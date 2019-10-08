Pakistan summons Indian envoy to protest killing of civilian in LoC ceasefire violation

The Foreign Office (FO) on Tuesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to record a strong protest against the "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on October 6 and 7.

An elderly woman had died and three other civilians had sustained injuries in the firing in Chirikot sector along the de facto border.

"FO Director General (SA & SAARC) Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner again today and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the LoC," the FO spokesperson said in a press release.

According to the statement, Dr Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

India should permit the United Nations Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions, he added.

According to the press release, due to "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" by Indian army in Chirikot sector of the LoC, an elderly lady named Nazira Begum, 69, a resident of village Kakuta, died while three other civilians, Manzoor, 43, Jamil, 40, and Mushtaq, 46 — all residents of village Kakuta — sustained serious injuries.

The FO said that the Indian forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars, and automatic weapons.

"The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws."

The FO warned that the ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to "a strategic miscalculation".