DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 09, 2019

Asian Development Bank to provide $2.7bn to Pakistan in 2019

Tahir SheraniOctober 09, 2019

Email

The bank will increase average lending to the country to $2.4 billion a year from $1.4bn. — AFP/File
The bank will increase average lending to the country to $2.4 billion a year from $1.4bn. — AFP/File

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday announced that the regional bank will provide $2.7 billion in approved financing to Pakistan during the outgoing calendar year.

The ABD, through a tweet, also announced that under the recently approved Country Operations Business Plan (COBP) 2020-2022, it will increase average lending to the country to $2.4bn a year — showing a whopping increase from the $1.4bn on average from 2015 to 2018.

According to the ADB, it will leverage the country's lending through the mobilisation of co-financing and funding from other sources, including regional concessional resources.

"The new COBP will support Pakistan’s development goals and complement efforts by other development partners,” it added.

On Monday, the Manila-based lending agency said it had approved a $200 million loan as additional financing to support the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

A press release issued by the ADB noted that an ADB-financed social protection development project, approved in 2013, had enabled the enrollment of over 855,000 beneficiaries of the BISP.

Earlier in July, the ADB had announced to extend up to $10 billion indicative lending to Pakistan for various development projects and programmes during the next five years.

The bank said it had a series of country consultations to formulate a new Country Partnership Strategy (CPS), which will guide ADB’s engagement in the country from 2020 to 2024. The purpose of ADB’s 5-year CPS is to define priorities and to support Pakistan’s development goals. The new strategy will also complement efforts by other development partners.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 09, 2019 02:36pm

Good news, as world's financial institutions are beginning to have trust on PM Imran Khan's government and team - all this is because he is a dedicated, honest and trustworthy leader.

(Note: I regularly advocate my impartial views against injustice, inequality and corrupt mafia without supporting any of the political or religious parties. For me my country comes first!).

Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Oct 09, 2019 02:39pm

Will ADB get it back?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The maulana factor

The maulana factor

The JUI-F chief is trying to stay politically relevant. His desperation is obvious.

Editorial

October 09, 2019

Feeding the hungry

IT is laudable that Prime Minister Imran Khan remains committed to his cherished aim of creating a welfare state in...
October 09, 2019

Turkish offensive

WHILE Syria has been largely quiet in the recent past, save for a few violent episodes between the rebels and...
October 09, 2019

T20 series loss

THE inspirational moment of playing in front of a home crowd in the first T20 international cricket series in nearly...
Updated October 08, 2019

NAB’s shame

Its claims of conducting a robust accountability drive sound hollow.
October 08, 2019

Focus on Kashmir

DESPITE New Delhi’s efforts to cover up the atrocities it has unleashed in India-held Kashmir in the aftermath of...
October 08, 2019

‘Pinktober’

EACH October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked around the world, with events held to raise awareness about ...