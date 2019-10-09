5.2-magnitude quake jolts parts of KP; no losses reported

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake shook parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday afternoon, sending people out of buildings and on to the streets.

The epicentre of the quake was in the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, according to data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The 5.2 magnitude trembler struck at 3:44pm and was at a depth of 180 kilometres, the PMD said.

The tremors were felt in parts of Malakand division including Swat, Dir and other upper districts and in Hazara division, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera and other cities.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority said it is in touch with the administrations of KP's upper districts however no losses of life or property have so far been reported.

More to follow.