DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 08, 2019

South Asia region Al Qaeda chief killed in Afghanistan: officials

AFPOctober 08, 2019

Email

Asim Umar, who led Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) from its inception in 2014, was killed in a US-Afghan joint raid last month in Helmand province. — AFP/File
Asim Umar, who led Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) from its inception in 2014, was killed in a US-Afghan joint raid last month in Helmand province. — AFP/File

The leader of Al Qaeda's South Asian branch was killed in a US-Afghan joint raid in southern Afghanistan last month, Afghan officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Asim Umar, who led Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) from its inception in 2014, was killed during a September 23 raid on a Taliban compound in the Musa Qala district of Helmand province.

He “was #killed along with six other AQIS members”, Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security said on Twitter, adding that Umar had been “embedded” with the Taliban.

The raid was part of a lengthy and confusing overnight operation on September 22-23 for which the US provided air support.

Authorities said they would investigate reports that 40 civilians, including children, were killed in an airstrike during the operation.

The NDS said that among the six other AQIS members killed in the raid was a man identified as “Raihan”, a courier for Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

US Forces-Afghanistan declined to comment.

Under a stalled withdrawal plan negotiated between the US and the Taliban, Washington agreed to pull troops from Afghanistan if the insurgents abide by security guarantees and cut all ties with Al Qaeda.

The US and the Taliban had been negotiating for a year to reach a deal that would have cut US forces in Afghanistan and could have paved the way to a reduction in violence, but President Donald Trump scuttled that agreement last month, citing Taliban violence.

Even if the deal had been finalised, observers doubted whether the Taliban would ever really separate from Al Qaeda.

The US invaded Afghanistan after the Taliban refused to hand over Al Qaeda's leader Osama bin Laden following the September 11, 2001 attacks against America.

The middle-aged Umar was relatively unknown when he was picked to lead the newly created AQIS in 2014. The jihadist branch was established to try to rouse fighters in India, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Umar — an alias — was named by al-Zawahiri in a video message.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Samir Ali
Oct 08, 2019 08:20pm

And all credit goes to one and only one .....

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

What the maulana wants

What the maulana wants

Maulana Fazlur Rehman appears firm. For him, October means October, and the 27th to be exact.

Opinion

What the maulana wants

What the maulana wants

Maulana Fazlur Rehman appears firm. For him, October means October, and the 27th to be exact.

Editorial

Updated October 08, 2019

NAB’s shame

Its claims of conducting a robust accountability drive sound hollow.
October 08, 2019

Focus on Kashmir

DESPITE New Delhi’s efforts to cover up the atrocities it has unleashed in India-held Kashmir in the aftermath of...
October 08, 2019

‘Pinktober’

EACH October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked around the world, with events held to raise awareness about ...
October 07, 2019

Iraq unrest

A corruption-free system that ensures fundamental rights for all regardless of communal background can improve matters.
October 07, 2019

A step forward

THE Supreme Court’s decision to constitute a special bench for the implementation of its landmark 2014 verdict on...
October 07, 2019

Vaping deaths

THE news of 18 vaping-related deaths in the US comes as a shock to many — particularly those who had switched to...