October 08, 2019

'Wish I could follow President Xi's example and put 500 corrupt people in Pakistan in jail,' says PM Imran

Naveed Siddiqui | Dawn.comUpdated October 08, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he wished he could follow the example of Chinese President Xi Jinping and send 500 corrupt individuals in Pakistan to jail. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for an official visit. — Photo provided by author
Prime Minister Imran Khan, who arrived in China on Tuesday morning, while addressing an event in Beijing said that he wished he could follow the example of Chinese President Xi Jinping and send 500 corrupt individuals in Pakistan to jail.

Speaking at the China Council for Promotion of International Trade, the premier said that one thing he had learned from China was how the country's leadership tackled corruption.

"One of President Xi Jinping's biggest crusade has been against corruption," he said, adding that he had heard that some 400 "ministerial-level people" had been convicted on charges of corruption and put behind jail in the last five years in China.

"I wish I could follow President Xi's example and put 500 corrupt people in Pakistan in jail."

However, he said that processing [cases] in Pakistan was "very cumbersome".

He counted corruption as one of the biggest impediments to investment in a country.

Prime Minister Imran said that the most important thing that Pakistan could learn from China was the way it lifted people out of poverty.

"What inspires me most about China is the way they have lifted 700 million people out of poverty in 30 years," he said. "This has never happened in human history."

The premier said that since his government had come to power, it had taken a conscious decision to make it easier for investors to come to Pakistan.

"We will want them to make profits in Pakistan.

"The Prime Minister's Office is driving opportunities for people to invest in our country. The ease of doing business is driven from the Prime Minister's Office. We have just formed a CPEC Authority because we were having problems in CPEC projects because they were under a lot of different ministries.

"We have now decided that there will be one authority which will resolve all the problems of CPEC, and that authority will be the Prime Minister's Office, so that my office can make it easier for people investing in Pakistan."

The premier recounted various steps that Pakistan had taken including the completion of phase one of the Gwadar Free Zone.

He said that there were various reasons for people to invest in Pakistan including its strategic location, its young population and the economic revival taking place in the country — particularly the strides made in the ease of doing business as well as the industrial clusters through special economic zones (SEZs).

Prime Minister Imran named the sectors Pakistan wanted Chinese investment in: textile, manufacturing, IT and financial services, physical and technological logistics, tourism and hospitality, food processing and agriculture, housing as well as in oil and gas.

The premier emphasised that now was the time to invest in Pakistan.

"The Prime Minister's Office will dealing with the major investors in our country and CPEC will be dealt again from the Prime Minister's Office.

"It's an exciting time in Pakistan because as we open up our country for business, it is a great opportunity for people to come and invest, and as we change the mindset in Pakistan, we want businesses to come and make money."

Premier arrives at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. — DawnNewsTV
Later, the premier arrived at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing where his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang received him.

According to Radio Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran was presented a guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent at the official welcome ceremony where the national anthems for both China and Pakistan were played.

The Chinese premier was also introduced to members of the Pakistani delegation.

Earlier, China Gezhouba Group Chairman Lyu Zexiang, among other businessmen, called on the premier.

As per an FO press release, the China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) — one of the most competitive listed companies with very strong financing capabilities in China — showed keen interest in exploring new business avenues in Pakistan particularly in the energy sector.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Khusro Bakhtiar, Chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gillani, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile, Industries, Production and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar were present in the meeting.

PM's arrival in Beijing

Prime Minister Imran arrived in Beijing on Tuesday morning. According to a Foreign Office (FO) press release, the premier was received by China's culture minister Luo Shugang, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and Pakistan's ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi.

Upon his arrival, the prime minister was presented with the Tri Services Static Guard by a smartly turned out contingent.

Read: Imran to discuss Kashmir situation, CPEC with Xi

On Monday, PM office said during his October 8-9 visit to China, Prime Minister Imran would meet with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing to discuss the security situation in the disputed region of Kashmir as well as economic ties.

"The visit will be instrumental in further cementing Pakistan’s economic, investment and strategic ties with China," PM Office said in a statement.

Ahead of the premier's departure, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in China on an official visit, the military's media wing said.

Pak China Ties
World

Comments (30)

Justice
Oct 08, 2019 09:16am

Which airline IK flew by to China? Does anyone know?

Recommend 0
Ram
Oct 08, 2019 09:21am

USA has banned china for detain 1 million Uighur Muslims.

Recommend 0
Hwh
Oct 08, 2019 09:26am

What is the count for China?

Recommend 0
JusticE
Oct 08, 2019 09:26am

so our President is meeting with their President !!

Recommend 0
Bipul
Oct 08, 2019 09:26am

Welcome COAS (and PM IK).

Recommend 0
Abhishek
Oct 08, 2019 09:35am

If he has some spine he will speak about Muslims in China

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Oct 08, 2019 09:40am

Love China truly these folks have been Iron Clad friends of Pakistan.

Go CPEC all the way together we will erase poverty from Asia.

SinoPak Iron Brothers 4 Life!

IndoPakBangla Sindu River Blood Brothers 4 Life!

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 08, 2019 09:42am

Very important visit that will consolidate Pakistan - China relation even further in both military and economic sectors that would be mutually beneficial. In my view, as usual, our opposition parties will negative statements to undermine PM's initiatives and efforts - they will criticise for the sake of criticising!

(Note: I'm the original 'Anti-Corruption_Pakistani' account holder for 3 years, expressing my candid views against injustice, inequality and corrupt mafia. For me my country comes first).

Recommend 0
Life in the Fast track
Oct 08, 2019 09:42am

@Ram, USA banned Modi for killing thousands of people in Gujrat. Reality check

Recommend 0
Asim Raza
Oct 08, 2019 09:44am

@Justice, Air Force Plane.

Recommend 0
Uday
Oct 08, 2019 09:45am

@Justice, wish there won't be technical snags this time

Recommend 0
Gaurav Srivastava
Oct 08, 2019 09:47am

I hope IK raises the issue of over one million Muslims being kept in detention and all sort of atrocities being committed on them with the same vigor and feeling of brotherhood as he demonstrated for his Kashmiri brothers!!!

Recommend 0
cyberbhai
Oct 08, 2019 09:59am

He will discuss Muslims' situation in Kashmir,Yemen, Syria and Xinjiang

Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Oct 08, 2019 10:03am

China.. Again..?

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 08, 2019 10:07am

Chinese President Xi will arrive India in a few days.

Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Oct 08, 2019 10:07am

I am sure that our PM being leader is Muslim ummah and believing that all humans are equal will also raise the issue of Chinese detention of Muslims for which the US has now imposed sanctions.

Recommend 0
Raj
Oct 08, 2019 10:15am

Anything for uighur muslims?

Recommend 0
Peace
Oct 08, 2019 10:17am

Hope Pm Khan will give a speech about Uyghurs in Xinjiang and take up this issue with China since he can not be selective .

Recommend 0
Queen
Oct 08, 2019 10:17am

@Justice, Why are you so interested? May I ask?

Recommend 0
Bret
Oct 08, 2019 10:24am

1 million muslims are being held and tortured like nazi style camps. Videos of them blindfolded has surfaced. Why is everyone silent on this issue?

Recommend 0
Mark
Oct 08, 2019 10:29am

Is he taking up the issue of unlawful detention n torture of millions of Uighur Muslims with the Chinese??

Recommend 0
Light
Oct 08, 2019 10:30am

IK please also ask Uighur Muslims well being from Chinese counterpart.

Recommend 0
Anil
Oct 08, 2019 10:35am

IK must take care of Ummah by raising issues of Uighur Muslims with Chinese leadership.

Recommend 0
Skkk
Oct 08, 2019 10:41am

Great to see Pak’s regular interactions with top leaders across the world. Well done!

Recommend 0
Sohail
Oct 08, 2019 10:42am

Cause of Muslim Ummah should be brought during discussion with prime minister and president of China.. oppression of Uighurs must be condemned

Recommend 0
Asif
Oct 08, 2019 10:58am

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, USA black listed China companies based on 1 million Muslims human right violations in China. IK is going to speak about it?

Recommend 0
Sympathiser
Oct 08, 2019 11:06am

This time I hope IK will definitely discuss the pathetic conditions of our Uhuigur muslims with the Chinese...

Recommend 0
Sahad qasim
Oct 08, 2019 11:23am

@Ram, since when do you care about Muslim ?

Recommend 0
Sahad qasim
Oct 08, 2019 11:24am

@Abhishek , and why would a Hindu be worried about china Muslims?

Recommend 0
Sara
Oct 08, 2019 12:06pm

Imran should talk about Urighars.

Recommend 0

What the maulana wants

What the maulana wants

Maulana Fazlur Rehman appears firm. For him, October means October, and the 27th to be exact.

Opinion

Editorial

Updated October 08, 2019

NAB’s shame

Its claims of conducting a robust accountability drive sound hollow.
October 08, 2019

Focus on Kashmir

DESPITE New Delhi’s efforts to cover up the atrocities it has unleashed in India-held Kashmir in the aftermath of...
October 08, 2019

‘Pinktober’

EACH October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked around the world, with events held to raise awareness about ...
October 07, 2019

Iraq unrest

A corruption-free system that ensures fundamental rights for all regardless of communal background can improve matters.
October 07, 2019

A step forward

THE Supreme Court’s decision to constitute a special bench for the implementation of its landmark 2014 verdict on...
October 07, 2019

Vaping deaths

THE news of 18 vaping-related deaths in the US comes as a shock to many — particularly those who had switched to...