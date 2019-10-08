DAWN.COM

Gen Bajwa, Chinese military leadership discuss Kashmir, regional security

Dawn.comOctober 08, 2019

"The COAS apprised Chinese military leadership about consequences of the ongoing situation in occupied Kashmir." — INP/File
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Chinese military leadership on Tuesday discussed the situation in India-occupied Kashmir and its consequences, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military's media wing, Gen Bajwa called on Commander Army General Han Weiguo, People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and General Xu Qiliang, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), at the PLA's headquarters.

The two sides discussed regional security environment and Pakistan China defence cooperation, the ISPR said.

"The COAS apprised Chinese military leadership about consequences of the ongoing situation in occupied Kashmir if it’s not amicably resolved, for which India needs to respect United Nations resolutions and ensure the human rights of Kashmiris," reads the ISPR statement.

"Chinese military leadership, supporting Pakistan’s principled stance on Kashmir issue, appreciated sane Pakistani approach in the interest of peace," it added.

The military leadership of both the countries agreed that continued unresolved Pak-India tensions will have serious implications for peace and stability in the region.

"The COAS apprised them [the Chinese military leadership] that Pakistan looks forward to peace but that shall not be at the cost of any compromise on principles or honour and dignity of the nation."

The two sides also discussed the developing situation in Gulf and efforts for peace in Afghanistan. Both sides agreed to enhance existing defence cooperation.

The COAS as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and other senior ministers and officials are in China on a two-day visit.

