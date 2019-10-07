Sri Lanka outclass Pakistan by 35 runs to claim T20 series in Lahore
Sri Lanka stunned Pakistan by 35 runs in the second Twenty20 international in Lahore on Monday.
The visitors had set a target of 183 runs for Pakistan to save the series.
Rajitha sent Fakhar Zaman (6 runs) back to the pavilion while Pradeep took the wicket of Babar Azam (3 runs) in the third and fourth overs, respectively. The eighth over of the innings was the most disastrous for the host team as Hasaranga dismissed Ahmed Shehzad (13), Umar Akmal (0) and skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (26) on the third, fourth and sixth ball of the over.
Udana took the wicket of Imad Wasim (47) in the 16th over, while Pradeep sent Wahab Riaz (7) back on the last ball of the 17th over. Udana also dismissed Shadab Khan (0) on the first ball of the 18th over while Pradeep sent Asif Ali (29) and Mohammad Hasnain (1) away in the 19th over.
Earlier, Bhanuka Rajapaksa smacked an aggressive maiden half-century as the visitors made 182-6 against Pakistan.
The 27-year-old left-hander, playing only his second T20I, blasted 77 off 48 balls in an innings featuring six sixes and four boundaries after Sri Lanka won the toss and batted.
Rajapaksa added 94 for the third wicket with Shehan Jayasuriya, who made a 28-ball 34 with four boundaries.
Sri Lanka kept the same team which upset Pakistan, the world's number one T20 team, in the first match by 67 runs on Saturday.
The Green Shirts, who had never lost a T20 series in six attempts to Sri Lanka before today, brought in paceman Wahab Riaz and opener Fakhar Zaman in place of Iftikhar Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf.
The third and final match will be played at the same venue on Wednesday.
Teams
Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha
Umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK); Tv umpire: Shozab Raza (PAK); Match referee: David Boon (AUS)
Comments (76)
Come on Sri Lanka. Do what you did in the first T20. Score big and Pak capitulates for sure
With Shehzad and Akmal still in the team, it will be a recipe for disaster. Can someone please tell me what on earth we have to do to get rid of these 2 useless players, perhaps 3 now as Wahab Riaz is back too.
Result will be the same. Both Akmal and Shehzad will fail. Pak will lose. Misbah is showing his arrogance in selecting the team.
Imran & Waseem both are great players, but they aren’t of the same moral height!
The Era of Inzamam was the hardest for Pakistan without International Cricket at home and unprecedented international political, economic challenges. Honest Inzamam steered Pakistan cricket to great heights despite all these With Waseem around cricket again, only the corruption, incompetence and unfairness will root in. The old failed and tainted cricketers are back. The moral of the team will be nose-diving, and Pakistan will return to the struggling status of Waseems’s captaincy.
Mesbah and Sharfarz are straight people but they both are undone by Waseem’s influence
Just check what all have changed since Inzamam has left.
You will know the answer
Seems repeat of first match
Sri Lanka managed to defended 165 in the first T20I and they have got 17 more than that.
Lets hope for the best. Wish that the 3rd match would be the series decider. Pakistan team all the best.
@Momo, Do what Pakistan ( well known for) as a whole does the best!!!
Sri Lanka got this one too with a big margin. You cannot win with Omer, Sarfaraz, and Shahzad. Bring back Malik and Hafeez.
This has to be the last chance for akmal and shehzad... they better make 40+ with 100+ strike-rate otherwise they are out
Fakhar out in 3rd over! Sad story replay unfolding...
Again Umar Akmal in the team ? What does the captain see in Umar which rest of us can't ?
Misbah is the Newton of cricket. He knows something (in selecting Sheehzad and Akmal) 220 million Pakistanis are unable to understand.
Wonder if the Lankans will be made to feel welcome anymore ....
Poor show of performance of Misbah ul Haq as a coach and selector. His disastrous judgements both as a selector and coach had been reflected in the poor performance of the team against a third / fourth tier Siri Lanka team. Misbah is likely to be a big failure.
This is the sad story of Pakistan and we are totally dried up on any intelligence or talent. Regardless what angle we see or select a team the result will be same. Sooner we accept is better and than re-start from scratch. We don't need "naya Pakistan" but Quaid's Pakistan.
Ahmad Shazad and Umar Akmal?
Nepotism and favoritism back with Misbah back in control.
Maybe we should bring back Imran farhat, Hafeez, Malik, Nasir Jamshed, Sohail Tanveer, and the remaining 2 Akmals.
Keep the ban on Fawad Alam
Pakistan will bounce back in next T20 series with Srilanka.
Truly pathetic show by Pakistan. Misbah is wrong for the pot of Chief Selector and Coach. How can anyone put someone in a coaching position when the person has zero experience for the position? Sooner PCB changes him, better for the team.
Shehzad and Akmal - both failure again. Misbah is making blunder after blunder.
Back-to-back golden ducks for Umar, for the 10th time in his T20 career. He's on a hat trick! The dismantling of Pakistan T20 team is in progress by Coach and Chief Selector Tuk Tuk Tuk.
Come on SL you can do it against the fluke of cricket team.
What happened to world no.1 T20 batsman Babar Azam ?? Can't chase some targets against Lankan D team, eh ?
All the records Babar Azam made in English T20 league of no use. On flat decks at home against Lanka D squad, he failed badly !
SL 3-5: 138 Runs 151 SR Shehzad, Sarfaraz, Akmal: 39 Runs 118 SR
I have been hearing how talented Umer Akmal is from Rameez for 10 years now, but I'm still waiting to see it with my own eyes.
Now extend the contract of new management by 5 years as the next 20/20 World Cup is coming next year! Great performance!
Please don't use the word 'stunned' in the headline again; this Pakistani performance before the second-tier Lankan bowlers is getting too predictable...
Where is the Naya Pakistan .... better with Musharaf as the PM
Who is that comparing Babar Azam with Kohli again? Babar 3 run agains SL D team.
The fake T20 nimero uno rankings goes for a toss after humiliation by a below par Lankan team missing 10 of it's top players.
Pak. all out 147 in 19 overs. Losing to a depleted Lankan team.
Wish Pak. plays more cricket to attain some level of competency,
with top-rated teams, of course.
PCB didn’t renew the contract of the mgmt team that was responsible for Pak T20 top ranking and that too a year before the T20 World Cup. Good thinking PCB.
As for Pakistan, the new era under Misbah-ul-Haq hasn't begun well and some of the objectionable selections will now be on the firing line. To be honest, the hosts' bowling and fielding in the series has been well below-par and it's cost them dearly. By the way, this is Sri Lanka's first ever T20I series win over Pakistan.
Naya Cricket Board; Naya Coach; Naya Manager: Same team, same performance.
Pakistani fans can't accept the simple truth, that the only reason Pakistan is no.1 in T20s is cause most teams don't take this format seriously unless its WT20. Most teams rest their main players in bilateral series and rest them for big ICC events.
This t20 series and tea is fantastic
Well done selectors, Ahmad Shahzad and Umar Ukmal, these two Safarshee entered in team again at the cost of inform batsmen and the result is in front of us. Keep giving them chances one day they will score.They are lazy and old now, -only fit for club matches. Best of luck Pakistan team.
Well done umar Kamal for keeping duck record. Also well done Misbah for choosing bad team.
Now it's very clear that who didn't wanted the 'actual' Sri Lankan team and top 10 players to visit Pakistan. PCB wanted to save it's overhyped team from embarrassment at the hands of Lankans, the T20 fate would have been the same in ODIs had Pakistani umpires didn't help Pakistan team.
Pakistan and it's batsmen missing Zimbabwe badly.
The second string Sri Lankan team beat the heck out of No 1 team. Fire the coach and then fire the chief selector for bringing this ignominy to the country.
Pakistanis missing Zimbabwe so much.
What's the point of promoting international cricket when the state of domestic cricket is so bad. Without exciting, reliable players no one is going to bother paying to watch the matches...
Despite Aleem Dar's help, Pakistan still lost.
Congratulation Pakistan for the win of Champions trophy a couple of year back! well-done
@IndiBoss, it's been already bounced out by 3rd tier Sri Lankan team.
And still you would like to compare PSL to IPL? No harm in comparing but at least be realistic. Of course this was not the best playing 11 because the best is best only when they win. Good luck.
Congratulations team Sri Lanka.... And well others can celebrate CT17 memories for another decade
Let's Pakistan Women Cricket team play last T20 against Sri Lanka . I bet, they will beat Sri Lanka.
Chief Selector and Coach did his best to select the right team, probably it was the selection of venue which was not right?
Well played Sri Lanka you expose Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shahzad that they can't compete against B teams. Pakistan have Misbah as chief selector and coach meaning Pakistan won't be world no. 1 T20 team. Sarfaraz should also start counting his days some because of his form and some because he can't fit in Punjab eleven.
Guys, do you really want to play the T20 world Cup next year?! Pull out of it and save some shame.
@IndiBoss, : You mean with Nepal and Netherlands?
@IndiBoss, After another 10 years then?
Oh, well not again!
Sri Lanka's B team beats pakistan at its own game in pakistan. To be fair the pitch must have been as unknown to pakistan as it was to Sri Lanka. Perhaps sticking to uae would have been better.
We lost 7 points and have 276 in the ratings (England is second with 266). If we lose the third T20 we will lose another 3 points and will have 273 and England will trail by 7 points only.
Cricket is a game of uncertainty so rather criticising the players encourage them for their best. Don’t forget the results of odi....
Next time SL should send C team.
Naya Cricket Board, Naya Head Coach, Naya Chief Selector, Naya Pakistan.... Results Are Still Same:(
The Indian Cricket Board offered this Sri-Lankan team that if they will beat Pakistan, they will get a chance to play in IPL...
Team B of Sri Lanka beating full fledged experienced Pak team
Well played Lanka. Love you. Sweet.
Batting flop. Need new batsmen. These old ones cannot bat.
Why Parchi Shehzad and no-good Umer are still in the team?
@amir, Well said
@Gaur, he was displaced from his established one down position
Congratulations to Srilankan Cricket Team on winning the second T20 match in Lahore.
Pakistani Cricket Team should try to win the third and last match scheduled to be played at Lahore on October 9, 2019.
@Momo, they were brought back specifically to lose series.
@Desi, Misbah did exactly he used to do when he was captain. Slowly he will bring back all old players.
It is shameful for losing to Sri Lankan 2nd division team. Thanks to firing professionals and hiring players as Coaches, Selector etc
At least we have been consistent in this series
Misbah wrong choice with at international zero experience, one person for two jobs bad decision, money saved goes to unknown people or causes. Sarfraz goodbye long overdue, he has never played like a captain or has any skills. Give Amir or Amad a chance.
Wow!!! Very sad to see old recycle players back and not performing.....bring our regular players please Harris suhail and immamulhaq...
@Anuj, You are asking an obvious question, join the line and see if you get the answer we all waiting on.
