Nawaz files review petition against SC verdict in Arshad Malik video scandal case

Incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its verdict in the Arshad Malik video scandal case.

Advocate Khawaja Haris submitted the plea on behalf of Nawaz Sharif, contending that the decision has affected the privilege of the petitioner. The review petition nominates judge Arshad Malik and others as parties in the case.

According to the plea, the apex court had passed a verdict on the case without listening to and notifying the petitioner.

Know more: The technicality that led to Nawaz Sharif's disqualification

The plea, which seeks that the court listen to Nawaz Sharif over the video scandal, argued that the court decided the parameters of the issue without listening to Sharif.

The viewpoint of the former premier should be listened to fulfill the prerequisite of justice, the review petition says. It has asked the apex court to review its decision in the case as well as court observations against the petitioner.

The apex court, in its August 23 verdict, had wrapped up a set of petitions on the video leak scandal involving former accountability court judge Arshad Malik.

We find that it may not be an appropriate stage for this court to interfere in the matter of the relevant video and its effects since the video may have relevance to a criminal appeal presently sub judice before the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the judges had said in the detailed verdict.

"The relevant video cannot be of any legal benefit to Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif unless it is properly produced before the Islamabad High Court, Islamabad in the pending appeal, its genuineness is established and then the same is proved in accordance with the law for it to be treated as evidence in the case," the verdict had read.