village.
In response, Army troops targetted Indian army posts which were "substantially damaged". ISPR added that there were reports of casualties of Indian troops.
Two civilians had been injured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in a previous ceasefire violation by Indian troops from across the LoC on Wednesday. A day earlier, the Foreign Office (FO) had summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to record a strong protest against the "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian forces along the LoC on Oct 6 and 7.
A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after Indian troops resorted to "unprovoked firing" in the Hajipir sector of AJK, ISPR said on Sept 14.
The LoC violations come as tensions remain high between India and Pakistan over the former's move to revoke occupied Kashmir's special autonomy on August 5.
the so-called free indian press reports nothing of their casualties.
Who violates first?
Another border crossing episode gone bad. So sad, in necessary loss of human life.
Start something and see what happens.
inna lilahe wa inna ilahe rajihon
Substantial damage means unknown damage left to individual imagination.
India is just playing with Pakistan
Why don't both sides grow up and stop this madness? .. STOP killing each other. How could anyone hate the other so much.. for so long???
Very sad. Hope things don't escalate. Innocents pay the price of infiltration bids that are foiled.
Both sides, stop this non-sense.