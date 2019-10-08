DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 08, 2019

UN may run out of money by end of the month: Guterres

AFPOctober 08, 2019

Email

The United Nations is running a deficit of $230 million, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday, and may run out of money by the end of October. — AFP/File
The United Nations is running a deficit of $230 million, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday, and may run out of money by the end of October. — AFP/File

The United Nations is running a deficit of $230 million, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday, and may run out of money by the end of October.

In a letter intended for the 37,000 employees at the UN secretariat and obtained by AFP, Guterres said unspecified "additional stop-gap measures" would have to be taken to ensure salaries and entitlements are paid.

"Member States have paid only 70 per cent of the total amount needed for our regular budget operations in 2019. This translates into a cash shortage of $230 million at the end of September. We run the risk of depleting our backup liquidity reserves by the end of the month," he wrote.

To cut costs, Guterres mentioned postponing conferences and meetings and reducing services, while also restricting official travel to only essential activities and taking measures to save energy.

Guterres had asked member states earlier this year to up contributions to the world body to head off cash flow problems, but they refused, a UN official said on condition of anonymity.

"The ultimate responsibility for our financial health lies with Member States," Guterres said.

Not including what it pays for peacekeeping operations, the UN's operating budget for 2018-2019 is close to $5.4 billion, with the United States contributing 22 per cent.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Vivek Lahore
Oct 08, 2019 12:15pm

UN is just a Useless Notion. Close it permanently

Recommend 0
The General Mindset
Oct 08, 2019 12:22pm

UN should pack up

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Oct 08, 2019 12:28pm

Shut down

Recommend 0
JD
Oct 08, 2019 12:44pm

Corruption everywhere

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

What the maulana wants

What the maulana wants

Maulana Fazlur Rehman appears firm. For him, October means October, and the 27th to be exact.

Opinion

What the maulana wants

What the maulana wants

Maulana Fazlur Rehman appears firm. For him, October means October, and the 27th to be exact.

Editorial

Updated October 08, 2019

NAB’s shame

Its claims of conducting a robust accountability drive sound hollow.
October 08, 2019

Focus on Kashmir

DESPITE New Delhi’s efforts to cover up the atrocities it has unleashed in India-held Kashmir in the aftermath of...
October 08, 2019

‘Pinktober’

EACH October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked around the world, with events held to raise awareness about ...
October 07, 2019

Iraq unrest

A corruption-free system that ensures fundamental rights for all regardless of communal background can improve matters.
October 07, 2019

A step forward

THE Supreme Court’s decision to constitute a special bench for the implementation of its landmark 2014 verdict on...
October 07, 2019

Vaping deaths

THE news of 18 vaping-related deaths in the US comes as a shock to many — particularly those who had switched to...