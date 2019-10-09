DAWN.COM

Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan in final T20

Dawn.comUpdated October 09, 2019

Sri Lanka lead the three-match series 2-0. — AP/File
Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat in the third and final Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Lahore on Wednesday.

The visitors lead the three-match series 2-0.

Sri Lanka made five changes to their team. Pakistan brought in Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Shinwari in place of Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal and Mohammad Hasnain.

On Monday, Sri Lanka’s second-string side humbled Pakistan by 35 runs in the second T20I to seal the series and leave the hosts scrambling to avoid a whitewash at home.

The venue for today's game, Gaddafi Stadium, has been decked out in pink after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) joined hands with Pink Ribbon to create awareness about breast cancer.

"The stumps for the last #PAKvSL T20I are being branded in pink. All sponsors of the series have also changed their branding colours in the ground to pink," the PCB said in a tweet.

Teams

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt, wk), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Madushanka, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

