DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 07, 2019

FO rejects Indian defence minister's claim FATF can blacklist Pakistan 'at any time'

Naveed SiddiquiOctober 07, 2019

Email

The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday rejected the Indian defence minister's recent remarks claiming that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) could "anytime blacklist Pakistan for terror financing". — INP/File
The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday rejected the Indian defence minister's recent remarks claiming that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) could "anytime blacklist Pakistan for terror financing". — INP/File

The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday rejected the Indian defence minister's recent remark that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) could "blacklist Pakistan for terror financing at any time".

According to a press release issued by the FO spokesperson, Rajnath Singh's statement "reinforces Pakistan’s concerns, repeatedly highlighted to the FATF membership, about India’s attempts to politicise the FATF proceedings to further its narrow, partisan objectives".

As per Indian media reports, on October 1, Singh said: "The FATF can [at] any time blacklist Pakistan for terror financing."

The FO press release added that "India's incessant smear campaign against Pakistan and blatant partisanship" called into question its credentials to be a co-chair of the Asia-Pacific Joint Group that reviews Pakistan's progress in implementing the FATF action plan.

"Our concerns in this regard have been previously brought to the attention of FATF members," the FO spokesperson added, while expressing hope that the FATF would take notice of India's "continuing malicious campaign" against Pakistan and reject any attempt that was aimed at politicising FATF proceedings.

"It is important for FATF to ensure that the process remains fair and unbiased," the press release stated.

The FO clarification comes a week ahead of FATF’s review meetings in Paris between Oct 13-18 that will determine whether Pakistan should remain or move out of the grey list or be put on the blacklist.

Read: India trying to push Pakistan into FATF blacklist: PM

In an exclusive interview with Al-Jazeera TV in September, Prime Minister Imran Khan alleged that New Delhi was trying to bankrupt Pakistan and push it into the FATF blacklist.

Meanwhile, a Mutual Evaluation Report (MER) released on Sunday by the Asia Pacific Group (APG) — a regional affiliate of the FATF — showed that Pakistan was "non-compliant" on four out of 40 recommendations of the APG on the effectiveness of the anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism system.

Read: Significant improvements in fight against money laundering, terror financing

The report based on Pakistan’s performance as of October 2018 showed that the country was fully "compliant" only on one aspect relating to financial institutions secrecy laws. It was found "partially compliant" on 26 recommendations and "largely compliant" on nine others.

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (15)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 07, 2019 01:17pm

No doubt, the fascist Indian defence minister is by far, the biggest money-launderer, smuggler and terrorist in the world.

Recommend 0
Hajira Aslam
Oct 07, 2019 01:19pm

Let's see time will come soon

Recommend 0
Dabang
Oct 07, 2019 01:20pm

It’s all depends on what USA wants

Recommend 0
JayJay
Oct 07, 2019 01:29pm

This dude is Modi's war monger!

Recommend 0
Art kp
Oct 07, 2019 01:40pm

A jealous facist nation with 1.3 billion racists.

Recommend 0
SN
Oct 07, 2019 01:47pm

Be positive!!!

Recommend 0
Leo
Oct 07, 2019 01:48pm

its a pity that India has to comment on the activities of FATF. Let the institution decide what is right and wrong.

Recommend 0
Bilal
Oct 07, 2019 01:54pm

India has been trying one thing or another against Pakistan for last 70 years. They are still stuck in partition mindset and have not gotten over it.

Recommend 0
Anbu
Oct 07, 2019 01:55pm

Why are you worried if there is no base in this statement?

Recommend 0
Novoice
Oct 07, 2019 01:57pm

What you expect. Our government spents most of its time and energies issuing strong rhetoric against India and PMLN. Harsh reality is soft words solve problems. Hard words get harder responses.

Recommend 0
anil sahu
Oct 07, 2019 01:58pm

@Art kp , jealous about what? what pak achieved till now?

Recommend 0
timetostopthis
Oct 07, 2019 01:59pm

Only time will tell whether he is right or wrong.

Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Oct 07, 2019 02:00pm

This is more of his desire than facts. Clearly shows we have a cunning and a jealous neighbour.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Oct 07, 2019 02:05pm

@Art kp , No that's unfair to call 1.6 billion our brothers and sisters in India.

But surely the RSS Govt and supporters are no doubt are knowing or unknowing destroying India's secularism which I loved so much but now it's all but gone.

IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!

Recommend 0
Simba
Oct 07, 2019 02:35pm

Check international news what they are saying.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 07, 2019

Iraq unrest

A corruption-free system that ensures fundamental rights for all regardless of communal background can improve matters.
October 07, 2019

A step forward

THE Supreme Court’s decision to constitute a special bench for the implementation of its landmark 2014 verdict on...
October 07, 2019

Vaping deaths

THE news of 18 vaping-related deaths in the US comes as a shock to many — particularly those who had switched to...
October 06, 2019

Sedition charges

Today, much of the Indian print and broadcast media has become a cheerleader for the BJP.
October 06, 2019

CNIC and taxes

THE government gave an important concession to the trader community on Friday, while simultaneously telling all...
October 06, 2019

Disability discourse

ACCORDING to the WHO, approximately 15pc of Pakistan’s population consists of persons with disabilities. For such ...