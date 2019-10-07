Pakistan 27-2 at the end of five overs in 2nd T20 in Lahore

Pakistan are 27-2 at the end of five overs in the second Twenty20 international in Lahore on Monday.

Sri Lanka have set a target of 183 runs for Pakistan to save the series.

Earlier, Bhanuka Rajapaksa smacked an aggressive maiden half-century as the visitors made 182-6 against Pakistan.

The 27-year-old left-hander, playing only his second T20I, blasted 77 off 48 balls in an innings featuring six sixes and four boundaries after Sri Lanka won the toss and batted.

Soldiers escort coaster buses carrying Pakistan and Sri Lanka's cricket teams as they arrive at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. — AFP

Rajapaksa added 94 for the third wicket with Shehan Jayasuriya, who made a 28-ball 34 with four boundaries.

Sri Lanka kept the same team which upset Pakistan, the world's number one T20 team, in the first match by 67 runs on Saturday.

The Green Shirts, who have never lost a T20 series in six attempts to Sri Lanka, brought in paceman Wahab Riaz and opener Fakhar Zaman in place of Iftikhar Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf.

The third and final match will be played at the same venue on Wednesday.

Teams

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha

Umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK); Tv umpire: Shozab Raza (PAK); Match referee: David Boon (AUS)