India to lift travel advisory on occupied Kashmir as residents continue to live under lockdown
India will lift a travel advisory on occupied Kashmir on Thursday, Indian media said quoting authorities, two months after the government launched a security crackdown before stripping the region of its semi-autonomous status on August 5.
Thousands of Indian tourists, pilgrims and workers fled the Muslim-majority region in early August after authorities issued a security alert.
Read: India’s warning to tourists sparks tensions in occupied Kashmir
Telephone and internet services were suspended and public movements restricted to prevent protests hours before India announced it had revoked the region's special status.
Mobile and internet services are largely still blocked in the Kashmir valley.
The travel advisory issued on Aug 2 will be lifted from Thursday, Indian government said in a statement on Monday.
"The governor [Satya Pal Malik] directed that the Home Department's advisory asking tourists to leave the Valley be lifted immediately. This will be done with effect from October 10," an official spokesman was quoted as saying by India Today.
Read: 60 days on, occupied Kashmir remains under siege
Kashmir touts itself as a "Paradise on Earth" and known for its mountains, glaciers and Dal Lake, a favourite destination centuries ago for Mughal emperors escaping the summer heat of India's plains.
However, Britain and other countries still have advisories in place discouraging their citizens from travelling to occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where a grenade attack injured 10 people on the weekend.
Comments (17)
All the pressure that Pakistan has exerted is working.
I must visit heaven on earth and Shankaracharya temple there soon.
Very good move by India's Narendra Modi government.
Welcome move
Let us hope things are getting better.
So the problem was not as big as what was shown?
Lies and deceptions, sounds very indian.
Good Move.
Finally ..life returning to normal
yes great. Things are normal, let’s do business
Transition to normalcy. Smooth as silk
Just an eye wash and a fake marketing gimmick of racist Modi and his fascist R.S.S. cronies to distract and divert attention of the world from the on-going shameless crackdown and ruthless clampdown of the rudderless million plus Indian army in the India-attacked, India-invaded, India-held, India-occupied, India-abused and India-annexed land and people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Good move by Govt of India
We are planning to visit Srinagar from 16th for a week.. in fact our company will visit adjoining areas as well for around 3000 yards of land for some excursion activities/ resort development there.
That means, there is no more curfew in J&K.
Well come move.
Everything is fine and will be better in the valley.