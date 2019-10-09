Seminary teacher arrested in Kabirwala for alleged rape of teenage boy

Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a seminary teacher in Khanewal district's Kabirwala tehsil who had allegedly raped a teenage boy enrolled there.

The incident took place at the seminary on the night of October 3.

A case was registered at Haweli Koranga police station on Tuesday "after medical results proved that the 13-year-old student had been sexually assaulted at the private institution", said police.

According to the first information report (FIR), the student is a resident of Darkhana and had been lodged at the seminary where he had been undertaking Quran lessons.

On the night of the incident, the boy was asleep in the hostel when the teacher "crept into the room and raped him", states the FIR. When the boy's cries were heard, two men, named in the police report as witnesses, rushed into the room and tried to nab the suspect but he managed to escape.

Word soon reached the parents after which they rushed to the police station to file a complaint. However, the police refused to register a case until results of the boy's medical exam could confirm the assault had taken place.

An investigation took place over the course of the next few days, at the end of which the suspect was arrested on the basis of the medical report's findings.

The case against the seminary teacher was registered under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the boy's father, the police cooperated with the family "and did not take any bribes".

"We wish to prevent this from happening to anyone else," he said, urging action on the part of the police to guarantee exemplary punishment to the suspect.

Station House Officer (SHO) Anser Butt, of the Haweli Koranga police station, while speaking to DawnNewsTV said that the police is committed to getting the family justice and that "such individuals are not deserving of any mercy".

Khanewal District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Saeed Malik confirmed the arrest, saying that the suspect will "get due punishment for his crime" so that the frighteningly high number of such incidents can be brought down.