DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 09, 2019

5.2-magnitude quake jolts parts of KP; no losses reported

Arif HayatUpdated October 09, 2019

Email

The epicentre of the quake was in the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan at a depth of 180km. — Reuters/File
The epicentre of the quake was in the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan at a depth of 180km. — Reuters/File

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake shook parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday afternoon, sending people out of buildings and on to the streets.

The epicentre of the quake was in the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, according to data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The 5.2 magnitude trembler struck at 3:44pm and was at a depth of 180 kilometres, the PMD said.

The tremors were felt in parts of Malakand division including Swat, Dir and other upper districts and in Hazara division, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera and other cities.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority said it is in touch with the administrations of KP's upper districts however no losses of life or property have so far been reported.

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The maulana factor

The maulana factor

The JUI-F chief is trying to stay politically relevant. His desperation is obvious.

Editorial

October 09, 2019

Feeding the hungry

IT is laudable that Prime Minister Imran Khan remains committed to his cherished aim of creating a welfare state in...
October 09, 2019

Turkish offensive

WHILE Syria has been largely quiet in the recent past, save for a few violent episodes between the rebels and...
October 09, 2019

T20 series loss

THE inspirational moment of playing in front of a home crowd in the first T20 international cricket series in nearly...
Updated October 08, 2019

NAB’s shame

Its claims of conducting a robust accountability drive sound hollow.
October 08, 2019

Focus on Kashmir

DESPITE New Delhi’s efforts to cover up the atrocities it has unleashed in India-held Kashmir in the aftermath of...
October 08, 2019

‘Pinktober’

EACH October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked around the world, with events held to raise awareness about ...