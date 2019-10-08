DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 08, 2019

Pakistan summons Indian envoy to protest killing of civilian in LoC ceasefire violation

Naveed SiddiquiOctober 08, 2019

Email

FO Director General (SA &amp; SAARC) Dr Mohammad Faisal.— AFP/File
FO Director General (SA & SAARC) Dr Mohammad Faisal.— AFP/File

The Foreign Office (FO) on Tuesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to record a strong protest against the "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on October 6 and 7.

An elderly woman had died and three other civilians had sustained injuries in the firing in Chirikot sector along the de facto border.

"FO Director General (SA & SAARC) Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner again today and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the LoC," the FO spokesperson said in a press release.

According to the statement, Dr Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

India should permit the United Nations Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions, he added.

According to the press release, due to "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" by Indian army in Chirikot sector of the LoC, an elderly lady named Nazira Begum, 69, a resident of village Kakuta, died while three other civilians, Manzoor, 43, Jamil, 40, and Mushtaq, 46 — all residents of village Kakuta — sustained serious injuries.

The FO said that the Indian forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars, and automatic weapons.

"The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws."

The FO warned that the ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to "a strategic miscalculation".

Pak India Ties , LOC Attacks
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

What the maulana wants

What the maulana wants

Maulana Fazlur Rehman appears firm. For him, October means October, and the 27th to be exact.

Opinion

What the maulana wants

What the maulana wants

Maulana Fazlur Rehman appears firm. For him, October means October, and the 27th to be exact.

Editorial

Updated October 08, 2019

NAB’s shame

Its claims of conducting a robust accountability drive sound hollow.
October 08, 2019

Focus on Kashmir

DESPITE New Delhi’s efforts to cover up the atrocities it has unleashed in India-held Kashmir in the aftermath of...
October 08, 2019

‘Pinktober’

EACH October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked around the world, with events held to raise awareness about ...
October 07, 2019

Iraq unrest

A corruption-free system that ensures fundamental rights for all regardless of communal background can improve matters.
October 07, 2019

A step forward

THE Supreme Court’s decision to constitute a special bench for the implementation of its landmark 2014 verdict on...
October 07, 2019

Vaping deaths

THE news of 18 vaping-related deaths in the US comes as a shock to many — particularly those who had switched to...