Today's Paper | October 10, 2019

Soldier martyred, 2 civilians injured in Indian ceasefire violations: ISPR

Dawn.comOctober 10, 2019

A Pakistan Army soldier Sepoy Naimat Wali was martyred and two civilians were injured as the Indian army resorted to ceasefire violations along the restive Line of Control (LoC), the Army's media wing said on Thursday. — Photo courtesy ISPR
A Pakistan Army soldier, Sepoy Naimat Wali, was martyred and two civilians were injured as the Indian army resorted to ceasefire violations along the restive Line of Control (LoC), the Army's media wing said on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian troops resorted to ceasefire violations in Baroh and Chirikot sector along the LoC, injuring two women in Serian village.

In response, Army troops targetted Indian army posts which were "substantially damaged". ISPR added that there were reports of casualties of Indian troops.

Two civilians had been injured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in a previous ceasefire violation by Indian troops from across the LoC on Wednesday. A day earlier, the Foreign Office (FO) had summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to record a strong protest against the "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian forces along the LoC on Oct 6 and 7.

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after Indian troops resorted to "unprovoked firing" in the Hajipir sector of AJK, ISPR said on Sept 14.

The LoC violations come as tensions remain high between India and Pakistan over the former's move to revoke occupied Kashmir's special autonomy on August 5.

LOC Attacks

fairplay
Oct 10, 2019 10:36am

the so-called free indian press reports nothing of their casualties.

Recommend 0
Saumya, India
Oct 10, 2019 10:38am

Who violates first?

Recommend 0
Wisdom
Oct 10, 2019 10:44am

Another border crossing episode gone bad. So sad, in necessary loss of human life.

Recommend 0
Makhdoom
Oct 10, 2019 10:54am

Start something and see what happens.

Recommend 0
MuhammadUmar
Oct 10, 2019 10:56am

inna lilahe wa inna ilahe rajihon

Recommend 0
Amir
Oct 10, 2019 10:56am

Substantial damage means unknown damage left to individual imagination.

Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 10, 2019 10:57am

India is just playing with Pakistan

Recommend 0
Helloall
Oct 10, 2019 11:08am

Why don't both sides grow up and stop this madness? .. STOP killing each other. How could anyone hate the other so much.. for so long???

Recommend 0
Pradeep
Oct 10, 2019 11:11am

Very sad. Hope things don't escalate. Innocents pay the price of infiltration bids that are foiled.

Recommend 0
Krishan Kumar
Oct 10, 2019 11:17am

Both sides, stop this non-sense.

Recommend 0

