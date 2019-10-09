DAWN.COM

Australia uninterested in a free trade agreement with Pakistan

Mubarak Zeb KhanUpdated October 09, 2019

Australia has refused to offer preferential market access to Pakistan on the grounds that the country has a very limited basket of tradable goods and services. — Reuters/File
ISLAMABAD: Australia has refused to offer preferential market access to Pakistan on the grounds that the country has a very limited basket of tradable goods and services.

The formal demand for initiation of negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) covering goods, services and investment between the two countries was made in a meeting with top Australian officials in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Data show that Pakistan has higher bilateral trade in services with Australia than in goods with services imports worth $662 million in 2016-17, while exports for the same at $137m.

The bilateral trade in goods, though less in volume, is again highly in favour of Australia as its exports to Pakistan stood at $304.6m in 2018-19 while imports were valued at $206.5m.

A source privy to the meeting told Dawn that the Australian delegation flatly refused to start negotiations on a possible FTA between the two countries. He said they were of the opinion that there doesn’t seem to be any potential for a trade agreement.

Currently, Australia has FTAs with New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, USA, Chile, the Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean), Malaysia, Korea, Japan and China.

These pacts give an edge to Pakistan’s competitors — Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia — who are covered under ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (AANZFTA). The countries covered by this FTA accounts for 67pc of Australia’s total trade.

Moreover, Australia is also negotiating an FTA with India, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, Pacific Alliance Free Trade Agreement includes Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, Gulf Cooperation Council, Indonesia-Australia Compre­hensive Economic Partn­ership Agreement, Australia-Hong Kong Free Trade Agreement and Peru-Australia Free Trade Agreement.

The source said that Pakistan also demanded concessions in tariffs on the pattern offered to Bangladesh but the same was linked with the amendment in the Australian legislation.

Pakistan has also demanded market access for export of fruits to Australia. Currently, kinno, guava, fish, prawns shrimps, meat, chicken are not importable from the country. “We have requested for market access of these products,” the source said, but their import is linked with highly stringent conditions.

Currently, the country can only export mangoes and surgical instruments after fulfilling the conditions. “We have demanded greater market access for mangoes and dates,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the Australian side demanded market access for grains and pulses. Pakistan’s imports of goods from Australia include dried leguminous vegetables, fertilisers, petroleum gas, ferrous waste and scrap, uncoated craft paper and paperboard, unwrought lead, while exports are home textiles, petroleum oils (crude), rice, miscellaneous manufactured articles, men’s garments, leather apparel etc.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2019

Comments (22)

Omar
Oct 09, 2019 08:35am

Need to try try again. As Pakistan’s economy and produce diversify and increase Australia would benefit from having a formal FTA agreement with Pakistan and unequal trading relations are rapidly changing in our globalize world.

Recommend 0
Ashraf P
Oct 09, 2019 08:55am

Free Trade agreements only work in your favour when you have more goods and services to sell than you buy. Pakistan's FTA with China shows how little the Pakistani officials know about trade and economics in general.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Oct 09, 2019 09:09am

Too bad for Pak... Australia's loss.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
NBBH
Oct 09, 2019 09:19am

first deserve then desire.

Recommend 0
Maya
Oct 09, 2019 09:24am

Pakistan should request and not demand, when it need favors by other countries.

Recommend 0
Om
Oct 09, 2019 09:28am

There you go..

Recommend 0
Kunal, Gurgaon
Oct 09, 2019 09:30am

Pakistan is better off doing business only with China.

Recommend 0
The General Mindset
Oct 09, 2019 09:47am

One day.... Some day

Recommend 0
Hashim
Oct 09, 2019 09:57am

Australia is going to miss out on some of the most delicious fruits in the world. Mangoes, kinno, guava, and dates grown in Pakistan are some of the very best in the world.

Recommend 0
Tariq
Oct 09, 2019 10:00am

Make great products And sale in low prices than your competitors, everyone will buy it. Focus on services and technology, there is no boundaries for it.

Recommend 0
Siddharth chandigarh
Oct 09, 2019 10:12am

Trade relation will work only with China.

Recommend 0
Haris
Oct 09, 2019 10:19am

@Maya, And you are?

Recommend 0
AHK
Oct 09, 2019 10:21am

@NBBH, agreed

Recommend 0
Ram
Oct 09, 2019 10:26am

Good example of poor leadership.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Oct 09, 2019 10:29am

Australia Pakistan trade is small and Australia wouldn't have time to thrash out an FTA if it doesn't want to curry favor as may be the case with Bangladesh. India on the other hand has an advantage of potentially a big export market of fossil fuels and import of capital both human and financial. Anyway Pakistan needs to improve competitiveness of its products and services in terms of price, quality and innovation to get favorable response from tough markets like Australia.

Recommend 0
Peace Wallah
Oct 09, 2019 10:31am

Please study more polished PROPOSALS. And Oz perhaps feels it does not need more from Pakistan. That is sad, but try more diplomatically, instead of demanding! Maybe the Aussies are looking at your economy.

Recommend 0
Judge
Oct 09, 2019 10:36am

Demands instead of request?

Recommend 0
Kris
Oct 09, 2019 10:42am

Export driven growth is hard. Every country in the world is trying to export their way out of current account deficits, and to provide employment to their masses. It takes years to nurture and build a market for a product. Pakistan is better off focusing on its neighborhood. A good first step is to decouple trade from politics.

Recommend 0
PAF Thunder
Oct 09, 2019 10:48am

@Ashraf P, The do this for living. I am sure they know

Recommend 0
Farrukh Zaman Kayani
Oct 09, 2019 10:49am

Australia is a small market. Never mind!

Recommend 0
Rajesh
Oct 09, 2019 10:49am

Make peace with India and sign a FTA with India instead. Your economy needs it! Otherwise the country will continue to slide into the dark ages.

Recommend 0
VINIT
Oct 09, 2019 10:52am

@Omar, understand that Australia is a part of quad against China. Hence forget FTA with quad members in near future. If Bangladesh Peru and Mexico can do it why not Pakistan

Recommend 0

