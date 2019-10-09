Sri Lanka complete 3-0 Twenty20 whitewash over world number one Pakistan

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 13 runs to win the third and final Twenty20 international in Lahore on Wednesday, routing the world number one team 3-0 in the series.

Sri Lanka scored 147-7 with debutant Oshada Fernando scoring a brilliant 48-ball 78 not out with three sixes and eight boundaries. For Pakistan, paceman Mohammad Amir took 3-27.

Pakistan were then undone by leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga who took 3-21 as they managed 134-6 in 20 overs.

Sri Lanka made five changes to check their bench strength, bringing in Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara. They replaced Minod Bhanuka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Avishka Fernando, Isuru Udana and Nuwan Pradeep.

Pakistan left out the misfiring Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal while fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain was rested. They were replaced by Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Shinwari.

On Monday, Sri Lanka’s second-string side humbled Pakistan by 35 runs in the second T20I to seal the series and leave the hosts scrambling to avoid a whitewash at home.

President Arif Alvi puts a pink ribbon on the T-shirt of Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka ahead of the beginning of the match. — AFP

The venue for today's game, Gaddafi Stadium, was decked out in pink after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) joined hands with Pink Ribbon to create awareness about breast cancer.

"The stumps for the last #PAKvSL T20I are being branded in pink. All sponsors of the series have also changed their branding colours in the ground to pink," the PCB said in a tweet.

Teams

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt, wk), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Madushanka, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara