Why does no one see the tragedy in Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad's career?
We’re a strange bunch. We really are. When we love our heroes, we put them on the pedestal all the way to the PM House. And the ones we hate, we hate with such a passion that we don’t just rejoice when they fail, we want them to fail so we rejoice.
That is the tragedy called Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad.
From Saleem Jaffar to Wasim Akram to Shoaib Akhtar and some others, several have held the unwanted title of being the most hated athlete in Pakistan. When Salman Butt held it, it seemed almost impossible that anyone would ever take it off of him.
Then came the two boys from Lahore who flipped the script. Both have been thrown multiple lifelines over the years but neither has grabbed any. They’ve hung around for so long that if 'Pakistan’s most notorious cricketer' was an accolade, Shehzad and Akmal would have had multiple trophies sitting in their display cabinets.
The latest in their long line of disappointments was their twin outings against Sri Lanka in the T20I series.
Shehzad scored 17 across two innings while Akmal, the more notorious of the two, was out on a golden duck each time. Not only did they embarrass themselves, they were out in similar fashion in both the matches; Akmal was out lbw and his partner bowled out — an indication that whatever shortcomings they had, they still have.
But many before them have also failed, failed some more and even embarrassed themselves under the glare of scrutiny. The case of these two is different though. Each and every stumble of Akmal jr and Shehzad has been wildly celebrated by their critics to the point that it makes one wonder: are they abhorred because of what they do or what they are?
And it’s hard to argue that what they are is not by their own fault. Akmal’s many, many transgressions, including failed fitness tests, run-ins with traffic wardens, spats with coaches and what not, are all his doing.
He in particular has borne the brunt of criticism, and inspired uncountable memes ranging from funny to hilarious to downright disrespectful.
Shehzad’s selfies and self-regard on social media may have been annoying to some, but that was the limit of that. He then did himself no favours with constant disciplinary violations, confrontations, failed doping tests and the cherry on the top: his attempt to convert Tillakaratne Dilshan on the field of play.
But whoever knows cricket knows that underneath all the baggage and heaps of steaming garbage, there existed two talents — talents that at one point years ago were even deemed generational. The word ‘talented’ has been used so much and for so long for these two, it has itself become a separate joke. But let’s not transgress.
Point being that the two sportsmen who had the makings of superstars, who came through the right setups, and who were identified and inducted early, have now reduced themselves to laughing stocks. They had the goods before they became damaged goods.
To quote Robert De Niro from the movie A Bronx Tale, "The saddest thing in life is wasted talent" — and these two have wasted their gifts. That, and the fact that the entire nation sees only the comic side of it, is a shame.
This is tragic, too, as much as anything else.
The writer is a cricket aficionado based in Karachi. He sells cars by day and writes sports by night.
Comments (16)
PCB should give a few more matches for them to prove themselves.
Spoiled the image of T20.
It’s not wondering that anyone would tumble in such pressure. Very sad.. too much pressure on them too. You can count many around them who kept playing and had long careers even with less performance and more failures than these too.
The main issue is not the disliking of the individuals but their past record and the over looking of other performing players. All the cricketing nations have moved forward where as Pakistan developed a stable set of players but again moved back to players who have been miserable failures in the past. Players like Abid Ali, Fawad Alam and others have performed in the local domestic circuit but have always been over looked while these failed players have been given chance after chance. Our cricket has been dented due to personal favors and likings and its high time merit should prevail. There should be a check and balance on the selection Management of the team and it should be done professionally.
The tragedy is that they are still in the playing 11. It reflects the sad state of our cricket board.
That arrogance, who Virat Kohli?
For them getting selected for the T20s was a surprise in itself. Why could they not play Abid Ali in the T20s? It would be injustice to other blokes if these two are selected again. The skipper, Sarfraz Ahmed, is also going down the same path. A young, energetic, and seemingly better batsman in Rizwan is waiting in the wings.
Isn't Misbah the one who extend their comic tragedy for the public viewing?
No, the real thing which makes cricket fans angry is how many more chances will these two be given? These two don't just bring vulnerability to the batting line-up but bad culture of politics as well to the dressing room. It seems Misbah wanted a nostalgia of the old days when Pakistani batting used to stumble at 50-4.
Omar Akmal is talented but appears to need more mental conditioning and strength to better plan his innings. Ahmed Shehzad appears to need a lot more practice.
Education makes a man a gentleman. If their behaviour is any indication, these two have not seen much schooling.
Both Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad are decent players. They had ups and downs in their careers. And they were given so many chances. Umar akmal had more chances then Shehzad. In my opinion Shehzad is slightly better then Umar akmal. But in international level we don't need decent players. We need very good players. When we give other players chance we have to take the chance away from existing players in this case Haris Sohail and Abid ali. In my opinion Haris sohail is 2nd best batsman in Pakistani team after Babar azam. Abid ali is new but he performed well in ODI against Sirilanka and also in PSL. So how can we kick the young and more talented and in form players out of team when bringing old tried and failed players in?
Only they are responsible for what they did to themselves.
What a grave, gruesome, gigantic and great tragedy?
There is tragedy in the case of Akmal because he seemed a special talent, but with shehzad there is/was none of that. And you're being harsh on their critics, fans have a right to be fed up with players who are given an extended run in the team (plus comebacks) and fail to deliver. Add onto that off field issues and it's all fair imo.
"And the ones we hate, we hate with such a passion that we don’t just rejoice when they fail, we want them to fail so we rejoice."
Rightly said....