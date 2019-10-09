DAWN.COM

October 09, 2019

Sri Lanka complete 3-0 Twenty20 whitewash over world number one Pakistan

Dawn.com | AFPUpdated October 09, 2019

Pakistan's cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka (R) during the third and final Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. — AFP
Pakistan's cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka (R) during the third and final Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. — AFP

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 13 runs to win the third and final Twenty20 international in Lahore on Wednesday, routing the world number one team 3-0 in the series.

Sri Lanka scored 147-7 with debutant Oshada Fernando scoring a brilliant 48-ball 78 not out with three sixes and eight boundaries. For Pakistan, paceman Mohammad Amir took 3-27.

Pakistan were then undone by leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga who took 3-21 as they managed 134-6 in 20 overs.

Sri Lanka made five changes to check their bench strength, bringing in Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara. They replaced Minod Bhanuka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Avishka Fernando, Isuru Udana and Nuwan Pradeep.

Pakistan left out the misfiring Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal while fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain was rested. They were replaced by Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Shinwari.

On Monday, Sri Lanka’s second-string side humbled Pakistan by 35 runs in the second T20I to seal the series and leave the hosts scrambling to avoid a whitewash at home.

President Arif Alvi puts a pink ribbon on the T-shirt of Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka ahead of the beginning of the match. — AFP
President Arif Alvi puts a pink ribbon on the T-shirt of Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka ahead of the beginning of the match. — AFP

The venue for today's game, Gaddafi Stadium, was decked out in pink after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) joined hands with Pink Ribbon to create awareness about breast cancer.

"The stumps for the last #PAKvSL T20I are being branded in pink. All sponsors of the series have also changed their branding colours in the ground to pink," the PCB said in a tweet.

Teams

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt, wk), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Madushanka, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Dr Khujeria
Oct 09, 2019 06:17pm

Best of Luck Men in Blue!

Recommend 0
Pure ind
Oct 09, 2019 06:18pm

Come on Lanka 3-0 that's what we want.

Recommend 0
Hamid Shafiq
Oct 09, 2019 06:31pm

@Pure ind, No issue Lanka we always support to you. Because you are real heroes.

Recommend 0
Momo
Oct 09, 2019 06:32pm

Great team today minus the 2 useless players (Shehzad and Akmal). These 2 should only play domestic cricket and never ever be in any form of international cricket team.

Recommend 0
Shakil - Kansas, USA
Oct 09, 2019 06:41pm

What to expect from green? Rank No.1 Pakistan loosing against Rank No. 8 Sri Lanka. A wake up call.... for coach/selector and all players!!!! No more excuses.!!

Recommend 0
Bhaarteey
Oct 09, 2019 06:43pm

Predicting PAK win, Hoping SL win & I wish for failing my prediction.

Recommend 0
TOMATO
Oct 09, 2019 06:52pm

Ladies and Gentlemen, Sri Lanka-B drops FIVE players to present you the Sri Lanka-C team to play the inconsequential tie....

Recommend 0
Drive drive
Oct 09, 2019 07:12pm

Yes pakistan. Beat the B team..

Recommend 0
JackJones
Oct 09, 2019 07:43pm

Remiz Raja needs to quit commentary. He has never kept behind the wickets and provides expert commentary on proper wicket keeping. Anytime Ramiz is commentating I am on mute. Sri Lankan commentator is very good. Ramie please go.

Recommend 0
SA
Oct 09, 2019 07:57pm

I think we are missing the point, it is our players attitude who do not pay any respect to opponents/others, it is kind of whole nation and which ultimately reflects in our professional carrier. Just observe the way each batsman out and mostly they out on a bad short that proves he has no respect of the bowler.

Recommend 0
Simba
Oct 09, 2019 08:02pm

@Hamid Shafiq , you don't have a choice you support or not SL-D team will win.

Recommend 0
Anas Iqbal
Oct 09, 2019 08:11pm

@Pure ind, that's barely exciting! :)

Recommend 0
Sri1
Oct 09, 2019 08:23pm

@Pure ind, "Come on Lanka 3-0 that's what we want" Really bro? Do we really need to be like them, especially when they are down and almost out in each and every indication? Just let them be, they know how to continue on their blessed trajectory all by themselves.

Recommend 0
Patriot
Oct 09, 2019 08:30pm

Pakistan should change the coach and the chief selector. Sooner they do that better for the team it will be. Misbah is a misfit for both these positions.

Recommend 0
Ajith
Oct 09, 2019 08:31pm

Pakistan cricket can always rely on Ramiz Raja to tell them how to lock the stable door after the horse has been stolen. The best afterthought man in the cricket world.

Recommend 0
TOMATO
Oct 09, 2019 08:33pm

So it begins......first-ball wicket! Bye bye Fakhar....

Recommend 0
Raja Parekh
Oct 09, 2019 09:46pm

Where are the experts and critique?

Recommend 0
Riaz
Oct 09, 2019 09:48pm

Very poor batting....even Babar is getting impacted...no support. Sarfaz, batting at 4 shows how poor the batting is! They don’t deserve to win. Well done Sri Lanka for outplaying Pak in all departments!

Recommend 0
Jamal Soomro, Manjhan
Oct 09, 2019 09:49pm

This one is done as well for Pakistan! Sri Lanka 3-0, congrats for beating #1 T20I team at home with a huge margin in every game!

Recommend 0
Pure ind
Oct 09, 2019 09:49pm

Proud of u Lankan lions. Has the T20 rankings changed ?? Really want a deserving team to lead the rankings.

Recommend 0
vijay b
Oct 09, 2019 09:54pm

Good to see a second rung srilanka side trashing Pakistan !

Recommend 0
Venkat Krish
Oct 09, 2019 09:57pm

6 ball 28 runs... Great chase !. SL 'C' team beats Pak 'A' team 3-0.

Recommend 0
Shakil - Kansas, USA
Oct 09, 2019 10:03pm

Sri Lanka have created history in Pakistan, they've cleanswept the hosts 3-0. Rank 8 Sri Lanka beat Rank 1 Green.

Recommend 0
FR Canada
Oct 09, 2019 10:04pm

RIP cricket like Hockey and Squash.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 09, 2019 10:05pm

Weldone Baber Azam. Excellent politics played. Slowed down the innings and guided the ball to the wicket keeper. Congratulations on receiving the captaincy.

Recommend 0
Saint
Oct 09, 2019 10:05pm

Thank you for visiting

Recommend 0
Moin
Oct 09, 2019 10:05pm

@TOMATO, Good to see an Indian fan is so much more excited about the sweep than Sri Lankans.

Recommend 0
Real
Oct 09, 2019 10:06pm

SL win it's 3-0

Recommend 0
Lahore Villa Kuwait
Oct 09, 2019 10:07pm

Cricket is back in Pakistan the T20 number 1 team

Recommend 0
David (USA)
Oct 09, 2019 10:09pm

Now PCB will arrange 5 T20 with Zimbabwe to cover all the points.))

Recommend 0
RIZ
Oct 09, 2019 10:09pm

As expected Sri Lanka won the game or I should say Pakistan made sure that they had to be losing end. If this the way to have teams come and play in Pakistan then it's better don't play because Pakistan batting order and the way upper order played clearly showing that they want Sri Lanka to win. What a waste of time and money for public.

Recommend 0
Cricket Lover
Oct 09, 2019 10:10pm

Recollect what Pakistanis said when India won a test series in Austrlaia without smith/warner. That was an Away series and this one is Pakistans home series

Recommend 0
GK
Oct 09, 2019 10:11pm

Pakistan got number 1 rank in T20 by playing B-grade teams, and got beaten comprehensively by a "B-team".

Recommend 0
Nh
Oct 09, 2019 10:11pm

Wrong selection of players like imad, fakhar and shadab.

Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Oct 09, 2019 10:12pm

Where is number 1 team?

Recommend 0
Ankur
Oct 09, 2019 10:12pm

This series has been special for cricket in general. Let us congratulate the Sri lankans first. 3-0 by a Sri Lankan D team is very very special. Their A team has been very bad in the last 5 years now. So, to whitewash Pakistan, who is ranked No.1, in its own backyard, with unkown players, is one hack of a result. Something to cheer for the Lankans finally.

Also happy that Pakistan fans (so passionate) got to se some International cricket despite a 3-0 whitewash.

Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Oct 09, 2019 10:15pm

White wash. Number ONE team white washed by a C-Team from Sri Lanka.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Oct 09, 2019 10:18pm

Sarfaraz does not belong to ODI or T20 team. Why Misbah is scared of him? He is coming up to bat @ number 4 ???. Due to him we lost the game today. Had good plateform set up but could not cash on.

Recommend 0
Zaidi
Oct 09, 2019 10:19pm

@Momo, weak link in the team is amir

Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 09, 2019 10:30pm

Misbah and waqar out... now!!!!

Sarfraz needs batting coaching

Recommend 0
Rakine
Oct 09, 2019 10:44pm

Most under hyped team Srilanka Hang on tough

Recommend 0
TruthPrevails
Oct 09, 2019 10:45pm

Mind you this is a second string Sri Lankan team visiting! Sure the media would have gone for the throat if Arthur is still the coach.

Recommend 0
Iran
Oct 09, 2019 10:46pm

Congratulations to srilanka. Pakistan cricket should have separate teams for Test matches. ODIs and T20s. All 3 are different style of games . Each category needs players of temperamants specially for that category of the game. Pakistan has lots of cricket talent we need to have people who can recognise the talent and choose it for the suitable category of that game. Mr. Misbah should use expert professional advice from expereinced pakistani and also foreign cricketers. Well all has not been lost the ODI series came to Pak and T20 to SL.. Some serious thinking should be done for selecting the Pak team. Wishing our Pak cricket team all the best .

Recommend 0
The Islamabadian Torontonian
Oct 09, 2019 10:49pm

1) Ahmed Shehzad not playing. 2) Umar Akmal not playing. 3) The target to chase wasn't too high by T20I standards.

Three factors in our favour, and yet, we lost. What's our excuse now? And more importantly, what's the solution to pull Pakistan cricket back from the brink?

Recommend 0
sohail
Oct 09, 2019 10:50pm

B team beating Pakistan ?? fixed?

Recommend 0
Jimmy
Oct 09, 2019 10:50pm

Brilliant A star performance by Lankans and welldone to their backroom staff. The only B or C team here were Pakistan. Misbah's inexperience cost this series. A better coach would have made sure to win the series with tested combination and once that was done, would have experimented perhaps in the last match.

Recommend 0
Abbas Naqvi
Oct 09, 2019 10:50pm

Pakistan cricket's sad story.

Recommend 0
N_Saq
Oct 09, 2019 10:54pm

It's just a game...you win some, you lose some. Better luck next time.

Recommend 0
Hitendra
Oct 09, 2019 10:54pm

Another pathetic performance by no.1 T-20 team.... celebrate CT17 fluke for another decade. Well done Sri Lanka,

Recommend 0

