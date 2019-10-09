Hasaranga, Fernando star as Sri Lanka whitewash number one Pakistan in T20 series
Inexperienced Sri Lanka completed a 3-0 clean-sweep in their Twenty20 series with world number one Pakistan on Wednesday with a 13-run victory in Lahore.
Chasing a modest 148-run target, Pakistan were on course for victory with Haris Sohail's 50-ball 52 with four boundaries and a six but leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga turned the tables with 3-21 to restrict the hosts to 134-6 in 20 overs.
Hasaranga had Sohail stumped in the 16th over and then dismissed Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (16-ball 17) in the 18th to give Sri Lanka victory on a match day designated as Pink Day for breast cancer awareness.
“It's really a good victory,” said Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka. “All the players were bonded, that was the key to our success.
“There are no extraordinary players here — they're all talented, but the unity was the secret. If we play smart cricket, there's always a possibility to win.”
Oshada Fernando had struck a brilliant 48-ball 78 with three sixes and eight boundaries — the highest by a Sri Lankan player on T20I debut — to lift Sri Lanka to 147-7 in their 20 overs.
Jehan Mubarak and Danushka Gunathilaka — who both scored 46 each — had held the previous record for most runs on a Twenty20 debut for Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's victory was their first-ever Twenty20 series whitewash and was achieved despite missing 10 of their top players, including regular T20 skipper Lasith Malinga, who refused to tour Pakistan over security fears.
However their absences did not hurt Sri Lanka as they staged a remarkable comeback after losing the one-day series 2-0 by winning the first two matches of the T20 series by 64 and 35 runs respectively.
Before this, Pakistan's only Twenty20 whitewash defeat was at the hands of England in the United Arab Emirates in 2015.
“I think we recovered well in the bowling, but we needed another good partnership in the middle but we were subdued; we didn't express ourselves throughout this series,” said captain Sarfaraz.
Pakistan's start was once again disastrous as they lost aggressive opener Fakhar Zaman off the first ball of their innings, bowled by Kasun Rajitha for nought.
Babar Azam (32-ball 27) and Sohail added 76 for the second wicket but Sri Lanka applied the brakes as boundaries dried up.
Iftikhar Ahmed hit a six and a boundary in his 17 but targets of 37 off the last two overs and 28 in the last were beyond Pakistan.
Earlier, Sri Lanka rode on a brilliant maiden half century by Fernando, who held the innings together after Sri Lanka lost two wickets for 28 runs in four overs.
They then slumped to 58-4 with Bhanuka Rajapaksa, the star of the second match, falling for just three. Fernando repaired the damage with a fighting 76-run stand for the fifth wicket with Shanaka, who made 12.
Pakistan were once again sloppy in the field, dropping four catches while Sarfaraz spurned a stumping chance behind the wicket.
Paceman Mohammad Amir, who went wicket-less in the first two matches, finished with 3-27.
Sri Lanka had made five changes to check their bench strength, bringing in Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara. They replaced Minod Bhanuka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Avishka Fernando, Isuru Udana and Nuwan Pradeep.
Pakistan left out the misfiring Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal while fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain was rested. They were replaced by Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Shinwari.
The venue for today's game, Gaddafi Stadium, was decked out in pink after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) joined hands with Pink Ribbon to create awareness about breast cancer.
"The stumps for the last #PAKvSL T20I are being branded in pink. All sponsors of the series have also changed their branding colours in the ground to pink," the PCB said in a tweet.
Teams
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt, wk), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Madushanka, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
Comments (76)
Best of Luck Men in Blue!
Come on Lanka 3-0 that's what we want.
@Pure ind, No issue Lanka we always support to you. Because you are real heroes.
Great team today minus the 2 useless players (Shehzad and Akmal). These 2 should only play domestic cricket and never ever be in any form of international cricket team.
What to expect from green? Rank No.1 Pakistan loosing against Rank No. 8 Sri Lanka. A wake up call.... for coach/selector and all players!!!! No more excuses.!!
Predicting PAK win, Hoping SL win & I wish for failing my prediction.
Ladies and Gentlemen, Sri Lanka-B drops FIVE players to present you the Sri Lanka-C team to play the inconsequential tie....
Yes pakistan. Beat the B team..
Remiz Raja needs to quit commentary. He has never kept behind the wickets and provides expert commentary on proper wicket keeping. Anytime Ramiz is commentating I am on mute. Sri Lankan commentator is very good. Ramie please go.
I think we are missing the point, it is our players attitude who do not pay any respect to opponents/others, it is kind of whole nation and which ultimately reflects in our professional carrier. Just observe the way each batsman out and mostly they out on a bad short that proves he has no respect of the bowler.
@Hamid Shafiq , you don't have a choice you support or not SL-D team will win.
@Pure ind, that's barely exciting! :)
@Pure ind, "Come on Lanka 3-0 that's what we want" Really bro? Do we really need to be like them, especially when they are down and almost out in each and every indication? Just let them be, they know how to continue on their blessed trajectory all by themselves.
Pakistan should change the coach and the chief selector. Sooner they do that better for the team it will be. Misbah is a misfit for both these positions.
Pakistan cricket can always rely on Ramiz Raja to tell them how to lock the stable door after the horse has been stolen. The best afterthought man in the cricket world.
So it begins......first-ball wicket! Bye bye Fakhar....
Where are the experts and critique?
Very poor batting....even Babar is getting impacted...no support. Sarfaz, batting at 4 shows how poor the batting is! They don’t deserve to win. Well done Sri Lanka for outplaying Pak in all departments!
This one is done as well for Pakistan! Sri Lanka 3-0, congrats for beating #1 T20I team at home with a huge margin in every game!
Proud of u Lankan lions. Has the T20 rankings changed ?? Really want a deserving team to lead the rankings.
Good to see a second rung srilanka side trashing Pakistan !
6 ball 28 runs... Great chase !. SL 'C' team beats Pak 'A' team 3-0.
Sri Lanka have created history in Pakistan, they've cleanswept the hosts 3-0. Rank 8 Sri Lanka beat Rank 1 Green.
RIP cricket like Hockey and Squash.
Weldone Baber Azam. Excellent politics played. Slowed down the innings and guided the ball to the wicket keeper. Congratulations on receiving the captaincy.
@TOMATO, Good to see an Indian fan is so much more excited about the sweep than Sri Lankans.
SL win it's 3-0
Cricket is back in Pakistan the T20 number 1 team
Now PCB will arrange 5 T20 with Zimbabwe to cover all the points.))
As expected Sri Lanka won the game or I should say Pakistan made sure that they had to be losing end. If this the way to have teams come and play in Pakistan then it's better don't play because Pakistan batting order and the way upper order played clearly showing that they want Sri Lanka to win. What a waste of time and money for public.
Recollect what Pakistanis said when India won a test series in Austrlaia without smith/warner. That was an Away series and this one is Pakistans home series
Pakistan got number 1 rank in T20 by playing B-grade teams, and got beaten comprehensively by a "B-team".
Wrong selection of players like imad, fakhar and shadab.
Where is number 1 team?
This series has been special for cricket in general. Let us congratulate the Sri lankans first. 3-0 by a Sri Lankan D team is very very special. Their A team has been very bad in the last 5 years now. So, to whitewash Pakistan, who is ranked No.1, in its own backyard, with unkown players, is one hack of a result. Something to cheer for the Lankans finally.
Also happy that Pakistan fans (so passionate) got to se some International cricket despite a 3-0 whitewash.
White wash. Number ONE team white washed by a C-Team from Sri Lanka.
Sarfaraz does not belong to ODI or T20 team. Why Misbah is scared of him? He is coming up to bat @ number 4 ???. Due to him we lost the game today. Had good plateform set up but could not cash on.
@Momo, weak link in the team is amir
Congratulations to Srilankan Cricket Team on winning T-20 series of matches played in Lahore.
Sri Lanka's b team has shown the self professed number 1 team what's what!
Misbah and waqar out... now!!!!
Sarfraz needs batting coaching
no problem; next time; this is part of game
Pathetic performances in all three games. You'd think the presence of a home crowd might galvanise the players a bit. I don't know what Babar, Sarfraz, and Haris were thinking. Collectively, they scored 96 off 98 deliveries. You cannot expect to win T20s when your top 3 (Fakhar being dismissed off the first ball meant these players were effectively our top 3 today) bat at that rate for more than three-quarters of the innings.
Well done to SL, though! They whitewashed us in the city where their teammates were attacked by terrorists ten years ago. Thank you for coming and I hope to see a better Sri Lankan team visit Pakistan again soon (even if it does lead to a drop in our ranking)!
Welcome Misbah ul Haque
When you keep playing teams like Zimbabwe, Ireland, Afghanistan just to earn points, you never know where you stand at world stage. This is exactly what has happened to Pakistan.
Congrats to this Sri Lankan team, I am sure a few of them are going to make a good career in the national team. Pakistan performed exactly as it was expected of them under Misbah. Our cricket board is a bunch of arrogant "know nothing" people and as a result we have a captain a coach and a selector who all are their without any merit. Even a blind can easily spot that Sarfraz has no merit to even be near the playing eleven. They have tried to hide him behind tail enders in the world cup and now they have tried to promote where he can be allowed to play a tuk tuk innings with his cuts and nudges but he failed again as he did in last near 100 innings.
It proved again that Pakistan earned the no. 1 ranking by fluke. They never really appeared as a dangerous team to other countries.
Most under hyped team Srilanka Hang on tough
Mind you this is a second string Sri Lankan team visiting! Sure the media would have gone for the throat if Arthur is still the coach.
Congratulations to srilanka. Pakistan cricket should have separate teams for Test matches. ODIs and T20s. All 3 are different style of games . Each category needs players of temperamants specially for that category of the game. Pakistan has lots of cricket talent we need to have people who can recognise the talent and choose it for the suitable category of that game. Mr. Misbah should use expert professional advice from expereinced pakistani and also foreign cricketers. Well all has not been lost the ODI series came to Pak and T20 to SL.. Some serious thinking should be done for selecting the Pak team. Wishing our Pak cricket team all the best .
1) Ahmed Shehzad not playing. 2) Umar Akmal not playing. 3) The target to chase wasn't too high by T20I standards.
Three factors in our favour, and yet, we lost. What's our excuse now? And more importantly, what's the solution to pull Pakistan cricket back from the brink?
B team beating Pakistan ?? fixed?
Brilliant A star performance by Lankans and welldone to their backroom staff. The only B or C team here were Pakistan. Misbah's inexperience cost this series. A better coach would have made sure to win the series with tested combination and once that was done, would have experimented perhaps in the last match.
Pakistan cricket's sad story.
It's just a game...you win some, you lose some. Better luck next time.
Another pathetic performance by no.1 T-20 team.... celebrate CT17 fluke for another decade. Well done Sri Lanka,
@Hamid Shafiq , next visit too we will loose
Look forward to the 100 takeaways from this series to be published soon
Never mind Pakistan is still no1 in T20 ups and down happened in cricket. Enjoy the cricket .
@N_Saq, grapes are sour
Misbah & Company just made a lot of money By losing the last 3 Matches!
If Pak like this next time even Sri Lanka will think twice playing in Pak
Congratulation Sri Lanka and thanks for your visit. It was fun to watch the series.
Congratulations, Misbah and company.
@Moin,
I am happy that you are happy that I am happy. Hang on tough.
Pakistan is 'world number one'? Did not know that!
@N_Saq, But you dont loose all 3!!!
Good job Srilankan team, and for losers, try next time a bit harder. As per some wiseman, trying same method or players again and again and expecting better results don’t make sense
@N_Saq, True, you win zero and you lose all.
"Sri Lanka complete 3-0 Twenty20 whitewash over world number one Pakistan" Why is such a big deal?
This proves that there are talented players waiting for a chance to prove themselves who keeps waiting while the star players continue to be selected even after multiple failures. This group of young Sri Lankan cricketers should be celebrated for their match and series winning performance and hopefully not forgotten by the selectors when the senior cricketers make themselves available for playing.
Misbah as a player was good for test cricket, but never for one day and especially for T-20. He has a defensive mindset, which served him well and took Pakistan to No 1 spot (even though it lasted for just a few hours or days) in test cricket. In his job as a coach, his defensive attitude will not bode well for the team in one-day and T-20 matches.
Let’s seriously rest Sarfaraz. He needs to take a break from bad patch, pressure , losses , coach changes and also needs to lose weight. He is not fit at all. Batting has been out of form.
Babar has lost his confidence and so has Fakhar. They need a pep talk from coaches.
@Ahmed, fakhar and asif need to go
Not at all surprised by the result. Kudos to Lanka for putting up the clinical performance. They swept the series and showed it was not a fluke. Pakistan continue their downward spiral n Australia will embarrass us. Get ready to be humbled and humiliated. Then again what’s new?0
