France delivers first Rafale fighter jet to India

APOctober 08, 2019

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (C) poses next to French Defence Minister Florence Parly during the ceremony marking the delivery of the first of 36 Rafale fighter jets destined for India, on Tuesday at Dassault Aviation plant in Merignac. — AFP
France has delivered to India its first Rafale fighter jet from a series of 36 aircraft purchased in a multi-billion dollar deal in 2016.

Defence Minister Florence Parly and her Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh, who is on a three-day visit to France, attended a ceremony on Tuesday at aircraft maker Dassault Aviation facility in Merignac, southwestern France.

The ministers are also scheduled to hold talks on defence cooperation and security issues in the Indo-Pacific region.

The $8.78 billion deal sparked controversy in India last year with the main opposition Indian National Congress party accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of buying the aircraft at nearly three times the price being negotiated when it was the ruling party before Modi came to power in 2014. The government denied any wrongdoing.

Gordon D. Walker
Oct 08, 2019 07:06pm

Good for India... Good for France... Good for peace and security.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Waseem Sarwar
Oct 08, 2019 07:07pm

No wonder France is supporting the Indians on international forums. Who would not do that when someone pays you $9 billion for 36 jets. Could have got F-35 from the US with that sort of money

Dr Vikas Jamwal
Oct 08, 2019 07:08pm

Expect it to fly across very soon.

Zahid
Oct 08, 2019 07:12pm

@Gordon D. Walker, well said!

Venkat
Oct 08, 2019 07:14pm

They are going purchase another 36 Fighters

ROCKY
Oct 08, 2019 07:18pm

@Waseem Sarwar, 9 billion dollar is not just for fighter jet.. it is for technology transfer too

Tamilselvan
Oct 08, 2019 07:19pm

After our elections the entire so called controversy fizzled out.

bhaRAT©
Oct 08, 2019 07:21pm

Its not just the machine; who is behind the machine matters too.

Jamil Soomro, New York City
Oct 08, 2019 07:28pm

France is not responsible for replacement if Rafale Jet gets shot down? Such warranty is not included.

M. Emad
Oct 08, 2019 07:30pm

Congratulations, Indian Defence minister Mr. Rajnath Singh and Indian Air Force !

Ghulam Haider
Oct 08, 2019 07:43pm

Well said. With that huge amount India could feed hungry soldiers & public craving for food

Khan
Oct 08, 2019 07:46pm

"Friendly fire" fighter.

