DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 09, 2019

Pakistan 94-2 after 15 overs in final T20 against Sri Lanka

Dawn.com | AFPUpdated October 09, 2019

Email

Pakistan's cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka (R) during the third and final Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. — AFP
Pakistan's cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka (R) during the third and final Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. — AFP

Sri Lanka have set a 148-run target for Pakistan to prevent a series whitewash in the third and final Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Lahore on Wednesday.

Pakistan were 94-2 at the end of 15 overs.

Earlier, Sri Lanka, who had won the toss and decided to bat, finished with a challenging 147-7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Debutant Oshada Fernando struck a brilliant 48-ball 78 with three sixes and eight boundaries. For Pakistan paceman Mohammad Amir took 3-27.

Sri Lanka, who lead the three-match series 2-0, made five changes to their team. Pakistan brought in Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Shinwari in place of Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal and Mohammad Hasnain.

On Monday, Sri Lanka’s second-string side humbled Pakistan by 35 runs in the second T20I to seal the series and leave the hosts scrambling to avoid a whitewash at home.

President Arif Alvi puts a pink ribbon on the T-shirt of Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka ahead of the beginning of the match. — AFP
President Arif Alvi puts a pink ribbon on the T-shirt of Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka ahead of the beginning of the match. — AFP

The venue for today's game, Gaddafi Stadium, has been decked out in pink after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) joined hands with Pink Ribbon to create awareness about breast cancer.

"The stumps for the last #PAKvSL T20I are being branded in pink. All sponsors of the series have also changed their branding colours in the ground to pink," the PCB said in a tweet.

Teams

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt, wk), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Madushanka, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (16)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr Khujeria
Oct 09, 2019 06:17pm

Best of Luck Men in Blue!

Recommend 0
Pure ind
Oct 09, 2019 06:18pm

Come on Lanka 3-0 that's what we want.

Recommend 0
Hamid Shafiq
Oct 09, 2019 06:31pm

@Pure ind, No issue Lanka we always support to you. Because you are real heroes.

Recommend 0
Momo
Oct 09, 2019 06:32pm

Great team today minus the 2 useless players (Shehzad and Akmal). These 2 should only play domestic cricket and never ever be in any form of international cricket team.

Recommend 0
Shakil - Kansas, USA
Oct 09, 2019 06:41pm

What to expect from green? Rank No.1 Pakistan loosing against Rank No. 8 Sri Lanka. A wake up call.... for coach/selector and all players!!!! No more excuses.!!

Recommend 0
Bhaarteey
Oct 09, 2019 06:43pm

Predicting PAK win, Hoping SL win & I wish for failing my prediction.

Recommend 0
TOMATO
Oct 09, 2019 06:52pm

Ladies and Gentlemen, Sri Lanka-B drops FIVE players to present you the Sri Lanka-C team to play the inconsequential tie....

Recommend 0
Drive drive
Oct 09, 2019 07:12pm

Yes pakistan. Beat the B team..

Recommend 0
JackJones
Oct 09, 2019 07:43pm

Remiz Raja needs to quit commentary. He has never kept behind the wickets and provides expert commentary on proper wicket keeping. Anytime Ramiz is commentating I am on mute. Sri Lankan commentator is very good. Ramie please go.

Recommend 0
SA
Oct 09, 2019 07:57pm

I think we are missing the point, it is our players attitude who do not pay any respect to opponents/others, it is kind of whole nation and which ultimately reflects in our professional carrier. Just observe the way each batsman out and mostly they out on a bad short that proves he has no respect of the bowler.

Recommend 0
Simba
Oct 09, 2019 08:02pm

@Hamid Shafiq , you don't have a choice you support or not SL-D team will win.

Recommend 0
Anas Iqbal
Oct 09, 2019 08:11pm

@Pure ind, that's barely exciting! :)

Recommend 0
Sri1
Oct 09, 2019 08:23pm

@Pure ind, "Come on Lanka 3-0 that's what we want" Really bro? Do we really need to be like them, especially when they are down and almost out in each and every indication? Just let them be, they know how to continue on their blessed trajectory all by themselves.

Recommend 0
Patriot
Oct 09, 2019 08:30pm

Pakistan should change the coach and the chief selector. Sooner they do that better for the team it will be. Misbah is a misfit for both these positions.

Recommend 0
Ajith
Oct 09, 2019 08:31pm

Pakistan cricket can always rely on Ramiz Raja to tell them how to lock the stable door after the horse has been stolen. The best afterthought man in the cricket world.

Recommend 0
TOMATO
Oct 09, 2019 08:33pm

So it begins......first-ball wicket! Bye bye Fakhar....

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The maulana factor

The maulana factor

The JUI-F chief is trying to stay politically relevant. His desperation is obvious.

Editorial

October 09, 2019

Feeding the hungry

IT is laudable that Prime Minister Imran Khan remains committed to his cherished aim of creating a welfare state in...
October 09, 2019

Turkish offensive

WHILE Syria has been largely quiet in the recent past, save for a few violent episodes between the rebels and...
October 09, 2019

T20 series loss

THE inspirational moment of playing in front of a home crowd in the first T20 international cricket series in nearly...
Updated October 08, 2019

NAB’s shame

Its claims of conducting a robust accountability drive sound hollow.
October 08, 2019

Focus on Kashmir

DESPITE New Delhi’s efforts to cover up the atrocities it has unleashed in India-held Kashmir in the aftermath of...
October 08, 2019

‘Pinktober’

EACH October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked around the world, with events held to raise awareness about ...