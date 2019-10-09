DAWN.COM

In change of plan, JUI-F to now march to Islamabad on October 31

Javed HussainUpdated October 09, 2019

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazulr Rehman. — APP/File
Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazulr Rehman. — APP/File

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazulr Rehman on Wednesday announced that his party's anti-government 'Azadi March' to the capital will take place on October 31, instead of the previously announced date of October 27.

Speaking to reporters, he said the party would now join Kashmiris in observing October 27 as a black day across the country in protest against the Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ignoring the calls of other opposition parties to delay the proposed long march, Rehman had announced last Thursday that his party had decided to hold the anti-government march to Islamabad on Oct 27.

His party had formally sought permission from the Islamabad administration to hold the so-called Azadi March on October 27 at D-Chowk located in the federal capital's red zone.

"The JUI-F will be holding the Azadi March on October 27, 2019, at D-Chowk, Islamabad, exercising its democratic and Constitutional right under Articles 16 and 17 of the Constitution against the incumbent government," read an application submitted to the Islamabad chief commissioner on Tuesday by JUI-F leader Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, through his counsel Kamran Murtaza.

But Rehman said today that the march will "begin" on Oct 27. He said caravans will express solidarity with Kashmiris on Oct 27 and then leave for the capital.

"We have decided to enter Islamabad on October 31," the JUI-F said, explaining that the days following October 27 will allow caravans from faraway districts of the country to reach the capital. "People from all over the country will enter [Islamabad] at the same time."

He said the JUI-F's provincial chapters have been asked to hold their individual demonstrations to express solidarity with occupied Kashmir on Oct 27, indicating the party has dedicated that day solely for the Kashmir cause.

Asked whether he would address any event on Oct 27, Rehman said he could not disclose his schedule at this point.

Qamar
Oct 09, 2019 08:30pm

And on 31st they will change their mind and will notify part workers to not held any sit in..

Recommend 0
Robin
Oct 09, 2019 08:38pm

@Qamar, They have taken care of PTI excuse now PTI has nowhere to hide. It's coming..

Recommend 0
Omair
Oct 09, 2019 08:42pm

His march would clarify if the selectors are still behind their govt or bored already.

Recommend 0
Ashutosh
Oct 09, 2019 09:05pm

Selectors are pulling the strings on this one

Recommend 0

