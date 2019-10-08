France delivers first Rafale fighter jet to India
France has delivered to India its first Rafale fighter jet from a series of 36 aircraft purchased in a multi-billion dollar deal in 2016.
Defence Minister Florence Parly and her Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh, who is on a three-day visit to France, attended a ceremony on Tuesday at aircraft maker Dassault Aviation facility in Merignac, southwestern France.
The ministers are also scheduled to hold talks on defence cooperation and security issues in the Indo-Pacific region.
The $8.78 billion deal sparked controversy in India last year with the main opposition Indian National Congress party accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of buying the aircraft at nearly three times the price being negotiated when it was the ruling party before Modi came to power in 2014. The government denied any wrongdoing.
Comments (12)
Good for India... Good for France... Good for peace and security.
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
No wonder France is supporting the Indians on international forums. Who would not do that when someone pays you $9 billion for 36 jets. Could have got F-35 from the US with that sort of money
Expect it to fly across very soon.
@Gordon D. Walker, well said!
They are going purchase another 36 Fighters
@Waseem Sarwar, 9 billion dollar is not just for fighter jet.. it is for technology transfer too
After our elections the entire so called controversy fizzled out.
Its not just the machine; who is behind the machine matters too.
France is not responsible for replacement if Rafale Jet gets shot down? Such warranty is not included.
Congratulations, Indian Defence minister Mr. Rajnath Singh and Indian Air Force !
Well said. With that huge amount India could feed hungry soldiers & public craving for food
"Friendly fire" fighter.