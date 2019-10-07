DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 07, 2019

Nawaz files review petition against SC verdict in Arshad Malik video scandal case

Haseeb BhattiOctober 07, 2019

Email

Incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. — AFP/File
Incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. — AFP/File

Incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its verdict in the Arshad Malik video scandal case.

Advocate Khawaja Haris submitted the plea on behalf of Nawaz Sharif, contending that the decision has affected the privilege of the petitioner. The review petition nominates judge Arshad Malik and others as parties in the case.

According to the plea, the apex court had passed a verdict on the case without listening to and notifying the petitioner.

Know more: The technicality that led to Nawaz Sharif's disqualification

The plea, which seeks that the court listen to Nawaz Sharif over the video scandal, argued that the court decided the parameters of the issue without listening to Sharif.

The viewpoint of the former premier should be listened to fulfill the prerequisite of justice, the review petition says. It has asked the apex court to review its decision in the case as well as court observations against the petitioner.

The apex court, in its August 23 verdict, had wrapped up a set of petitions on the video leak scandal involving former accountability court judge Arshad Malik.

We find that it may not be an appropriate stage for this court to interfere in the matter of the relevant video and its effects since the video may have relevance to a criminal appeal presently sub judice before the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the judges had said in the detailed verdict.

"The relevant video cannot be of any legal benefit to Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif unless it is properly produced before the Islamabad High Court, Islamabad in the pending appeal, its genuineness is established and then the same is proved in accordance with the law for it to be treated as evidence in the case," the verdict had read.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 07, 2019

Iraq unrest

A corruption-free system that ensures fundamental rights for all regardless of communal background can improve matters.
October 07, 2019

A step forward

THE Supreme Court’s decision to constitute a special bench for the implementation of its landmark 2014 verdict on...
October 07, 2019

Vaping deaths

THE news of 18 vaping-related deaths in the US comes as a shock to many — particularly those who had switched to...
October 06, 2019

Sedition charges

Today, much of the Indian print and broadcast media has become a cheerleader for the BJP.
October 06, 2019

CNIC and taxes

THE government gave an important concession to the trader community on Friday, while simultaneously telling all...
October 06, 2019

Disability discourse

ACCORDING to the WHO, approximately 15pc of Pakistan’s population consists of persons with disabilities. For such ...