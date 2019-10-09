Pakistan 94-2 after 15 overs in final T20 against Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka have set a 148-run target for Pakistan to prevent a series whitewash in the third and final Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Lahore on Wednesday.
Pakistan were 94-2 at the end of 15 overs.
Earlier, Sri Lanka, who had won the toss and decided to bat, finished with a challenging 147-7 in their allotted 20 overs.
Debutant Oshada Fernando struck a brilliant 48-ball 78 with three sixes and eight boundaries. For Pakistan paceman Mohammad Amir took 3-27.
Sri Lanka, who lead the three-match series 2-0, made five changes to their team. Pakistan brought in Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Shinwari in place of Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal and Mohammad Hasnain.
On Monday, Sri Lanka’s second-string side humbled Pakistan by 35 runs in the second T20I to seal the series and leave the hosts scrambling to avoid a whitewash at home.
The venue for today's game, Gaddafi Stadium, has been decked out in pink after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) joined hands with Pink Ribbon to create awareness about breast cancer.
"The stumps for the last #PAKvSL T20I are being branded in pink. All sponsors of the series have also changed their branding colours in the ground to pink," the PCB said in a tweet.
Teams
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt, wk), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Madushanka, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
Comments (16)
Best of Luck Men in Blue!
Come on Lanka 3-0 that's what we want.
@Pure ind, No issue Lanka we always support to you. Because you are real heroes.
Great team today minus the 2 useless players (Shehzad and Akmal). These 2 should only play domestic cricket and never ever be in any form of international cricket team.
What to expect from green? Rank No.1 Pakistan loosing against Rank No. 8 Sri Lanka. A wake up call.... for coach/selector and all players!!!! No more excuses.!!
Predicting PAK win, Hoping SL win & I wish for failing my prediction.
Ladies and Gentlemen, Sri Lanka-B drops FIVE players to present you the Sri Lanka-C team to play the inconsequential tie....
Yes pakistan. Beat the B team..
Remiz Raja needs to quit commentary. He has never kept behind the wickets and provides expert commentary on proper wicket keeping. Anytime Ramiz is commentating I am on mute. Sri Lankan commentator is very good. Ramie please go.
I think we are missing the point, it is our players attitude who do not pay any respect to opponents/others, it is kind of whole nation and which ultimately reflects in our professional carrier. Just observe the way each batsman out and mostly they out on a bad short that proves he has no respect of the bowler.
@Hamid Shafiq , you don't have a choice you support or not SL-D team will win.
@Pure ind, that's barely exciting! :)
@Pure ind, "Come on Lanka 3-0 that's what we want" Really bro? Do we really need to be like them, especially when they are down and almost out in each and every indication? Just let them be, they know how to continue on their blessed trajectory all by themselves.
Pakistan should change the coach and the chief selector. Sooner they do that better for the team it will be. Misbah is a misfit for both these positions.
Pakistan cricket can always rely on Ramiz Raja to tell them how to lock the stable door after the horse has been stolen. The best afterthought man in the cricket world.
So it begins......first-ball wicket! Bye bye Fakhar....