DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 09, 2019

3 Kasur men arrested for 'continued sexual assault' of teenage boy over three years

Afzal Ansari | Dawn.comOctober 08, 2019

Email

It is not clear whether the five suspects had any link to one another. — AFP/File
It is not clear whether the five suspects had any link to one another. — AFP/File

Police have arrested three suspects over the alleged sexual assault, filming, and blackmail of a teenage boy in Pattoki city of Punjab's Kasur district, officials said on Tuesday.

The three suspects were nominated in a First Information Report (FIR) on Sunday and were arrested by a police team the next day.

Two others are also nominated in the police report. According to Kasur SP Investigation Mirza Abdul Quddoos Baig, police efforts are underway to arrest the remaining two suspects.

According to the FIR, registered on a complaint by the victim's father, the teenage boy had been "continually subjected to sodomy at gunpoint and through blackmail by each of the five suspects over the past two-and-a-half years".

It is not clear whether the five suspects had any link with each other. According to police, the suspects would not extort money from the victim, as had been the case when a child pornography ring was unearthed four years ago in Kasur's Hussain Khanwala village.

The boy claimed that the suspects would film the act and would threaten him to comply with their requests or risk the footage being uploaded on social media.

According to police officials, one of the accused has also been named in a separate FIR filed on Monday by another complainant.

In the other FIR, the complainant has claimed that his brother was also subjected to sexual assault by the same suspect.

The suspect — a friend of the complainant — had lured the victim away under the guise of "going to a birthday party" three months ago, according to the police report.

The victim was then raped and threatened to keep quiet about the incident "for his own good".

After again being recently approached and blackmailed by the suspect, the victim finally informed his brother of the incident on Sunday and a complain was then filed the next day.

The development comes days after the arrest of the suspected serial killer behind the murders of four minor boys in Kasur's Chunian tehsil.

Four children — aged between eight and 12 years — had gone missing since June this year with the latest, Faizan, 8, disappearing on the night of September 16.

The remains of three of them were found on September 17 from sand dunes near Chunian bypass.

In the last few years, Kasur has been rocked by multiple incidents of abuse, rape and killing of children. In January 2018, six-year-old Zainab Ansari was found dead in a trash heap near Shahbaz Khan Road, five days after she went missing. Hers was the 12th such incident to have occurred within a 10-kilometre radius in Kasur over a 12-month period. Her death had sparked nationwide protests and outrage.

The prime suspect, Imran Ali, had been arrested on January 23, 2018, and on June 12 the Supreme Court had turned down his appeal against the death sentence, noting that he had admitted to committing similar offences with eight other minor victims. Ali was subsequently executed in October last year.

In 2015, the district's Hussain Khanwala village had attracted worldwide attention when a child pornography ring was busted. Hundreds of video clips had emerged showing a gang forcing dozens of minor boys and girls to perform sexual acts and filming them. The gang had also used the videos to blackmail families of the children and extort millions in cash and jewellery from them.

Violence against children
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Amit
Oct 08, 2019 11:33pm

Shame on u

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

What the maulana wants

What the maulana wants

Maulana Fazlur Rehman appears firm. For him, October means October, and the 27th to be exact.

Opinion

What the maulana wants

What the maulana wants

Maulana Fazlur Rehman appears firm. For him, October means October, and the 27th to be exact.

Editorial

Updated October 08, 2019

NAB’s shame

Its claims of conducting a robust accountability drive sound hollow.
October 08, 2019

Focus on Kashmir

DESPITE New Delhi’s efforts to cover up the atrocities it has unleashed in India-held Kashmir in the aftermath of...
October 08, 2019

‘Pinktober’

EACH October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked around the world, with events held to raise awareness about ...
October 07, 2019

Iraq unrest

A corruption-free system that ensures fundamental rights for all regardless of communal background can improve matters.
October 07, 2019

A step forward

THE Supreme Court’s decision to constitute a special bench for the implementation of its landmark 2014 verdict on...
October 07, 2019

Vaping deaths

THE news of 18 vaping-related deaths in the US comes as a shock to many — particularly those who had switched to...