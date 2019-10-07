DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 07, 2019

As US withdraws from northeast Syria, Turkey says will not allow IS to return

AFPUpdated October 07, 2019

Email

In this file photo taken on September 08, 2019, US troops walk past a Turkish military vehicle during a joint patrol with Turkish troops in the Syrian village of al-Hashisha on the outskirts of Tal Abyad town along the border with Turkish troops. — AFP
In this file photo taken on September 08, 2019, US troops walk past a Turkish military vehicle during a joint patrol with Turkish troops in the Syrian village of al-Hashisha on the outskirts of Tal Abyad town along the border with Turkish troops. — AFP

Turkey will not permit the militant Islamic State (IS) group to return, a presidential spokesman said on Monday, amid fears its threatened offensive against a Kurdish militia in Syria could bolster the militants.

“Turkey will also continue to fight against Daesh (IS) and will not allow it to return in any shape and form,” Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter.

United States forces have been pulling back from positions along the Turkey-Syria border after the White House said on Sunday it would not stand in the way of a Turkish operation against Kurdish militants in Syria.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said the US withdrawal threatened to create a security vacuum that would "reverse the successful effort to defeat ISIS".

Ankara says its planned “safe zone” in northern Syria could allow up to two million Syrian refugees to return.

The safe zone "will serve two purposes: secure Turkey's borders by eliminating terrorist elements and allow refugees to return to their homes," Kalin said.

He said Turkey had "no interest in occupation or changing demographics".

There are over 3.6 million Syrian refugees in Turkey, the highest number in the world, which has become an increasing source of tension in the country.

Syria Conflict
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 07, 2019

Iraq unrest

A corruption-free system that ensures fundamental rights for all regardless of communal background can improve matters.
October 07, 2019

A step forward

THE Supreme Court’s decision to constitute a special bench for the implementation of its landmark 2014 verdict on...
October 07, 2019

Vaping deaths

THE news of 18 vaping-related deaths in the US comes as a shock to many — particularly those who had switched to...
October 06, 2019

Sedition charges

Today, much of the Indian print and broadcast media has become a cheerleader for the BJP.
October 06, 2019

CNIC and taxes

THE government gave an important concession to the trader community on Friday, while simultaneously telling all...
October 06, 2019

Disability discourse

ACCORDING to the WHO, approximately 15pc of Pakistan’s population consists of persons with disabilities. For such ...