October 08, 2019

PM Imran arrives in Beijing for official visit

Naveed SiddiquiOctober 08, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for an official visit.
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for an official visit. — Photo provided by author

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for an official visit.

According to a Foreign Office (FO) press release, the premier was received by China's culture minister Luo Shugang, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and Pakistan's ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi.

Upon his arrival, the prime minister was presented with the Tri Services Static Guard by a smartly turned out contingent.

He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar and Chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gillani, Radio Pakistan added.

Read: Imran to discuss Kashmir situation, CPEC with Xi

On Monday, the PM office said during his October 8-9 visit to China, Prime Minister Imran will meet with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing to discuss the security situation in the disputed region of Kashmir as well as economic ties.

"The visit will be instrumental in further cementing Pakistan’s economic, investment and strategic ties with China," the PM Office said in a statement.

"The prime minister will exchange views [...] the state of peace and security in South Asia arising from the situation in occupied Jammu & Kashmir," it added.

His visit will also include talks on the progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the $60 billion infrastructure programme China launched as part of its flagship "Belt and Road" project.

Ahead of the premier's departure, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in China on an official visit, the military's media wing said.

The army chief is scheduled to meet the Chinese military leadership including the Peoples Liberation Army commander, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission and commander Southern Theater Command.

He will also join Prime Minister Imran's meetings with the Chinese premier and President Xi, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

Pak China Ties

