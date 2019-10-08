DAWN.COM

Trump threatens to ‘obliterate’ Turkey’s economy if it takes ‘off-limits’ actions

ReutersUpdated October 08, 2019

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to “totally destroy and obliterate” the Turkish economy if Turkey took any action he considered “off-limits” following his decision to withdraw American forces from northeastern Syria. — AFP/File
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to “totally destroy and obliterate” the Turkish economy if Turkey took any action he considered “off-limits” following his decision to withdraw American forces from northeastern Syria.

The withdrawal, announced by the White House late on Sunday, was swiftly condemned by a bipartisan group of lawmakers over concerns that it could open the way for a Turkish strike on Kurdish-led forces long allied with Washington.

“As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!)” Trump tweeted.

The United States expects Turkey to take responsibility of captive fighters of the militant Islamic State group, a senior State Department official said on Monday, if Ankara’s planned incursion into northeast Syria seizes areas where the detained militants are held.

The official said as of now, US allied Kurdish militia was still going to be in control of the detention facilities.

“If they (Turks) come into an area with obvious prisons and the SDF withdraws from those security positions around those prisons, we expect the Turks to take them over,” he said in a briefing.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2019

Comments (11)

Viq saad
Oct 08, 2019 08:23am

Big words

Recommend 0
joe
Oct 08, 2019 08:27am

This man is capable to sending Turkey's economy crashing .For Trump interest of USA matters foremost. Turkey any way is on self destruction mode with Erdoğan policies.

Recommend 0
MODI IS HITLER
Oct 08, 2019 08:30am

Isn't this now a true picture of West against Islam. This is not America talking. It is a guy who has no knowledge of Middle East.

Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Oct 08, 2019 08:35am

Turkey and their new supporter should be very careful now. FATF is looking into it.

Recommend 0
Vks
Oct 08, 2019 08:36am

Turkey must watch....

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Oct 08, 2019 08:53am

Trump is quoted out of context... He loves Turkey... And dressing.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 08, 2019 09:07am

With this behaviour no wonder turkey is getting close to Russia.

Erdogan is a fine leader and am sure has worked out how to handle trump.

Recommend 0
Tony Soprano
Oct 08, 2019 09:14am

Turkey under Erdogan has been punching way above its weight. Time to teach its belligerent dictator a lesson.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Oct 08, 2019 09:14am

Keep on dreaming. It takes longer for a giant to meet its end and it is more painful for even the bystanders to watch, who may also suffer sometimes from the consequences they witness.

Recommend 0
Abuzar
Oct 08, 2019 09:18am

@joe,
You are right man is capable of destroying USA all alone, not Turks.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 08, 2019 09:27am

Here we go again, as usual, Trump is issuing his threats against Turkey like he previous issued similar tweets against North Korea, China and Iran, and later backed off.

(Note: I'm the original 'Anti-Corruption_Pakistani' account holder for 3 years, advocating my impartial views against injustice, inequality, hypocrites and corrupt mafia. For me my country comes first).

Recommend 0

