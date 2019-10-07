Pakistan 27-2 at the end of five overs in 2nd T20 in Lahore
Pakistan are 27-2 at the end of five overs in the second Twenty20 international in Lahore on Monday.
Sri Lanka have set a target of 183 runs for Pakistan to save the series.
Earlier, Bhanuka Rajapaksa smacked an aggressive maiden half-century as the visitors made 182-6 against Pakistan.
The 27-year-old left-hander, playing only his second T20I, blasted 77 off 48 balls in an innings featuring six sixes and four boundaries after Sri Lanka won the toss and batted.
Rajapaksa added 94 for the third wicket with Shehan Jayasuriya, who made a 28-ball 34 with four boundaries.
Sri Lanka kept the same team which upset Pakistan, the world's number one T20 team, in the first match by 67 runs on Saturday.
The Green Shirts, who have never lost a T20 series in six attempts to Sri Lanka, brought in paceman Wahab Riaz and opener Fakhar Zaman in place of Iftikhar Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf.
The third and final match will be played at the same venue on Wednesday.
Teams
Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha
Umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK); Tv umpire: Shozab Raza (PAK); Match referee: David Boon (AUS)
Comments (9)
Come on Sri Lanka. Do what you did in the first T20. Score big and Pak capitulates for sure
With Shehzad and Akmal still in the team, it will be a recipe for disaster. Can someone please tell me what on earth we have to do to get rid of these 2 useless players, perhaps 3 now as Wahab Riaz is back too.
Result will be the same. Both Akmal and Shehzad will fail. Pak will lose. Misbah is showing his arrogance in selecting the team.
Imran & Waseem both are great players, but they aren’t of the same moral height!
The Era of Inzamam was the hardest for Pakistan without International Cricket at home and unprecedented international political, economic challenges. Honest Inzamam steered Pakistan cricket to great heights despite all these With Waseem around cricket again, only the corruption, incompetence and unfairness will root in. The old failed and tainted cricketers are back. The moral of the team will be nose-diving, and Pakistan will return to the struggling status of Waseems’s captaincy.
Mesbah and Sharfarz are straight people but they both are undone by Waseem’s influence
Just check what all have changed since Inzamam has left.
You will know the answer
Seems repeat of first match
Sri Lanka managed to defended 165 in the first T20I and they have got 17 more than that.
Lets hope for the best. Wish that the 3rd match would be the series decider. Pakistan team all the best.
@Momo, Do what Pakistan ( well known for) as a whole does the best!!!