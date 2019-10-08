PM Imran arrives in Beijing for two-day official visit
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for an official two-day visit.
According to a Foreign Office (FO) press release, the premier was received by China's culture minister Luo Shugang, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and Pakistan's ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi.
Upon his arrival, the prime minister was presented with the Tri Services Static Guard by a smartly turned out contingent.
He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Khusro Bakhtiar and Chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gillani, Radio Pakistan added.
In Beijing, China Gezhouba Group Chairman Lyu Zexiang called on the premier.
As per an FO press release, the China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) — one of the most competitive listed companies with very strong financing capabilities in China — showed keen interest in exploring new business avenues in Pakistan particularly in the energy sector.
Qureshi, Bakhtiar, Gillani, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile, Industries, Production and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar were present in the meeting.
Read: Imran to discuss Kashmir situation, CPEC with Xi
On Monday, PM office said during his October 8-9 visit to China, Prime Minister Imran will meet with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing to discuss the security situation in the disputed region of Kashmir as well as economic ties.
"The visit will be instrumental in further cementing Pakistan’s economic, investment and strategic ties with China," PM Office said in a statement.
"The prime minister will exchange views [...] the state of peace and security in South Asia arising from the situation in occupied Jammu & Kashmir," it added.
His visit will also include talks on the progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the $60 billion infrastructure programme China launched as part of its flagship "Belt and Road" project.
Ahead of the premier's departure, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in China on an official visit, the military's media wing said.
The army chief is scheduled to meet the Chinese military leadership including the Peoples Liberation Army commander, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission and commander Southern Theater Command.
He will also join Prime Minister Imran's meetings with the Chinese premier and President Xi, Inter-Services Public Relations said.
Comments (28)
Which airline IK flew by to China? Does anyone know?
USA has banned china for detain 1 million Uighur Muslims.
What is the count for China?
so our President is meeting with their President !!
Welcome COAS (and PM IK).
If he has some spine he will speak about Muslims in China
Love China truly these folks have been Iron Clad friends of Pakistan.
Go CPEC all the way together we will erase poverty from Asia.
SinoPak Iron Brothers 4 Life!
IndoPakBangla Sindu River Blood Brothers 4 Life!
Very important visit that will consolidate Pakistan - China relation even further in both military and economic sectors that would be mutually beneficial. In my view, as usual, our opposition parties will negative statements to undermine PM's initiatives and efforts - they will criticise for the sake of criticising!
(Note: I'm the original 'Anti-Corruption_Pakistani' account holder for 3 years, expressing my candid views against injustice, inequality and corrupt mafia. For me my country comes first).
@Ram, USA banned Modi for killing thousands of people in Gujrat. Reality check
@Justice, Air Force Plane.
@Justice, wish there won't be technical snags this time
I hope IK raises the issue of over one million Muslims being kept in detention and all sort of atrocities being committed on them with the same vigor and feeling of brotherhood as he demonstrated for his Kashmiri brothers!!!
He will discuss Muslims' situation in Kashmir,Yemen, Syria and Xinjiang
China.. Again..?
Chinese President Xi will arrive India in a few days.
I am sure that our PM being leader is Muslim ummah and believing that all humans are equal will also raise the issue of Chinese detention of Muslims for which the US has now imposed sanctions.
Anything for uighur muslims?
Hope Pm Khan will give a speech about Uyghurs in Xinjiang and take up this issue with China since he can not be selective .
@Justice, Why are you so interested? May I ask?
1 million muslims are being held and tortured like nazi style camps. Videos of them blindfolded has surfaced. Why is everyone silent on this issue?
Is he taking up the issue of unlawful detention n torture of millions of Uighur Muslims with the Chinese??
IK please also ask Uighur Muslims well being from Chinese counterpart.
IK must take care of Ummah by raising issues of Uighur Muslims with Chinese leadership.
Great to see Pak’s regular interactions with top leaders across the world. Well done!
Cause of Muslim Ummah should be brought during discussion with prime minister and president of China.. oppression of Uighurs must be condemned
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, USA black listed China companies based on 1 million Muslims human right violations in China. IK is going to speak about it?
@Ram, since when do you care about Muslim ?
@Abhishek , and why would a Hindu be worried about china Muslims?