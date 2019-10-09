Sri Lanka complete 3-0 Twenty20 whitewash over world number one Pakistan
Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 13 runs to win the third and final Twenty20 international in Lahore on Wednesday, routing the world number one team 3-0 in the series.
Sri Lanka scored 147-7 with debutant Oshada Fernando scoring a brilliant 48-ball 78 not out with three sixes and eight boundaries. For Pakistan, paceman Mohammad Amir took 3-27.
Pakistan were then undone by leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga who took 3-21 as they managed 134-6 in 20 overs.
Sri Lanka made five changes to check their bench strength, bringing in Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara. They replaced Minod Bhanuka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Avishka Fernando, Isuru Udana and Nuwan Pradeep.
Pakistan left out the misfiring Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal while fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain was rested. They were replaced by Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Shinwari.
On Monday, Sri Lanka’s second-string side humbled Pakistan by 35 runs in the second T20I to seal the series and leave the hosts scrambling to avoid a whitewash at home.
The venue for today's game, Gaddafi Stadium, was decked out in pink after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) joined hands with Pink Ribbon to create awareness about breast cancer.
"The stumps for the last #PAKvSL T20I are being branded in pink. All sponsors of the series have also changed their branding colours in the ground to pink," the PCB said in a tweet.
Teams
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt, wk), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Madushanka, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
Comments (49)
Best of Luck Men in Blue!
Come on Lanka 3-0 that's what we want.
@Pure ind, No issue Lanka we always support to you. Because you are real heroes.
Great team today minus the 2 useless players (Shehzad and Akmal). These 2 should only play domestic cricket and never ever be in any form of international cricket team.
What to expect from green? Rank No.1 Pakistan loosing against Rank No. 8 Sri Lanka. A wake up call.... for coach/selector and all players!!!! No more excuses.!!
Predicting PAK win, Hoping SL win & I wish for failing my prediction.
Ladies and Gentlemen, Sri Lanka-B drops FIVE players to present you the Sri Lanka-C team to play the inconsequential tie....
Yes pakistan. Beat the B team..
Remiz Raja needs to quit commentary. He has never kept behind the wickets and provides expert commentary on proper wicket keeping. Anytime Ramiz is commentating I am on mute. Sri Lankan commentator is very good. Ramie please go.
I think we are missing the point, it is our players attitude who do not pay any respect to opponents/others, it is kind of whole nation and which ultimately reflects in our professional carrier. Just observe the way each batsman out and mostly they out on a bad short that proves he has no respect of the bowler.
@Hamid Shafiq , you don't have a choice you support or not SL-D team will win.
@Pure ind, that's barely exciting! :)
@Pure ind, "Come on Lanka 3-0 that's what we want" Really bro? Do we really need to be like them, especially when they are down and almost out in each and every indication? Just let them be, they know how to continue on their blessed trajectory all by themselves.
Pakistan should change the coach and the chief selector. Sooner they do that better for the team it will be. Misbah is a misfit for both these positions.
Pakistan cricket can always rely on Ramiz Raja to tell them how to lock the stable door after the horse has been stolen. The best afterthought man in the cricket world.
So it begins......first-ball wicket! Bye bye Fakhar....
Where are the experts and critique?
Very poor batting....even Babar is getting impacted...no support. Sarfaz, batting at 4 shows how poor the batting is! They don’t deserve to win. Well done Sri Lanka for outplaying Pak in all departments!
This one is done as well for Pakistan! Sri Lanka 3-0, congrats for beating #1 T20I team at home with a huge margin in every game!
Proud of u Lankan lions. Has the T20 rankings changed ?? Really want a deserving team to lead the rankings.
Good to see a second rung srilanka side trashing Pakistan !
6 ball 28 runs... Great chase !. SL 'C' team beats Pak 'A' team 3-0.
Sri Lanka have created history in Pakistan, they've cleanswept the hosts 3-0. Rank 8 Sri Lanka beat Rank 1 Green.
RIP cricket like Hockey and Squash.
Weldone Baber Azam. Excellent politics played. Slowed down the innings and guided the ball to the wicket keeper. Congratulations on receiving the captaincy.
@TOMATO, Good to see an Indian fan is so much more excited about the sweep than Sri Lankans.
SL win it's 3-0
Cricket is back in Pakistan the T20 number 1 team
Now PCB will arrange 5 T20 with Zimbabwe to cover all the points.))
As expected Sri Lanka won the game or I should say Pakistan made sure that they had to be losing end. If this the way to have teams come and play in Pakistan then it's better don't play because Pakistan batting order and the way upper order played clearly showing that they want Sri Lanka to win. What a waste of time and money for public.
Recollect what Pakistanis said when India won a test series in Austrlaia without smith/warner. That was an Away series and this one is Pakistans home series
Pakistan got number 1 rank in T20 by playing B-grade teams, and got beaten comprehensively by a "B-team".
Wrong selection of players like imad, fakhar and shadab.
Where is number 1 team?
This series has been special for cricket in general. Let us congratulate the Sri lankans first. 3-0 by a Sri Lankan D team is very very special. Their A team has been very bad in the last 5 years now. So, to whitewash Pakistan, who is ranked No.1, in its own backyard, with unkown players, is one hack of a result. Something to cheer for the Lankans finally.
Also happy that Pakistan fans (so passionate) got to se some International cricket despite a 3-0 whitewash.
White wash. Number ONE team white washed by a C-Team from Sri Lanka.
Sarfaraz does not belong to ODI or T20 team. Why Misbah is scared of him? He is coming up to bat @ number 4 ???. Due to him we lost the game today. Had good plateform set up but could not cash on.
@Momo, weak link in the team is amir
Misbah and waqar out... now!!!!
Sarfraz needs batting coaching
Most under hyped team Srilanka Hang on tough
Mind you this is a second string Sri Lankan team visiting! Sure the media would have gone for the throat if Arthur is still the coach.
Congratulations to srilanka. Pakistan cricket should have separate teams for Test matches. ODIs and T20s. All 3 are different style of games . Each category needs players of temperamants specially for that category of the game. Pakistan has lots of cricket talent we need to have people who can recognise the talent and choose it for the suitable category of that game. Mr. Misbah should use expert professional advice from expereinced pakistani and also foreign cricketers. Well all has not been lost the ODI series came to Pak and T20 to SL.. Some serious thinking should be done for selecting the Pak team. Wishing our Pak cricket team all the best .
1) Ahmed Shehzad not playing. 2) Umar Akmal not playing. 3) The target to chase wasn't too high by T20I standards.
Three factors in our favour, and yet, we lost. What's our excuse now? And more importantly, what's the solution to pull Pakistan cricket back from the brink?
B team beating Pakistan ?? fixed?
Brilliant A star performance by Lankans and welldone to their backroom staff. The only B or C team here were Pakistan. Misbah's inexperience cost this series. A better coach would have made sure to win the series with tested combination and once that was done, would have experimented perhaps in the last match.
Pakistan cricket's sad story.
It's just a game...you win some, you lose some. Better luck next time.
Another pathetic performance by no.1 T-20 team.... celebrate CT17 fluke for another decade. Well done Sri Lanka,
