DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 09, 2019

Hyundai to start local production from January

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated October 09, 2019

Email

Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Ltd (HNMPL) will start local assembly of Porter H100 pickup with 20 per cent indigenisation from January next year, the company announced on Tuesday. — AFP/File
Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Ltd (HNMPL) will start local assembly of Porter H100 pickup with 20 per cent indigenisation from January next year, the company announced on Tuesday. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Ltd (HNMPL) will start local assembly of Porter H100 pickup with 20 per cent indigenisation from January next year, the company announced on Tuesday.

The company also opened its 3S dealer and digital showroom in the city and introduced Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid car. Talking to newsmen after inaugurating the showroom, HNMPL Chief Operating Officer (COO) Tatsuya Sato said the total investment at the Faisalabad manufacturing facility is $150 million with an annual production capacity of up to 15,000 units. The plant will employ 250 people directly, he added.

HNMPL – a joint venture company between Nishat Group, Sojitz Corporation (Japan) and Millat Tractors Limited – is partnering with Hyundai Motor Company (Korea) to become a leading manufacturer, marketer and distributor of automobiles in the country.

When questioned about low localisation and few jobs, the COO said localisation level would be increased to 45 per cent in the next five years which would also open new job avenues.

Talking about the uncertain rupee-dollar parity, he recalled that it has changed the project feasibility. “One dollar was equal to Rs105 when we initiated the project as compared to current rate of Rs156-158,” he said, adding that the rupee-dollar parity is also hitting existing assemblers despite achieving 65 per cent localisation. “Higher indigenisation in vehicles can stabilise on which we are focusing more,” he added.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The maulana factor

The maulana factor

The JUI-F chief is trying to stay politically relevant. His desperation is obvious.

Editorial

October 09, 2019

Feeding the hungry

IT is laudable that Prime Minister Imran Khan remains committed to his cherished aim of creating a welfare state in...
October 09, 2019

Turkish offensive

WHILE Syria has been largely quiet in the recent past, save for a few violent episodes between the rebels and...
October 09, 2019

T20 series loss

THE inspirational moment of playing in front of a home crowd in the first T20 international cricket series in nearly...
Updated October 08, 2019

NAB’s shame

Its claims of conducting a robust accountability drive sound hollow.
October 08, 2019

Focus on Kashmir

DESPITE New Delhi’s efforts to cover up the atrocities it has unleashed in India-held Kashmir in the aftermath of...
October 08, 2019

‘Pinktober’

EACH October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked around the world, with events held to raise awareness about ...