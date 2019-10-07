DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 07, 2019

Pakistan 27-2 at the end of five overs in 2nd T20 in Lahore

Dawn.com | AFPUpdated October 07, 2019

Email

Sri Lanka's batsman Avishka Fernando (R) plays a shot as Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed looks on during the second Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on Monday. — AFP
Sri Lanka's batsman Avishka Fernando (R) plays a shot as Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed looks on during the second Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on Monday. — AFP

Pakistan are 27-2 at the end of five overs in the second Twenty20 international in Lahore on Monday.

Sri Lanka have set a target of 183 runs for Pakistan to save the series.

Earlier, Bhanuka Rajapaksa smacked an aggressive maiden half-century as the visitors made 182-6 against Pakistan.

The 27-year-old left-hander, playing only his second T20I, blasted 77 off 48 balls in an innings featuring six sixes and four boundaries after Sri Lanka won the toss and batted.

Soldiers escort coaster buses carrying Pakistan and Sri Lanka's cricket teams as they arrive at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. — AFP
Soldiers escort coaster buses carrying Pakistan and Sri Lanka's cricket teams as they arrive at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. — AFP

Rajapaksa added 94 for the third wicket with Shehan Jayasuriya, who made a 28-ball 34 with four boundaries.

Sri Lanka kept the same team which upset Pakistan, the world's number one T20 team, in the first match by 67 runs on Saturday.

The Green Shirts, who have never lost a T20 series in six attempts to Sri Lanka, brought in paceman Wahab Riaz and opener Fakhar Zaman in place of Iftikhar Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf.

The third and final match will be played at the same venue on Wednesday.

Teams

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha

Umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK); Tv umpire: Shozab Raza (PAK); Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
USA
Oct 07, 2019 06:09pm

Come on Sri Lanka. Do what you did in the first T20. Score big and Pak capitulates for sure

Recommend 0
Momo
Oct 07, 2019 06:30pm

With Shehzad and Akmal still in the team, it will be a recipe for disaster. Can someone please tell me what on earth we have to do to get rid of these 2 useless players, perhaps 3 now as Wahab Riaz is back too.

Recommend 0
Desi
Oct 07, 2019 07:38pm

Result will be the same. Both Akmal and Shehzad will fail. Pak will lose. Misbah is showing his arrogance in selecting the team.

Recommend 0
Saying again
Oct 07, 2019 07:45pm

Imran & Waseem both are great players, but they aren’t of the same moral height!

The Era of Inzamam was the hardest for Pakistan without International Cricket at home and unprecedented international political, economic challenges. Honest Inzamam steered Pakistan cricket to great heights despite all these With Waseem around cricket again, only the corruption, incompetence and unfairness will root in. The old failed and tainted cricketers are back. The moral of the team will be nose-diving, and Pakistan will return to the struggling status of Waseems’s captaincy.

Mesbah and Sharfarz are straight people but they both are undone by Waseem’s influence

Recommend 0
Saying again
Oct 07, 2019 07:47pm

Just check what all have changed since Inzamam has left.

You will know the answer

Recommend 0
Indian Pandit
Oct 07, 2019 08:05pm

Seems repeat of first match

Recommend 0
Shakil - Kansas, USA
Oct 07, 2019 08:11pm

Sri Lanka managed to defended 165 in the first T20I and they have got 17 more than that.

Recommend 0
Iran
Oct 07, 2019 08:15pm

Lets hope for the best. Wish that the 3rd match would be the series decider. Pakistan team all the best.

Recommend 0
USA
Oct 07, 2019 08:15pm

@Momo, Do what Pakistan ( well known for) as a whole does the best!!!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 07, 2019

Iraq unrest

A corruption-free system that ensures fundamental rights for all regardless of communal background can improve matters.
October 07, 2019

A step forward

THE Supreme Court’s decision to constitute a special bench for the implementation of its landmark 2014 verdict on...
October 07, 2019

Vaping deaths

THE news of 18 vaping-related deaths in the US comes as a shock to many — particularly those who had switched to...
October 06, 2019

Sedition charges

Today, much of the Indian print and broadcast media has become a cheerleader for the BJP.
October 06, 2019

CNIC and taxes

THE government gave an important concession to the trader community on Friday, while simultaneously telling all...
October 06, 2019

Disability discourse

ACCORDING to the WHO, approximately 15pc of Pakistan’s population consists of persons with disabilities. For such ...