Sri Lanka 41-2 after five overs in 2nd T20 against Pakistan

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first in the second Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Lahore on Monday.

Dasun Shanaka's men were 41-2 at the end of five overs.

The visitors remain unchanged for today's match. For Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman and Wahab Riaz have been brought in place of Iftikhar Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf.

On Saturday, an inexperienced Sri Lanka team stunned Pakistan by 64 runs in the first T20I in Lahore, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Teams

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk) (capt.), Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka (capt.), Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep