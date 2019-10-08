DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 08, 2019

Kashmiris are not alone in the world, says US presidential candidate

Anwar IqbalOctober 08, 2019

“We have to remind the Kashmiris that they are not alone in the world,” says Kamala Harris, a major Democratic candidate for the 2020 US presidential election. — AP/File
WASHINGTON: “We have to remind the Kashmiris that they are not alone in the world,” says Kamala Harris, a major Democratic candidate for the 2020 US presidential election.

“We are keeping a track on the situation. There is a need to intervene if the situation demands,” she said in a recent statement. Her comments are even more significant because she is of Indian descent from her mother’s side.

So far, three major presidential candidates have spoken on Kashmir — Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris. All three are members of the US Senate and have strong chances of being on the Democratic ticket for 2020, which may have two names from this list, one for president and the other for vice president.

And if US President Donald Trump’s repeated offers to mediate between India and Pakistan over Kashmir are also counted, the number of US presidential hopefuls expressing concern over Kashmir goes up to four. So far, Mr Trump is the only Republican candidate for 2020.

Comments by Kamala Harris are more significant because she is of Indian descent from her mother’s side

On Saturday, Senator Warren reminded India that “the rights of the Kashmiri people must be respected”. And Senator Sanders said that India’s Aug 5 action to annex Kashmir was “unacceptable”.

He also urged the Trump administration to “speak out boldly” and back “a UN-backed peaceful resolution that respects the will of the Kashmiri people”.

Another Indian American lawmaker, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, joined 13 of her colleagues in the House of Representatives to write a joint letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, asking him to lift the restrictions he had imposed in Kashmir.

Last week, a US Senate panel attached an amendment to a finance bill that requires India to end its lockdown and curfew in Kashmir valley and fully restore communications links to the occupied valley.

Commenting on these arguments, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan said at a seminar in Washington last week that “there is a palpable shift” in the US position on Kashmir.

The Indian clampdown in the occupied valley has forced the international community, particularly the Americans, to have a closer look at this 72-year old dispute, he added.

Marvin Weinbaum, director of the Afghanistan, Pakistan programme at a Washington think-tank, the Middle East Institute (MEI), agreed with Mr Khan’s assessment, as did a co-moderator Raza Rumi. Prime Minister “Modi has handed a gift to Pakistan by bringing the issue to the fore as it has never been before this”, Mr Weinbaum said. “This has put India on the defensive.”

The issue also figured prominently at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) last week where President Trump spoke about this issue in joint news briefings with both Indian and Pakistani prime ministers.

On three different occasions, including one in which Mr Modi was also sitting beside him, President Trump repeated his offer to mediate between India and Pakistan over Kashmir. He did so, knowing that Mr Modi does not like to hear this “m” word and has publicly rejected his offers in the past.

But as Mr Weinbaum and Mr Rumi pointed out at this MEI seminar on Kashmir, the American media is far ahead of the US government in condemning the Indian annexation and gross human rights violations in India-held Kashmir.

“This is significant because for more than 70 years, Pakistan has been attempting to draw the world’s attention to the Kashmir issue … with limited success,” Mr Weinbaum said.

“And when Pakistan has tried to push the issue, whether covertly or overtly, it backfired.”

President Masood Khan, who accompanied Prime Minister Imran Khan to the UNGA to highlight the Kashmir issue and then came to Washington for similar meetings with US lawmakers, officials, journalists and others, noted that attitudes were changing across the world.

Talking to journalists at the Pakistan Embassy, Mr Khan said that similar pressures were also building up in other world capitals, particularly in Europe and China.

Mr Khan said that the international pressure had revived his “hope that India will be forced to resolve this issue peacefully and in accordance the wishes of the Kashmiri people”.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2019

Comments (26)

Indian Pandit
Oct 08, 2019 07:40am

Only statements but no action!!!

Recommend 0
Krishnara
Oct 08, 2019 07:42am

Very true, Kashmiris are not alone, rest of India is standing rock solidarity!

Recommend 0
Ramesh
Oct 08, 2019 07:46am

She has no voice in the world!

Recommend 0
Shubs
Oct 08, 2019 07:48am

"Her comments are even more significant because she is of Indian descent from her mother’s side."

She identifies as African American, not that Pakistanis understand such concepts.

Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 08, 2019 07:48am

Good keeping track of who said what and when about J&K. These soft statements do not make any difference. US politicians know how to say "politically correct" statements. India doesn't seem be affected by these inconsequential words.

Recommend 0
HashBrown®
Oct 08, 2019 07:48am

The swarm of Hindustanis here will soon start asking what difference this makes, because they're too high on their own delusions to see the significance for themselves.

When senior American politicians start openly criticising your country's actions, it means you're not the global superpower you thought you were. You're just a weak, third world nuisance trying to impose control over a land that isn't yours.

Recommend 0
Love
Oct 08, 2019 07:51am

Kamala is not going to get any support from India disapora. She is making a mistake by bringing Kashmir into the discussion

Recommend 0
Bangbang
Oct 08, 2019 07:54am

Unfortunately none of them will win the election.

Recommend 0
Waqas
Oct 08, 2019 07:58am

Thank you Kamala !

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Oct 08, 2019 07:58am

Dream on!!

Recommend 0
Umar
Oct 08, 2019 08:00am

Great achievement for pakistan. Now india has no other option except to handover kashmir to pakistan.

Recommend 0
brr
Oct 08, 2019 08:02am

The day US allows India to intervene against mistreatment of Native Americans and Blacks, will be the day US may get an opportunity to say somethings about Kashmir.

Recommend 0
Bobby Khan
Oct 08, 2019 08:07am

Who say Kashmiris are alone? I knowb130 millions Indians are with them.

Recommend 0
Bipul
Oct 08, 2019 08:10am

Of course not, Indian army is with them.

Recommend 0
Garib Das
Oct 08, 2019 08:11am

Great achievement of imran Khan.

Recommend 0
joe
Oct 08, 2019 08:13am

Nothing but what is correct and in interest of India matters to Modi. Does it matters who says what to Modi.?

Recommend 0
Gulali ismail
Oct 08, 2019 08:17am

Comments made...

Recommend 0
MG
Oct 08, 2019 08:26am

Yes true 1.3 Billion Indians are with Kashmiris....

Recommend 0
venkob
Oct 08, 2019 08:28am

definitely not voting for her

Recommend 0
Anil
Oct 08, 2019 08:29am

All Indians are with law abiding kashmiri people.

Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
Oct 08, 2019 08:29am

A woman with consciousness

Recommend 0
Nasir
Oct 08, 2019 08:31am

Good and still waiting for Joe Biden comments!

Recommend 0
Sindhu
Oct 08, 2019 08:36am

why nobody talk about Uighur Muslims have they left alone to defend themselves.

Recommend 0
PM
Oct 08, 2019 08:37am

If anyone is listening

Recommend 0
Sajid
Oct 08, 2019 08:39am

@Ramesh, Really!!! Strong candidate for 2020.

Recommend 0
PM
Oct 08, 2019 08:39am

She has a 2% chance of being elected. Besides, Kashmiris are definitely not alone, rest of India is with them

Recommend 0

